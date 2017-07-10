Pengrowth Energy - Avoid For The Foreseeable Future

There has been very minimal cost reduction progress, so management could end up having to substantially pay off all the debt to avoid future problems.

The debt covenant warnings still apply because the WTI $60 assumption by the start of the third quarter is far away from reality.

Two Swan Hills asset sales were expected to close at the end of May. One of those sales worth C$180 million has not closed.

Pengrowth Energy (PGH) management announced the closing of the C$185 million sale of Swan Hills assets. Noticeably missing from the announcement is why the C$180 million sale, which was supposed to close by the end of May, is taking longer than expected. Instead there was a comment that management is still working to close the deal. Far more important though is progress to enhance cash flow. This is needed for the wonderful expansion plans that management keeps touting. The silence is deafening and that silence may imply that the stock has further to drop. In fact, this stock could go to zero without some very prompt substantial progress.

Back on March 20, management announced a planned sale of some Central Alberta assets for about C$180 million. The expected closing date was May 30, 2017. We are now well past that deadline. Without a cognizant management explanation for the delay, the chances of a price decrease steadily increase. It does not help that commodity prices have been somewhat weak lately.

Source: Pengrowth Energy June, 2017, Corporate Update.

This slide shows the debt situation, since the end of May, 2017. On June 2, 2017, management paid the remaining 2017 debt of C$135 million. The two pending sales of the Swan Hills properties were to pay much of the 2018 debt. Since management has also announced intentions to sell more assets, the investor can assume that the 2019 debt is also a targeted payment amount.

Source: Pengrowth Energy First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Press Release

The reason for some market apprehension is the above statement. First, the oil based WTI has missed the targeted price of $60 per barrel beginning in the third quarter by a mile. Management may have wasted valuable time with their brief foray into a possible high yield debt. The closing delay may give both the lenders and the market some apprehension. One of the two anticipated Swan Hills closings will definitely help things along, but clearly this management needs a whole lot more focus.

Despite all the debt payment progress, it is very clear that the warnings about covenant violations will still be material. For a management that has been steadily losing credibility this is a very unwelcome development.

The debt payment progress probably will enable management to get at least a temporary extension that would allow for those covenant violations. But it may also pressure management to begin selling properties for lower prices. The beginning of the year featured much better commodity prices than now. So it is no surprise that not many property sales have been announced lately. But now, management may have no choice.

They could have had more options had they focused on operations cost much more forcefully.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Pengrowth Energy June, 2017, Corporate Update.

This may be one of very few energy company presentations that does not have operational cost decrease as a major objective. Instead, management plans to expand the thermal production before the current thermal production shows a profit. In fact, a segmented cash flow statement and income statement is really not provided so shareholders can tell what if anything, is profitable.

Instead management is guiding to reduced cash flow from operations and continuing high costs. Until the immediate covenant issues are resolved, any time spent on the anticipated thermal expansion is wasted time. Instead, this management should be high grading its prospects and drilling some spectacular wells. This company clearly could use more cash flow to escape the financial distress.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Pengrowth Energy June, 2017, Corporate Update.

Therefore the growth strategy shown above is looking much less viable. First, expanding a money losing division does not make sense. Second, if there is any part of the company that can be quickly turned around, it has to be the Cardium and Montney unconventional business.

Even the reserves that management has touted appear to be at risk. As long as production is high cost, then reserves tend to suffer downward revisions as commodity prices retreat. Right now, those commodity prices are clearly retreated. This management needed some commodity price help that it is not getting. So now the CEO needs to clearly state the Plan "B" to reassure the market and carry that plan out convincingly.

Source: Pengrowth Energy June, 2017, Corporate Update.

The first slide shows where the argument falls apart. First of all the assumed WTI pricing is much too high. Many competitors have much better returns at far lower WTI Pricing. Management had originally cashed in all the hedging and established new hedges during the first quarter. So the AECO assumptions are absolutely critical. But like the oil prices, they are on the optimistic side.

Frankly, this company has some catching-up to do. Nearby operators are doing far better than that top slide. If this is the growth potential, then this company needs new wells that provide adequate returns much lower than the prices shown above.

Last year, much of the cash flow came from the hedging operation. But management was supposed to use that time to reduce operating costs low enough that the company could survive once the hedges were gone. Clearly that has not happened.

The net result may be that management will have to sell enough assets to substantially pay down the debt. The lack of operational progress may destroy any substantial kind of necessary banking relationship. Bankers will most likely place this company on a very short leash until adequate progress is shown. In any event, this stock, which could have turned around had management shown some operational progress, will now probably continue to decline. The stock remains a far better short candidate than a long candidate. The story should have been different by now. But management clings to the "good old days" which are now gone. Long term investors probably need to look elsewhere as there are much better long term candidates out there.

Both Peyto (OTCPK:PEYUF) and Tourmaline (OTCPK:TRMLF) are relatively low cost survivors with a decent future. Peyto pays a decent dividend, but Tourmaline has ventured into some liquids production. Both gas producers rate to do much better than Pengrowth even though they operate in geographically similar areas. Neither is that far away from the Pengrowth operations.

If some oil production is not a worry, then Yangarra Resources (OTC:YGRAF) is smaller and more speculative, but also doing well in the current industry climate. Its balance sheet may throw some investors for a loop because it deposits all cash into the revolving line and then pays bills from that revolving line. So, the company has a substantial working capital deficit and no cash balance. However, the bank just increased the credit line and production is up nicely to go with some generous netbacks.

In any case, until Pengrowth Energy management shows a lot more progress this might be a stock to just avoid for the foreseeable future. There has been more than enough time to show improvement on a number of fronts. But this management always waits until its "back is against the wall." There is just no realistic foresight and shareholders keep paying for it.

