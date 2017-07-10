Heron Therapeutics Shows Potential In The Chemotherapy-Induced-Nausea Market

Heron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) is a biotechnology firm focused on developing treatments for patients suffering from cancer or pain. The company presents a good investment opportunity as the stock is currently close to its 52 weeks low. However, the company expects the FDA decision for pipeline drug Cinvanti in the fourth quarter. The drug is expected to perform well in the market as it is free of side-effects causing polysorbet 80. Further, the company is also expected to see strong revenue growth for its Sustol product, which it started to market late last year. Overall, the company stock has the potential to provide good returns in both the short and the long term.

The company is currently awaiting the FDA approval for its lead drug candidate Cinvanti for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). The company claims that the drug has the potential to be the first polysorbate 80-free IV formulation. Polysorbate 80 or Darbepoetin alfa is known for causing side effects such as allergic reactions, coughing up blood, irregular heartbeat and fainting. Cinvanti is thus expected to have lower chances of adverse reactions as compared to the currently available injectable NK1 receptor antagonist. The approval will allow the company to boost its position in the global CINV market, which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.41 percent through 2021 to roughly $2 billion.

Heron is in a rather strong position as it already has a steady revenue stream in the form of Sustol, an extended release injection, which is also used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting. The injection has been given a category 1 recommendation by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network. It was approved by the FDA in August, 2016 for use in combination with other antiemetics in adults. The drug approval put a stamp of authority on the company’s Biochronomer® polymer-based drug delivery technology as Sustol was the first approved therapy using the platform. The use of the technology allows the drug to maintain therapeutic levels of granisetron for five days or more, making the treatment good for both acute and delayed phases of CINV. This gives Sustol an edge over its competitors.

The company commercially launched the product in October 2016 and it estimates to earn between $15 million to $25 million in revenue from the drug in 2017. So far the drug has performed well as the company recognized $1.3 million in net product sales for the quarter ending December 31, 2016, showing that the company’s projections are largely attainable. The company is expected to perform on the higher end of the projections as Sustol earned $3.6 million in net sales for the first quarter of 2017, showing 184 percent rise in revenue on quarter over quarter basis. The growth rate is likely to continue as the drug gains more acceptance from medical practitioners and patients.

The robust revenue stream will help the company in maintaining its liquidity position as it will require resources for the launch of Cinavanti. At the same time, it is also expected to gain from cost synergies as Cinvanti is largely a complementary therapeutic agent to Sustol and the company should be in the position to use its existing marketing and distribution network for launching its second portfolio product.

Risk Factors

With a growing product in its portfolio and another promising product on its way, Heron is a good choice for value investors. However, there are some risk factors associated with the stock as well. The company is currently sustaining losses. For the first quarter of the year, Heron reported its net loss at $50.3 million, up from $33.4 million in loss it had incurred for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. These mounting losses are likely to take their toll on the company’s stock market performance, which already looks rather worrisome with the price losing over 30 percent of its value in the past 12 months.

Investment Thesis

While there are some risks attached to the company stock. however, with the introduction of a new product recently and another on the way, the company is entering a new phase of its operations. Heron now has a well-performing product for generating steady revenue and another product is expected to be available soon. It is quite reasonable to expect that the company will be drastically trimming its net losses as its products register growing revenues. Also, the company is going to see decline in its R&D costs as it will be focusing on developing only HTX-011 for a couple of indications, which will help the company in boosting its margins.

The company stock is currently trading close to its 52 weeks low of $12.21, offering a good opportunity for building position in the stock. The stock is poised to provide a good return consequent to its upcoming FDA catalyst. However, with its robust portfolio, Heron could also be a decent long term holding..



