Neurocrine Poised To Corner Tardive Dyskinesia Market With Ingrezza

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is focused on developing treatments for Neurocrinerological and endocrine based diseases and disorders. The company launched its first commercial product Ingrezza, which is also the first FDA approved treatment for Tardive Dyskinesia. In the coming months, the company’s potentially solid performance to market the drug may yield substantial gains for investors. The company also plans to announce the Phase 3 study data from its other drug candidate Elagolix for treating Uterine Fibroids. With these multiple catalysts, the stock is in position to provide short term returns. The company is now in a new phase with a steady source of revenue from Ingrezza, which may translate into long term investment gains as well.

Neurocrine recently won the FDA approval for its Ingrezza treatment, designed for treating Tardive Dyskinesia. The company is now looking to boost its portfolio with the FDA decision regarding 80mg capsules of the drug. Another positive factor for the company is that the FDA gave clean approval to the drug as Ingrezza was running the risk of black box warning. However, now that the drug managed to escape this stringent problem, the company may look forward to a slightly easier path to market the treatment. The upcoming FDA decision for 80mg capsules will also help the company in overcoming the current controversy regarding the pricing of Ingrezza as pharma companies are currently under pressure to rationalize their drug prices.

Neurocrine stock received a strong boost from the drug approval as Ingrezza is the first FDA approved therapy for TD. This gives Neurocrine the chance to carve a niche for itself in the market before the arrival of competing treatments. Neurocrine plans to market the drug with a price tag of $5,275 for 30 capsules of 40mg. Management said that it plans to keep the pricing “substantially similar” for the higher potency capsules as well. At this pricing, the annual treatment cost will be close to $63,000 and thus going beyond the $20,000-$60,000 price spectrum estimate provided by the company earlier.

The company is looking to make this higher price tag palatable to customers by working on creating awareness. Neurocrine has put elaborate systems in place to engage patients as well as insurers to ensure a smooth reimbursement process. Its INBRACE support program is already up and running. The company had earlier said that it already has 140 reps in the field and plans to boost its marketing team further. Currently, TD is treated with a combination of drugs which tend to have strong side effects, making Ingrezza a far safer option. The company’s emphasis on the marketing of the drug will likely help it in meeting analysts’ expectations that the company will net $1 billion plus in peak annual revenue from the drug, making it an interesting candidate for long term investment as well.

While Ingrezza is the first commercial product for the company, the company also expects to announce its Phase 3 data pertaining to Elagolix for treating Uterine Fibroids. The company is developing this treatment in collaboration with AbbVie. The company received $75 million upfront from AbbVie, and the latter is responsible for shouldering all development, marketing and commercialization costs. The company has strong potential of posting positive data from the study. The drug also may be tested for other female-specific ailments such as premenstrual dysphoric disease (PMDD), polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), breast cancer prevention, and precocious puberty. The announcement of the data by the end of this year may be another catalyst for the stock.

Neurocrine reported its first quarter net loss at $78.3 million, up from $19.3 million net loss it had reported for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The steep rise in the net loss was mainly due to higher expenses associated with R&D efforts and the launch of Ingrezza. The company did not report any revenue for the quarter. However, the company is in robust financial condition as it is now set to have a steady income stream in the form of Ingrezza. Neurocrine also reported its cash, investments and receivables of $274.4 million, which provide the company a healthy runway.

As for the risks associated with the stock, the foremost risk is from the increase in competition. Teva’s Austedo, a treatment for chorea associated with Huntington’s Disease, is up for treating TD as well. The company is awaiting the FDA decision for the indication, which will likely be delivered in August. However, apart from having first movers advantage, Ingrezza also is expected to have an edge over Austedo due to its clean label as Austedo has been slapped with a black box warning for suicidality and depression in its label. Higher safety profile is going to make Ingrezza a more attractive option.

Overall, Neurocrine presents an attractive investment option both for short term and long term. Its multiple upcoming catalysts are expected to help stock retain its momentum, which is currently trading midway between its 52 weeks low and high of $37.35 and $55.38 respectively. This provides a good opportunity to build a position in the stock, which has a decent runway ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.