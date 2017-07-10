Stag Industrial: Wait For A Drop

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) has a lot going for itself. The real estate investment trust has a diversified real estate portfolio, good dividend coverage, recently handed shareholders a dividend raise, and has a dividend yield exceeding 5 percent. While this checks all the boxes on income investors’ shopping lists, I think the REIT is too expensive right now. Investors pay top dollar for a cyclical REIT that investors will likely be able to gobble up cheaper at some point down the road.

I own Stag Industrial, Inc. for my income portfolio, and I think the industrial real estate investment trust is a good holding long term. Stag Industrial covers its dividend payout with core funds from operations, making the dividend relatively safe. In fact, Stag Industrial’s excess dividend coverage was the primary reason why I bought Stag Industrial in the first place.

Diving into the numbers…Stag Industrial pulled in an average of $0.40/share in core funds from operations in the last seven quarters while the REIT paid $0.35/share each quarter cumulatively in dividends (Stag Industrial distributes its dividends on a monthly schedule). In other words, Stag Industrial overearned its dividend by a good amount in each of the last seven quarters, leading to a comfortable dividend margin of safety.

That said, though, income investors that want to access the stream of cash that comes with an investment in Stag Industrial’s shares are paying a rather high price today. Dividend investors love income stocks that have a high yield, produce a lot of cash, and distribute dividends monthly. As a result, investors have bid up Stag Industrials’ share price up to a level that I consider unsustainable long term.

Stag Industrial Is Overpriced...Wait For A Drop

Stag Industrial pulled in $0.41/share in core FFO in the first quarter. This means that income investors are paying 16.6x Q1-17 annualized core FFO. Paying this high a price for a cyclical REIT could lead to some nasty surprises if 1. The Federal Reserve raises rates faster than expected and investors rotate out of income-producing assets, and 2. The eight year old bull market hits some major obstacles and the economy slides into a cyclical recession. Higher risk REITs (REITs with more cyclical earnings, like Stag Industrial) have more correction risk than the average REIT.

In any case, I think Stag Industrial’s shares are overpriced right now, making the long term reward-to-risk ratio unappealing. Income investors better wait for a price drop below $25 before buying a cyclical REIT such as Stag Industrial at peak valuation.

Your Takeaway

Stag Industrial has a lot going for itself: The dividend yield sits above 5 percent, the REIT covers its dividend with core FFO and the company is a monthly dividend payer. That’s all good. However, I think investors have chased Stag Industrial’s share price too high, making the valuation both unappealing and unsustainable over the long haul. I still own Stag Industrial in my income portfolio but would not buy again at today’s price point. Wait for a drop before buying.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STAG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.