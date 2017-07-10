AmBase Corporation: Invest In A Manhattan Condo Project At A Discount

Even discounting AmBase's yield from the project for the next 3 years, the stock is still trading at a significant discount from intrinsic value. The risk/return is clearly stated.

AmBase Corporation (OTCPK:ABCP) is a tiny company with an interesting, albeit litigious, history. Controlled by CEO Richard A. Bianco, the company's history involves the S&L crisis, a successful lawsuit, an investment in a Manhattan luxury condo development, and more litigation, with an office building in tony Greenwich, CT, picked up along the way.

While "interesting company" and "interesting investment idea" are never always one and the same, in this case, AmBase fits right in the middle of the Venn diagram: priced at a discount to the company's investment in a Manhattan luxury condo project, an investment in AmBase provides the opportunity for a substantial return coupled with an easy-to-quantify risk.

Company History

In 1975, City Investing Company creates Cityhome Corporation as a holding company for their Home Insurance Group subsidiary

When City Investing was liquidated, the company was spun off as an independent entity (The Home Group). The insurance business was sold in 1990. The company took on its current name in 1989.

In 1988, AmBase acquired a savings and loan named Carteret Bancorp. Carteret during this time had acquired several floundering S&Ls; in order to mitigate the effects of the S&L crisis, the US Government allowed acquirers of floundering banks to include the goodwill created from acquiring banks at above net asset value as part of their regulatory capital. But in 1989, this allowance was reversed, and all of a sudden Carteret was failing to meet their capital requirements; despite being profitable, the Office of Thrift Supervision seized the bank and put it under receivership. AmBase sued, claiming by allowing goodwill to be included in regulatory capital, then reversing their decision, the government had breached their contract and caused the bank failure.

After nearly 20 years of litigation, the case was settled in 2012, with the USG paying AmBase $180.65m. Part of these proceeds were used to fund a dividend, with the remainder used to finance an investment in the 111 W. 57th Street condo development in New York City.

In the 1990s, AmBase diversified into Asset Management (Augustine Asset Management) and Merchant Banking, but sold off the asset management investment in the late 90s, and wound down the merchant banking operations after their investments fizzled.

The company purchased 100 Putnam Green, a Greenwich, CT office building, in 2001. The company purchased another Greenwich office building the following year, but sold that property in 2005.

Current CEO Richard Bianco has been at the helm since 1991. His family controls the company, but the ownership structure is complicated: according to the most recent Proxy Statement, Bianco directly owns 1.91% of the company's shares. BARC Investments, an entity in which Bianco's two children (Alexandra and Richard Jr.) are managing partners of, owns 39.28%. BARC Investments purchased the shares from Bianco Sr. in 2009.

Valuation

Investment in 111 W. 57th Street (Steinway Tower)



AmBase has invested the bulk of their assets into 111 W. 57th Street (Steinway Tower), a 1,438 foot-tall luxury skyscraper being built around New York's famed "Steinway Hall." The existing structure has been incorporated into the development, with part of it serving as a private porte cochère.

Rendering of 111 W. 57th Street. The tallest building to the left is One57, the property that put "Billionaire's Row" on the map. (Source: 111 W. 57th Website)

Developers JDS and PMG are spearheading the project. Once completed, the building will have 60 units for sale, with units in the original Steinway hall building going for between $1m-$14m, and tower units going for as high as $100m.

The original terms of the investment are as follows:

AmBase invested $57.25m in both the investment entity and sponsor vehicle, giving it an aggregate 60.3% interest (59% direct ownership, and a 1.3% indirect stake in the sponsor vehicle). However, after a controversial equity raising (which AmBase is disputing in court), AmBase's interest in the project now stands at 45.3%.

(Source: Exhibit from AmBase Lawsuit, via TheRealDeal.com)

The development has a projected sellout of $1.45 billion. The debt financing for the project has come from $725m in financing from AIG (senior debt) and Apollo (Mezzanine debt). These loans come due in 2019. According to this amended condominium offering plan, units will be available by mid-2018 (however, based upon viewing images of the construction, this projection seems unlikely).

According to the terms of the original JV agreement, 100% of the initial distributed cash proceeds from the development go to 111 West 57th Investment LLC (AmBase's entity) and other partners on a percentage basis until they have received a 20% annualized return on their investment. After that amount has been paid, the Sponsor will receive 100% of the proceeds until they are reimbursed for their capital contributions on account of cost overruns. After this amount has been paid, the remaining profit will be split 50/50 between the Sponsor and the passive investors (AmBase and the other entities that hold percentage interests in the project).

According to the most recent 10-K, AmBase in 2014 entered into an amended operating agreement with 111 West 57th Investment LLC (hereby referred to as "Investment LLC") whereby Richard Bianco receives a 10% subordinated participation interest in the entity as a "contingent future incentive" for his role in overseeing AmBase's investment in the project. Bianco only receives the 10% interest after AmBase has received distributions equal to 150% of AmBase's total investment in the project (initial investment plus any additional capital contributions).

When the developers began having capital calls, AmBase entered into an agreement with a Bianco-owned entity 111 West 57th Capital LLC (hereby referred to as "Capital LLC"), whereby Capital LLC became a member of Investment LLC in exchange for contributing the required funds for capital calls. As part of this arrangement, Capital LLC would be paid first out of any distributions from the project, until they received an IRR of 20% on their investment.

Distributions after this would go to AmBase until they received 150% of their initial investment. Any proceeds after this would be split between AmBase and Bianco as follows: Bianco would receive 10%, and 90% would be distributed to AmBase and Capital LLC "pari-passu," with Capital LLC receiving one-half of their pro-rata share (based upon the percentage of capital contributed to Investment LLC), and AmBase receiving the balance.

In March 2017, AmBase entered another arrangement with Bianco: Bianco agreed to provide AmBase up to a $10m line of credit in order to contribute to capital calls.

Bianco's original contribution ($9.86m in December 2014 and April 2015) was paid in full via a July 2015 distribution from the project.

AmBase currently values their investment in the project at $63.75m.

But the question is what is the net present value of AmBase's interest in the project?

As mentioned earlier, the developers estimated the sellout at $1.45 billion. However, with a glut of luxury real estate (not just in Manhattan), developers have been slashing asking prices as much as 20%.

With this in mind, let's say the sellout of 111 W. 57th is 20% less than projected ($1.16 billion).

Subtracting the $725m in financing (which already includes the interest expense on the loan), and $100m in projected budget overruns, we get $335m in net proceeds. As per the terms of the arrangement, AmBase is entitled to a 20% IRR on their original $57.25m investment in 2013, or $171m in 2019. This leaves $164m to split 50/50 between the investors (on a percentage basis) and the developers. Of the $82.4m allocated to the investors, AmBase (based upon their current disputed percentage) will be $37.1m, or 45.3% of this allocation.

Of that $208.1m due to AmBase, the split between AmBase and Bianco (Capital LLC) will be as follows: Capital LLC has already taken out their original investment, but may still be entitled to a 20% IRR (pro-rated for the ~6 months of their investment, or ~$960,000). AmBase will then be entitled to $85.9m, or 150% of their original investment. This leaves $121.2m. Richard Bianco receives $12.1m (10% of this amount), with the remaining $109.1m split with Bianco's Capital LLC getting ~6% (based on the half pro-rata of their ~12% interest in Investment LLC via their capital contribution), or $6.5m, and AmBase getting $102.6m.

The taxes due on AmBase's $131.2m net profit will be minimized thanks to $39.4m in federal NOL carry-forwards, $21m in AMT credits, and $15.6m in state NOL carry-forwards.

Deducting the NOLs gives AmBase $91.8m in taxable proceeds, or a $32.1m tax liability (based on 35% federal corporate income tax rate). This amount is reduced by $21m in AMT credits, creating a net liability of $11.1m. In terms of state income tax, based upon the company's former headquarters in Greenwich, I am assuming their nexus lies with Connecticut.

Although the company's major asset is located in New York, the company does not appear to have any nexus with New York (City or State), and the proceeds would be considered investment income (exempt due to the company being a nonresident of New York). Connecticut's corporate income tax rate is 9%. After deducting the state-level NOLs we get $111.5m in taxable income, or a tax liability of $10.4m.

Adding back this $109.7m in after tax proceeds to the $57.25m investment gives us $167m, or $4.10/share. Discounting the entire gross proceeds by 15% a year for three years (assuming the project is fully completed and sold by 2020) gives us $110m, or $2.70/share.

With this estimate I am assuming the development is able to sell out the building at a price that enables both the debt holders to be repaid, and for the equity investors to achieve a 20% IRR on their investment. This scenario is optimistic, but more likely than the building selling out for $1.45b.

The bare minimum the project needs to generate in order for Ambase to recoup their equity investment is $966m. After deducting the $725m in financing, as well as the $100m in additional cost overruns, AmBase will receive at least 45% of the $140.7m in remaining proceeds (based upon their new diluted position), or $63.75m. This is a 33% haircut from the original projected sales price for the project. I am confident that despite the headwinds in the Manhattan condo markets, a haircut so large will not be necessary to move units.

Greenwich, CT Building

In Greenwich, CT (a high end suburb of New York City home to many prominent hedge funds), AmBase owns 100 Putnam Green, a 14,535 square foot office building. Previously, the company's headquarters (which has since moved to Boca Raton, FL), the building is fully available for lease, and the company has put the building for sale.

(Source: Loopnet Listing)

According to the listing, AmBase is asking $6.75m (or $464.40/square foot). Even for Greenwich this price is steep. The building (constructed in 1970) does not appear to have been renovated, and is being delivered vacant.

(Source: Loopnet Listing)

A buyer would need to modernize the building in order to get a meaningful return on investment. Discounting the property 30% to account for this gives us $5.19m. After another 5% haircut for commissions and other expenses gives us net proceeds of $4.93m (or $0.12/share).

Sum Of The Parts

Asset (Liability) Valuation 111 W. 57th $110m 100 Putnam Green $4.93m (Net Liability) ($0.93m) Net Asset Value $114m Net Asset Value Per Share $2.80

Combining my estimate for the projected present value of AmBase's 1111 W. 57th investment, combined with 100 Putnam Green and subtracting the liabilities, is $2.80, a 194% upside from the most recent closing price of $0.95 a share.

Catalysts

Litigation Between AmBase And The Developers

Disagreement between AmBase and the developers began when AmBase allegedly refused to participate in capital calls. When AmBase only put up $2.6m of a requested $23.8m, the developers raised funds from a third party, allegedly diluting AmBase's stake in the project. AmBase then sued for $105m in damages, claiming the capital calls were a scheme to dilute AmBase's stake from 60.3% to 45.3%.

AmBase also alleges the developers "funded their own portion of these capital calls by illicitly obtaining financing on favorable terms from undisclosed parties."

Despite this need for a capital call, the project made the July 2015 distribution.

The developers then counter-sued, claiming AmBase withheld "consent for necessary project refinancing."

After the dilution, Atlantic 57 LLC now holds 26.3% of the project. In the original partnership agreement, the sponsor held the right to transfer up to 26.3%, but not without AmBase's permission. AmBase held the right to refuse if such a transfer affected their return on investment.

AmBase claims this transfer occurred in February 2015, but according to a filing JDS made with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (JDS floated a bond offering in Israel), outside investors already owned 18.65% of the project by December 2014. This chart that was presented in the filing shows AmBase's aggregate interest in the project reduced to ~46.9% (43.5% direct, 3.4% indirect stake in the sponsor):

(Source: JDS Filing with Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, via TheRealDeal.com)

Both suits are still in the discovery phase, and have yet to go to trial.

Partners suing each other is part and parcel to New York real estate development, and both sides have valid arguments. While the likelihood of AmBase winning this suit is low, in the event a judgement is made in AmBase's favor, it will serve as a hedge against a potential failure of 111 W. 57th.

Sale Of Greenwich Property

A sale of the Greenwich property could yield $5m. This cash can be used either for additional capital calls, or be kept on hand to sustain operations until returns are seen on the 111 W. 57th Investment. Currently, Richard Bianco is loaning the company money (see below) and deferring his own compensation in order to reduce cash outlays.

Risks

Highly Levered To A Passive Investment In One Real Estate Deal

An investment in AmBase is a bet that 111 West 57th Street will be (at least) a modest success. But to apply Murphy's Law, anything that could go wrong will go wrong. And Murphy's Law has been at play in the 4 years since AmBase made their original investment in the project:

The developers have delayed marketing the units for sale, believing the market is still too saturated with luxury condo developments. This is despite completing a sales gallery and model unit.

The litigation between AmBase and the Sponsors over equity dilution.

There is already a glut of ultra-luxury condos on "Billionaire's Row" (the stretch of W. 57th street that is parallel to Central Park; other developments include One57, 252 East 57th Street, and Central Park Tower) have had mixed success. While One57 was a success, resales of the units have been unprofitable. One investor paid well over $7,000 a square foot for a unit, and was only able to sell the unit for less than $5,000 a square foot.

The sponsors of the project have claimed than an additional $100m in financing is required to complete the project. Apollo believes this has put their mezzanine debt "out of balance," and that the project needs additional funding in order to be completed. Apollo has given the project loan forbearance in order to raise the additional funds. This indicates further dilution may occur, increasing the minimum building sellout total required for AmBase to recoup their original investment.

If 111 W. 57th fails to sell enough units in 2018 and 2019 to repay the $725m loan, the investment will be a complete loss for AmBase, and will leave AmBase with just a vacant Greenwich office building worth (at most) $5m.

Another risk to consider is the projected completion date. JDS believed the building would be delivered by mid-2018, but based upon this Instagram photo from July 8, this may be an aggressive estimate:

(111 W. 57th Circled in Red. Photo courtesy of Nico Caltabiano's Instagram Page)

In this recent photo (July 2017), you can see the progress of construction as of publication of this article. To the right of 111 W. 57th (circled in red), is Trump Parc (456 feet tall). 111 W. 57th is coming within 100 feet of this height (based upon an average of 12 feet/floor at Trump Parc), indicating construction is ~25% completed. Considering construction has been in progress a little over a year, it is doubtful the building will be delivered in mid-2018. Unless construction really picks up, I have doubts the building can even be delivered before the construction loans mature (2019).

Counter-Suit By JDS And PMG

On the flip-side of the catalyst of AmBase winning their suit against JDS and PMG is the risk of them losing the counter-suit filed by the developers. They are seeking unspecified damages, so it is difficult to assess what the financial risk will be to AmBase.

Controlled Company

As mentioned earlier, Bianco and his family hold negative control of AmBase. Hedge Fund IsZo Capital owns 19.25%, but have filed at 13-G, indicating a passive investment.

With the history of Bianco's personal participation interests in the 111 W. 57th project, it is likely he will enter into additional transactions that give him more of the upside, especially if it appears that the project will meet expectations and prove to be the bonanza originally promised ($1.45b in sales).

Liquidity Issues/Dependence On Loans By Bianco

With just $262,000 in cash on hand, AmBase has been dependent on loans from Richard Bianco in order to sustain operations. This leaves the risk of Bianco diluting shareholders with additional capital raises.

Besides Bianco's compensation ($581,000/year), the costs of pursuing litigation against the developers has been costly. In the first quarter of 2017, AmBase spent $904,000 in professional fees. Unless 100 Putnam Green is sold, the need for additional outside capital may be required.

Bottom Line

AmBase Corporation is a bet on the success of 111 W. 57th. If the property sells out at 20% discount (based up on the haircuts other developers have taken to move units), AmBase will receive $4.10/share in proceeds. If the project is a flop and AmBase loses their entire investment, investors will be left with Greenwich property worth $0.12/share. With AmBase you get a clear cut proposition, risking $0.83/share to yield up to $3.15/share.

Along with the units finally being completed and sold within the next 18 months, a legal judgement in AmBase's favor may lead to a cash payout, cushioning the blow a potential 111 W. 57th foreclosure may cause.

The liquidity and controlled company risks do remain, along with the success of the 111 W. 57th development being out of even AmBase's control. As an Ambase shareholder, you will be a passive investor in a passive investment. All these risks aside, the risk/return is clearly laid out for investors, and provides a high risk/high reward opportunity with investment itself already priced at a discount.

