Natural Gas Continues To Be Whipsawed By Weather In The Short Term

The pace of production growth will be the overriding determining factor to how the fundamental balance looks for 2018.

We believe the most important figure to follow for the second-half of 2017 will be production growth as additional takeaway capacity comes online.

Natural gas prices will continue to be whipsawed by weather model changes in the next 2-months.

Welcome to the whipsaw edition of Natural Gas Daily!

Natural gas prices across the curve are moving higher today as weather forecasts over the weekend turned bullish. The last several Monday opening saw gas prices either gap higher or lower based purely on weather readings. Below is the latest look at how the next 15 days look:

Over the weekend, several fundamental factors also contributed to the bullish move. 1) Lower 48 production failed to breach 72 Bcf/d and averaged much lower than that. 2) Power burn remained well over 33 Bcf/d with total gas demand coming in above 71 Bcf/d.

Month-to-date average Lower 48 production is now moving closer to our forecast of 71.8 Bcf/d, and the market will be watching daily production figures very closely over the next several months. For natural gas traders, the most important element to natural gas trading will continue to be weather model updates. Weather will continue to whipsaw prices for the next 2-months.

Over the weekend, we wrote a “Special Report – Long-Term Natural Gas Trend Outlook” to HFI Research subscribers. In the report, we talked about the bear case currently being presented by the analyst community. In summary, the bear argument is that the pipeline capacity totaling 12.9 Bcf/d will be online from 2017 to 2019 versus an estimated demand increase of 12.3 Bcf/d from 2017 to 2020.

The assumption that the bears are using is that whatever takeaway capacity that comes online in the Appalachian basin will be filled “right away” as the pipelines that are coming online are “fully committed”, while the bull argument is that current natural gas prices won’t allow the producers to increase production to the max takeaway capacity.

Both sides make compelling arguments, but we breakdown the important variables to follow. In addition, production growth over the second-half of 2017 will offer very important clues as to how the supply and demand balance looks for 2018.

