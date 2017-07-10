Shotspotter: The Right IPO At The Right Time

At the beginning of June ShotSpotter Inc (SSTI) priced its initial public offering at $11 per share, raising $30.8 million in the process. Lead underwriters for the deal were Roth Capital Partners, Imperial Capital and Northland Capital Partners.

Since that time, shares have traded relatively flat but I expect that to change as the stock comes out of its quiet period, which ends on the 17th of this month.

The firm's basic premise is that they offer real-time gunshot alerts and detection. According to their website, eight out of every 10 gunfire events go unreported to 911, presenting a quandary to law enforcement as they are unable to respond to an event if it goes unreported.

Briefly, the company deploys gunfire-specific acoustic sensing technology throughout a given community, and these sensors identify (and time-stamp) noises they are programmed to detect, thus being able to classify the type of gunshot and triangulate the position from which it came within 30 to 45 seconds of the weapon being fired. Obviously, in theory this could significantly improve response times and save lives. Digital alerts to law enforcement and first responders add a digital edge to the story that makes this even more interesting.

Press releases throughout 2017 show various communities adopting the technology, most recently in North St. Louis County where 21 homicides have occurred so far this year. As an example, on Monday when Shotspotter was turned on the police department received 18 notifications of shots fired and made one arrest.

A recent Business Insider article presents another case study where detectors picked up sounds of shots from a gang shooting.

Captain David Salazar (Milwaukee PD) went on record as saying the technology has been "incredibly helpful" and led to lives being saved, with accuracy of GPS coordinates being surprisingly accurate.

While ratings by Northstar and Roth should be taken with a grain of salt considering both were involved in the IPO, respective price targets of $16 and $18 indicate substantial upside.

With a market capitalization slightly in excess of $100 million and a small but sufficient cash position, readers should remember the company did sales of $15.5 million in 2016 (31% growth over the prior year). Assuming operating losses of around $1 million or so in each quarter going forward, the cash position should be sufficient to allow the business to progress throughout 2017 and half of 2018 before dilution or other funding might be accessed. Sales for the first quarter of 2017 amounted to $4.6 million and a valuation of 4 to 6 times sales seems quite reasonable to me.

There are several ways for investors to win here, with the first being management continuing to execute and accelerating adoption of the firm's technology. For those who have followed me over the past year, you know that I like being positioned in stocks where excess optimism and hype provide the potential for outsized gains.

Risks to the story include slowing sales, outspoken opponents of the technology who criticize its cost, concerns as to its effectiveness, and the "big brother" nature of constantly monitoring activity. While I don't anticipate future dilution in 2017 or the first half of 2018, it's always possible that management taps capital markets again in order to extend their operational runway.

Shares appear to be basing at the $13 level and although it has a lack of trading history, readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story could initiate a pilot position in the near future, waiting for future earnings and news to provide further clarification.

There's always the chance that the stock shows weakness and significant volatility in the near future, but it's a risk I'm willing to take knowing that it only takes a few headlines to set this one off.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on due diligence and making trades. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.