Dow Jones 30 Stocks: Market-Maker Coming Prices Forecasts

Prior market history tells how well MMs have forecast what is likely to be coming in near weeks and months. Odds of profit, risk and reward are identified.

That risk is protected by hedging deals. Their cost and structure tell just how far, up and down, the well-informed MMs think their clientele will allow prices to range.

The trades require negotiation with many “other side of the trade” participants, usually requiring Market-Maker [MM] firms to put capital temporarily at risk to balance supply and demand immediately.

These institutional portfolio core-holdings are heavily-trafficked daily in big-volume “block trades” with multi-million-$ values, all transacted quickly at one price at one time.

Which stocks are best positioned now?

Figure 1 maps out today's reward-to-risk tradeoff of all 30 stocks.

Figure 1

(used with permission)

Upside price rewards are from the behavioral (of what to do right, not wrong) analysis of Market-Makers [MMs] protecting themselves from possible damaging future price moves by means of hedging firm capital that must be put at risk. Their forecasts are measured by the green horizontal scale.

The risk dimension is of actual price drawdowns at their most extreme point while being held in previous pursuit of upside rewards similar to the ones currently being seen. They are measured on the vertical red scale. Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%. Any stock whose present risk exposure exceeds its reward prospect will be above the dotted diagonal line.

Most desirable risk~reward trade-offs are at the lower right, where the green area marks price change reward potentials at least 5 times as large as price drawdown exposures of the past. Now the best-positioned stocks are 3M Corporation (MMM) and DuPont (DD) at location [10] and Goldman Sachs (GS) at location [2].

In addition to the sizes of risk and reward, the past demonstration of frequency of success in forecasting a profitable outcome, and the length of time it has taken to accomplish the task all enter into the desirability of one stock choice over another.

In an equity market environment widely observed to be at high price levels, the assurance of current forecasts reaching their present optimistic targets is highly desirable. Several of these stocks have histories supporting such expectations. The specific current outlooks for GS are pictured in Figure 2.

Figure 2

(used with permission)

Each vertical line here represents the implied span of price for the subject stock regarded as possible and likely in coming weeks and near months. The range is separated into upside and downside price change uncertainties by the market closing quote on the day of the forecast.

GS current price range forecast offers an upside price change prospect of +11.7%, from $225 to $251. This forecast has a remaining 19% of its full range (from $251 to $219) below the current price, or a drawdown exposure of about -3%. Years of experience with daily forecasts have taught that actual price drawdowns in the 3 months following such forecasts may be more disturbing then the forecast.

To cover such events we look to previous forecasts in the past 5 years having similar price range forecasts where the upside-to-downside proportions are 81 to 19 (a Range Index of 19) and find for GS there have been 143 of them out of the 1261 total market days, a good-sized sample. We look for the worst-case price drawdown experience in the 3 months following each day's forecast sample, and average them as a realistic measure of the most stressful situation likely to be encountered following similar forecasts.

The size of those exposure averages will vary, depending on the level of the Range Index. So we also look at the average % payoffs from the 143 holdings that would have resulted if the subject had been bought at the close of market on the day following the forecast.

That average includes losses as well as gains when the holdings are managed by a standard portfolio discipline we call TERMD, the Time-Efficient Risk Management Discipline. It simply sets a sell target at the top of the forecast price range to close the holding at its first occurrence. If that hasn't happened in 3 months (63 market days) the position is sold regardless of profit or loss, but not before.

For GS, 8 out of every 10 of the 143 closed at a profit, and the average net gain of all 143 was +6.0%. Achieved under TERMD in average holding periods of 51 market days (10+ weeks) in a market year of 252 days the 6% if repeated would compound 5 times to produce a CAGR of +34%.

The CAGR is attractive, based on actual market experiences, but Figure 1 compares the DJ-30 stocks against each one's actual prior price drawdown experiences and not against prior actual payoffs, but against their forward-looking upside price-change forecast expectations.

To caution about the lack of parallels in that comparison, the Cred.(ible) ratio compares the average %Payoffs to the Sell Target (upside) Potential. For GS here that is 6.0% against 11.7% or an 0.5 ratio. We like to see cred. Ratios of upwards of 0.8 or better.

Whether this condition becomes a fatal flaw for the investor in today's choice of a capital commitment candidate (a buy) depends on what the alternative candidates offer in all their relevant dimensions - and on the investor's own goals and preferences.

Let's look at a couple of close competitors, MMM and DD at location [10].

Figure 3

(used with permission)

3M offers smaller upside Sell Target price change, but better Win Odds of 86 out of 100 instead of only 80 of 100. The %Payoffs are smaller at 4.3%, but got earned in less than 8 weeks, so could be compounded over 6 times in a year to produce a CAGR of +32%, nearly as good as GS' +34%, but with a cred of 0.7 instead of 0.5.

Figure 4

(used with permission)

DD offers a higher-quality historic experience, despite its smaller upside price-change forecast. The %Payoff is a "you get what you see" matching of the forecast +5.5% upside price change expectation, resulting in a Cred Ratio of 1.0. With 92 out of every 100 forecasts producing a profit and an 8 week average holding period, the resulting CAGR of +40% outperforms the others.

Conclusion

A Risk~Reward forecast comparison among stock buy candidates is a good place to start in developing a perspective, but should not stop there. In this set of examples the modest price drawdown experiences may be attractive if the investor anticipates an impending market crisis of price drawdowns.

The investor takeaway should be that several dimensions should enter into the investor's reasoning when selecting among buy candidates. Expectations, even when soundly defined, should have historic support in actual events from similar circumstances.

For many investors DD has an appealing combination of prospects and past performance.

But each investor, as Machiavelli noted long ago "has his reasons" that justify his decisions. He should have adequate information to support them.

Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided. Our website, blockdesk.com has further information.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.