Major Transformations For Abbott Are Paying Off

Since 2013, Abbott Laboratories went through a transformation with the spin-off of ABBV and 2 major acquisitions.

Investment Thesis

After spinning-off its researched-based activities into AbbVie (ABBV), Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has concentrated its focus on various medical devices, nutritional products and branded generic medicine distributions. Strong from major acquisitions in 2014 and 2017, ABT shows several growth vectors for the future. ABT is also a strong dividend paying stocks with 45 consecutive years with a dividend raise. ABT definitely shows a strong profile. Let’s take a deeper look to see if it’s worth your money now.

Understanding the Business

Abbott is a health care company that manufactures medical devices, blood glucose monitoring kits, nutritional healthcare products, diagnostic products and equipment, and branded generic drugs. With over 125 years of existence, over 94,000 employees and operations in over 150 countries, Abbott reputation is well established. The company develops products in four different segments:

And owns several well-known brands such as the following:

In their most recent quarterly results, ABT reported strong growth coming from Established Pharmaceuticals division (+7%, +13% if you exclude Venezuelan operations). Providing branded generic medicines in emerging markets where distribution channels are underdeveloped is clearly a growth vector for this pharma.

The company currently shows 58% of its sales coming from developed market and 42% coming from emerging markets.

Revenues

The revenue drop in 2013 isn’t a real one. ABT proceeded with a spin-off and created AbbVie (ABBV). Since 2013, ABT is concentrating on diversified products including medical devices, diagnostic equipment and nutrition products, while AbbVie would operate as a research-based pharmaceutical manufacturer. You have a better vision of ABT's revenue growth starting in 2013:

Note that the recent growth is due to the acquisition of St. Jude Medical as stated in ABT's most recent quarterly statement. Comparable operational sales only rose by 3.2%.

Comparable operational sales growth excludes the impact of exchange and for Total Abbott and Medical Devices, also includes prior year results for St. Jude Medical, which was acquired on Jan. 4, 2017, and excludes prior year and current year results for the Abbott Medical Optics (AMO) and St. Jude Medical vascular closure businesses, which were divested during the first quarter 2017.

source: ABT Q1 2017 Press Release

The company benefits from several growth vectors in the future. In addition to the acquisition of St. Jude Medical (which opens the door wider to the cardiac devices business), ABT will also show growth in delivering existing medicine to emerging markets. The development of their latest Freestyle libre blood glucose monitor should also help revenues in the future.

ABT went into a recall issue for its infant formula in China back in 2013. This still affects offshore sales growth potential for the nutritional division. In their most recent quarter, international sales were down 12.2%, mainly due to the situation in China.

Earnings

As you can see, ABT's main challenge isn’t sales growth, but earnings growth. Management is working on streamlining their distribution channels and had recently invested in building facilities in China and India in order to lower cost of operations and prepare for additional sales growth in emerging markets. When we look at ABT's competitors, we notice how management has work on their plate to improve their operating margins:

I think this will be a key point in the upcoming years in order to unlock additional value for investors. ABT shows interesting growth vectors; now it’s time to focus on generating more profit out of them.

Dividend Growth Perspective

ABT is part of both Dividend Aristocrats and the Dividend Achievers list with 45 consecutive years of dividend increase. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increase their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers here.

As previously mentioned, the “drop” in dividend payout is also linked to the spin-off in 2013. The company has been steadily increasing their payouts year after year. Is this situation sustainable over the long haul? Let’s look at their payout ratios:

ABT shows a solid payout ratio of 59.34%, leaving plenty of room for additional increase in the future. While looking at the cash payout ratio, it jumps from 36% to 107% due to the acquisition of St. Jude. Therefore, there is absolutely no reason to think that ABT will not increase its dividend this year and the following.

Potential Downsides

ABT seems to be in a good position to benefit from a decade of steady growth. However, some clouds could bring rain over the company. First, any pharma is not shielded against product quality issues leading to recalls. What happened back in 2013 still has an impact on China’s sales today.

The second possible downside resides within ABT's competitors. There isn’t many players in their business segments and each companies is investing massively to bring the next innovation in their niche on the market. Once in a while, one company brings a game changer in the market, leaving its competitors aside.

Overall, investors shouldn’t be worry too much about any potential down fall for ABT in the upcoming years.

Valuation

The last section of my analysis is about valuation. While ABT shows a strong profile and meet my 7 dividend growth investing principles, it doesn’t mean that it is trading at a good price.

The first valuation method I use is to look at the past 10 year of PE history. This gives me a good indication of how the market values the stock:

Due to many major activities (like the spin-off, the acquisition of CFR+Veropharm in 2014 and the acquisition of St. Jude in 2017), it is hard to determine if the current PE of nearly 50 is a “real one” or not. The company currently shows a forward PE ratio of 19.55 (source Ycharts).

To get a better idea of how much ABT is worth, I use a double stage dividend discount model. Since management is already working on improving their margins and ABT shows various growth vectors, I will use a 8% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduced it to 6% as a terminal growth rate.

The company seems overpriced by about 10%. This probably tells you the market has faith management will unlock additional value to shareholders by improving their operating margin.

Final Thought

I think ABT is a solid company with a bright future. Management has gone through a major transformation of the business model since 2013 through a spin-off and major acquisitions. I believe ABT is well positioned to grow their international sales in the upcoming decade and will continue to reward their shareholders with dividend increases. However, I would wait for a dip in the market to find a better entry point.

Disclaimer: I do not hold ABT in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

