Macy's: Paying You 6.6% While It Rights The Ship

Macy’s (M) has had what one could only characterize as a rough go of it. It has been squarely in the crosshairs of the slow, painful department store death story that has been developing over the past few years, and while it is in better shape than some, it is not exactly thriving. The good news is that all the things that were good about Macy’s some time ago – balance sheet, real estate value, cash on hand, dividend – still are and that means that since the stock seems to have found a base here in the low $20s, perhaps there’s actually a chance it could be worth picking up for the dividend.

We’ll begin with the chart because it is really something to behold, but not in a good way. The trend has been down, down, down some more, and finally down a little bit more in the past couple of years, and any stock that has a chart that looks like this is usually on its death bed. I don’t think Macy’s is on its death bed, but it obviously has some problems; it just depends how bad you think those problems really are.

The 200DMA hasn’t been positively sloped for any meaningful period of time since ‘Nam and the shorter 50DMA is really quite negative at this point and – importantly – is better than $8 below the longer MA. The same story is true for the momentum indicators as Macy’s simply cannot sustain even the rallies that are tried. There’s been a bit of buying of late but it amounts to just a blip on an otherwise terrible chart. That gives you an idea of the magnitude of the selling we’ve seen and if you’ve held Macy’s through this, you’re a much more loyal shareholder than I am.

Okay, so the technical picture is awful, but what about the fundamentals? Macy’s continues to struggle with its fundamentals so I don’t think there’s any real debate there. Comp sales continue to tank and the CFO at the company’s recent analyst day event warned gross margins were going to continue to fall. That came as news to the market for some reason despite many quarters of weak results, and the stock sold off, but as I said earlier, it seems investors are comfortable in the low-20s with the valuation and that could come in handy later.

Analysts continue to cut estimates for this year and next year, and who can blame them? When was the last time Macy’s had something positive to say? Still, even with all the cuts, the stock is going for just 8 times next year’s earnings, and in my experience, 8 is normally close to the bottom for beaten down names that aren’t going out of business. Macy’s certainly doesn’t fit in that category, so to be honest, I think a PE of 8 probably is about as low as it will go. The key is how low the EPS portion of the PE is as that will determine the price of the stock, but from a multiple compression perspective, I certainly think the worst is over and that’s important.

The Backstage business seems to be doing well relative to the core business, and don’t forget that Macy’s owns an almost unfathomable sum in real estate that it can monetize to generate cash that can be used to buy back stock, shore up the balance sheet, swallow up a competitor, etc. We’ve seen a bit of what it can do with the sites it has monetized and the results have been quite good so don’t count Macy’s out as just another dying retailer; it is much more.

The real reason I think you at least consider Macy’s here, however, is the dividend. Macy’s has long paid a very strong dividend, but the continuous selling has made the yield absolutely eye-popping at 6.6%. That’s a staggeringly high dividend, and the really impressive thing about it is that its FCF is still almost double the cost of the payout. Of course, we don’t yet know what 2017 or 2018 bring in terms of FCF but the real estate portfolio and cash on hand certainly provide enormous cushions for the dividend should times get tougher. That means that if management decides to cut the dividend, it won’t be because it cannot afford to pay it and that, in turn, means the likelihood of a cut is much lower. The dividend may still be cut if management sees fit for some other reason, but for now, it doesn’t look to me like that will happen; the financing is in place and then some.

So what does one do? I think the stock has found a base here and while bullish momentum is still nonexistent, the trough valuation helps. I don’t know of a lot of stocks that yield 6.6%, so Macy’s is certainly in a class of its own right now, and if you can stomach the moves in the stock, you can pick up a stellar yield. I’m comforted by the low valuation and real estate monetization potential of Macy’s, and at 6.6%, it just seems so tempting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.