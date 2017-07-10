Oil Markets Fighting Short-Term Headwind While Ignoring Long-Term Tailwinds

Rystad estimates that conventional field decline will increase to 6% versus 5.7% last year resulting in 1.8 million b/d of natural decline.

There are certainly some short-term headwinds to get through, but the market is heavily discounting the long-term tailwind that's building.

It's been 6-months now since the production cut agreement and oil still languishes in the mid $40s.

It’s been more than 6-months now since OPEC and non-OPEC producers agreed to a 1.8 million b/d production cut. OECD storage is on pace to accelerate declines in the second-half of the year, but far slower than where we expected at the beginning of the year. Recent long-time oil bulls like Andy Hall have thrown in the towel citing 1) rapid production growth from shale and 2) the increasingly low possibility that US crude storage rebalances before refineries enter maintenance season again.

We understand the bear argument fully, and in light of where oil prices are today, we wish and hope that oil prices remain around $45 for a while longer. Why?

Citigroup had a good chart illustrating the impact to shale oil production growth in each price scenario:

The overwhelming bearish narrative present in the market today is that a surge in shale oil production in 2018 will tip the market back into oversupply. This forecast alongside uncertainty with whether OPEC will extend the production cut agreement post Q1 2018 saw many in the investment community throw in the bull towel.

Citigroup estimates that with an estimated 20% further servicing inflation in the Permian, shale production at $40/bbl would actually decline towards the end of 2018, while $45/bbl would see shale production growth come in flat y-o-y.

For most investor, time horizon mismatch is the biggest mistake to make. But given our long-term time horizon, we would prefer a more lopsided balance in the years ahead rather than see prices at $60 today.

Now that we see what the market is trying to do by pushing oil prices lower, there’s a dilemma to this method. The market is ignoring the long-term tailwinds in the making.

In a report published by Bloomberg today, Espen Erlingsen, a partner at Rystad Energy, said, “A lot of the focus is on OPEC and shale and not on the decline at these mature fields, where supply is struggling. We’re starting to see the long-term impact of lower oil prices.”

Rystad notes that older fields from China to North America, or nearly a third of the world oil supply, fell 5.7% last year and is expected to drop another 6% this year, or the most since 1992.

We highlighted this analysis repeatedly earlier this year, and in a recent report to HFI Research subscribers titled, “Paying Attention to the ‘Other Guys’ And Why It’s So Important,” we noted how the market continues to ignore the production decline starting in 2019.

It’s important to balance the short-term versus the long-term outlook, but with another year of potentially low oil prices, the market is putting itself in a precarious situation of having to deal with a big supply gap in the years ahead. Renewables and EV will continue to trend higher, but the impact on oil demand growth will be muted at least for the next 10-years, putting the market in an uncomfortable position. The world will need every bit of shale production growth following 2019, and OPEC, Russia and Shale could relish in this new oil supply world.

