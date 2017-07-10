Second Half Picking Up Right Where First Half Left Off

The second half of the year is only three and a half trading days old, but there already have been some decent winners and big losers among large cap stocks in the Russell 1000. The first table below lists the 25 best-performing stocks in the Russell 1000 through the first week of the second half. Leading the way higher, shares of Advanced Micro (NASDAQ:AMD) are already up 7%, nearly matching their first-half gain of just over 10%. Behind AMD, Agios Pharma (NASDAQ:AGIO) is up 6.7%, followed by Chemours (NYSE:CC) and HEICO (NYSE:HEI) rounding out the top four. Airlines have gotten off to a strong start in July so far as four made the list of best performers (Copa, (NYSE:CPA), United Continental (NYSE:UAL), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK)) with gains of more than 4.5%. Other notables listed include Alcoa (NYSE:AA), Albermarle (NYSE:ALB), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS).

One trend that stands out among the biggest winners so far in the second half is that they also did very well in the first half too. Of the 25 names listed, just one (Acadia (NASDAQ:ACAD)) was down in the first half, and the average first-half gain was over 24%!

While just nine stocks in the Russell 1000 are up over 5% in July, a number of stocks are already down big, and we mean really big. The table below lists the 25 biggest losers in the Russell 1000 so far in the second half. As shown, three stocks are already down over 20%, while another seven stocks are down over 10%. Leading the way to the downside, Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) is down over 40% after falling over 8% in the first half. Things have been even worse for Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD), whose performance has been anything but "rad." After losing nearly two-thirds of its value in the first half, the stock already is down nearly 20% in July. The real pain point so far in the Russell 1000 is the energy sector. The average stock in the sector is already down over 4%, and less than one out of every ten stocks in the sector are up.

Like the list of winners, there is clearly a trend in the losers as well. As shown, just two of the biggest losers in the second half were up in the first half. The big standout here is Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). After rallying 69% in the first half, the stock has been the sixth biggest loser in the second half falling more than 13%. Even including TSLA's big first half gain, the average decline of the 25 biggest losers in the first half was a haircut of 25%! So far at least, the second half of 2017 is picking up right where the first half left off.

