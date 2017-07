For the eighth month in a row, equity CEFs witnessed a plus-side return on average, rising 0.84% on a net asset value (NAV) basis for June.

For June, 22% of all CEFs traded at a premium to their NAV, with 20% of equity CEFs and 23% of fixed income CEFs trading in premium territory.

Utility CEFs (-1.35%) and Natural Resources CEFs (-1.01%) posted the lowest returns in the equity universe and weighed on the domestic equity CEFs macro-group (+0.67%).

Despite the meltdown in big tech stocks, investors focused on growth opportunities during the month, pushing Growth CEFs to the top of the charts (+8.08%) for the third month in four.

For the first month in seven, none of Lipper’s municipal debt CEF classifications posted returns in the black; High Yield Municipal Debt CEFs (-0.01%) mitigated losses better than the other classifications in the group.