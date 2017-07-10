It All Comes Down To This

Stocks remain on an all-time high. The second longest stock bull market in history is showing no signs of letting up, and corporate earnings are white hot coming off of the 2017 Q1 earnings season that was one of the best in years. What is not to love about the U.S. stock market as we head into the second half of 2017?

Looking Great On The Surface

On the surface, everything looks just dandy for the U.S. stock market. Sure, the S&P 500 Index (SPY) is trading modestly below its all-time highs set in mid-June, but it has so far held firm and appears to already be bouncing from its first major technical support level in its well tested 50-day moving average. Put simply, this is a bull market that despite its age is showing absolutely no signs of quit as we progress through the summer months.

Moreover, the profit outlook remains robust as we enter the latest corporate earnings season for 2017 Q2. After struggling through a two-year profits recession from 2014 Q4 to 2016 Q3, the year-over-year growth rate in annual as reported earnings on the S&P 500 Index (IVV) turned modestly positive in 2016 Q4. It subsequently exploded into the just completed 2017 Q1 earnings season in registering +16% growth versus the year ago level. And looking forward to the upcoming earnings season, profits are currently projected to continue accelerating with a growth rate north of +20% on a year-over-year basis in 2017 Q2 and continue further into the mid-20% range for the last two quarters of the year.

With U.S. Industrial Production once again on the rise, particularly in the key manufacturing sector, this looks like a stock market that is ready to run even further. What could possibly go wrong in a market that seemingly cannot even go down on a daily basis?

What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Mine is not to cheer all of the things that are going right with the market. For that should already be accounted for in current portfolio allocations. Instead, mine is to consider what might go wrong with the markets, which is part of prudent risk management. For if one is not regularly spending time considering what might turn out worse than expected and why at any given point in time, they run the risk of being blindsided by unforeseen events. And this is a particularly worthwhile exercise as we enter 2017 Q2 earnings season.

First, we should state the following. Yes, as reported annual corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index are currently projected to increase to $105.53 per share in 2017 Q2. But earnings forecasts are famous for being steadily revised lower until they meet reality. This, of course, was not true of the 2017 Q1 earnings season where the actual number for the quarter at $100.29 per share came in +0.65% higher than the $99.64 forecast on March 31, 2017 heading into the quarter (never mind that it was still -5.20% below the initial projection of $105.79 for 2017 Q1 heading into the year on December 30, 2016), but such upward revisions from forecast to reality are the rare exception, not the norm. As a result, we should expect 2017 Q2 earnings to finish somewhere below $105.53. The question is by how much?

Second, it is worth pointing out that while the stock market is continuing to rise, it is doing so with fading momentum.

Moreover, the percentage of stocks trading above their 50-day and 200-day moving averages, while still relatively high, have been fading for months.

Such indicators are typically representative of an increasingly tiring market, not one that is picking up speed.

Third, inflation expectations continue to fade in recent months. Why is this important? Because an accelerating economy supportive of rising corporate earnings is associated with rising inflation expectations. And this was something that was certainly true through the second half of 2016 and into early 2017. But after peaking at the end of the first quarter in March 2017, the five-year forward inflation expectation rate has been steadily falling. It recently dipped back below pre-election levels, and the trend is definitively down.

This raises the following possibility. If rising inflation expectations encouraged more robust corporate profit growth in 2017 Q1, did subsequently fading inflation expectations result in more subdued corporate earnings activity in 2017 Q2? Only time will tell, but this is a troubling reversal from a corporate earnings forecasting perspective.

Fourth, building on this theme of fading inflation expectations, it appears that business confidence in the United States may have peaked all the way back in February. Why does this matter? If you are running a business and feel increasingly confident, you are more likely to engage in spending and accept capital projects that are supportive of economic growth and rising profits. Conversely, if this confidence subsequently fades, you may be less inclined to continue doing so going forward, which would result in a subsequent drag on economic growth and rising profits. Thus, this is another development worth monitoring as we move through 2017 Q2 earnings season.

All of these forces point to the following expectation for the just kicked off 2017 Q2 earnings season. Annual as reported earnings on the S&P 500 Index are not likely to repeat their exceptional 2017 Q1 performance. They are extremely likely to come in below current projections of $105.53 per share, and the potential is meaningful that this reading could come in meaningfully below current estimates.

The Key For The Earnings Season Ahead



Thus, the key for the upcoming quarter is the following. Annual as reported corporate earnings on the S&P 500 Index must come in at or above $100.29 per share. This would represent no more than a -4.97% downward revision from the current estimate heading into the quarter. This may sound like a big buffer, but it is about average when considering past downward revisions to corporate earnings over the course of a reporting quarter.

Why $100.29 per share in particular?

The first is the most obvious. In order to continue sequential quarterly earnings per share gains on the S&P 500 Index, a final reading for 2017 Q2 that is anything higher than the final 2017 Q1 reading of $100.29 is required. And while a $100.29 reading would still leave the S&P 500 Index with 15% annual earnings growth versus the year ago period, it would place the continuation of the recovery from the recent corporate earnings recession in doubt.

The next is more subtle but arguably just as critical. A final number at or above $100.29 is important because anything below this level would result in the year over year growth in quarterly as reported earnings per share on the S&P 500 Index (VOO) turning negative. Heading into the quarter, the current projection for 2017 Q2 quarterly as reported earnings per share is $28.52. In order for annual earnings to fall to $100.29, quarterly earnings for 2017 Q2 would need to decline to $23.28 per share, which just so happens to be the same exact reading from 2016 Q2. Thus, anything below an annual number of $100.29 would imply a quarterly reading below $23.28 and thus a decline in quarterly earnings growth on a year over year basis. This would also mark a troubling reversal in trend for quarterly earnings to the downside that would require close attention on the remaining readings for the year in 2017 Q3 and 2017 Q4.

Why The 2017 Q2 Earnings Season Matters So Much

The outcome of the upcoming 2017 Q2 earnings season is particularly important for the following reason. Up until now, global policy makers have bent over backwards to support capital markets in general and the U.S. stock market (DIA) in particular. Put simply, the Fed has made the game about as easy for stock investors as possible since the calming of the financial crisis so many years ago. But this prolonged tailwind appears poised to turn into a measurable headwind going forward. For the Fed and its global central bank counterparts are not only increasingly shifting toward a tightening monetary policy stance, which is not necessarily a good thing for stocks that are already trading at historically high valuations, but they have vocally placed potential excesses in financial asset prices such as stocks in their crosshairs for what they are targeting with their tightening policy efforts going forward. If one should not fight the Fed on the way up, they logically may not want to fight this same influential policy making body at the top either.

But history has shown that stocks have one proven elixir to overcome a Federal Reserve on the prowl for overvalued stock prices. That remedy is corporate earnings, and as long as they can continue to rise, then so too can stock prices. But any signs of weakening in the 2017 Q2 reporting season or those that follow, and stocks could quickly find themselves in for a bumpy ride.

It is for this reason that I will be monitoring the upcoming corporate earnings season more closely than ever for how it is unfolding. For if earnings end up disappointing more than expected, the stock market that looks so lovely today may quickly start to turn and deliver a nasty punch of pain.

