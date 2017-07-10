Tesla Q2 Update Bodes Ill For The Company - Reorganizations And Layoffs Ahead

We Do Not Believe The Market Understands The Implications Of The Underlying Reality.

It is not often that a major Company has to re-issue a Press Release because it missed providing material adverse information the first time around.

Tesla (TSLA) has done precisely that on Friday when the Company reissued the quarterly delivery press release. Here is the key language that Tesla added to its original press release:

“In response to questions we have received about the number of customer vehicles in transit at the end of Q2, we are updating our Q2 delivery release to provide this information. This information will continue to be included in all future quarters. In addition to Q2 deliveries, about 3,500 vehicles were in transit to customers at the end of the quarter. These will be counted as deliveries in Q3 2017.”

This validates what we have written earlier (see Tesla Story Becoming Increasingly Fantastic As Business Model Falls Apart).

“Given the Company’s arguably ongoing history of misleading investors, not announcing vehicles-in-transit likely means that Tesla missed the guidance once again. The demand problem and the inventory build-out are worse than they appear to be.”

As it turns out, the Company hid material adverse information and was forced to disclose it as a result of investor sentiment.

In addition to putting Tesla management in a bad light, this disclosure clarifies a few key metrics:

Tesla entered the quarter with about 4,650 in-transit vehicles and exited with about 3,000 vehicles. In effect about 1,650 of the 22,000 deliveries in Q2 were not run rate demand.

Adjusted for the in-transit number, Tesla’s real demand in the quarter was about 20,350 units - which fell well below the low end of the Q2 guidance.

This new disclosure also means that Tesla now has about 1,650 incremental units in inventory.

What does the guidance miss and inventory build out mean?

Fundamentally what the above data tells us is that Model S and X demand is weak and on the decline. We have been forecasting this for a couple of quarters but the Company has been resorting to many different sales gimmicks to boost the delivery number. A few of the sales techniques included: aggressive end of the quarter discounting is spite of repeated management claims that no such discounting exists, free SuperCharger promotion, advanced communication of price changes to accelerate demand, aggressive lease and trade in policies, reduced price battery upgrades, etc.

As is common with Tesla's modus operandi, these moves pulled in the benefits and pushed out the costs. However, such short-term tricks can only take the Company so far. As to be expected, the gimmicks have played the course and now is the time for the management to face reality of slowing Model S and X sales.

Here are the implications of the new revelations and previously disclosed data:

If we look at the underlying unit shipment trends, it appears that Tesla is on track to ship about 85,000 units this year – well below management’s implied guidance of about 100,000 units.

Given the Company already has in excess of 16,000 units in inventory, the Company will be forced to make production cuts.

Even if the Company does not make any efforts to reduce inventory, the Company will have to reduce its Model X and Model S production to about 20,000 units per quarter. If the Company were to reduce inventory, the Company would need to cut production even more.

The production reduction, even without inventory correction, implies a very high underutilization rate as we estimate that the Company is currently capable of producing over 2,500 units per week – or above 32,000 units per quarter. In other words, the Company is running at a very low production utilization rate of about 60%.

While some of the Model S and X production work force can be absorbed into the Model 3 pseudo ramp, layoff or workforce reassignments are likely.

With the reduced revenue picture, the Company’s SG&A and R&D are also far out normal and retrenchments will likely be needed in these areas too.

What we say above is based on currently available data. However, we suspect that things could get worse at Tesla. Here are some key headwinds we foresee going ahead:

The Company’s insurance problems will get worse now that its cars have lost the coveted top ratings at IIHS

Autopilot execution continues to be problematic. The most recent version, while improved, continues to be buggy. As such we no longer believe Tesla will have a working AP 2.0 in Q3 as we have been forecasting. We now suspect that it will be 2018 before Tesla can get its autopilot working.

Mr. Musk has unwisely created the perception that Model 3 manufacturing is imminent. While we believe this is far from the truth, many customers, especially Tesla fans, may believe this narrative. This can result in increasing Osborne effect on Model S and X sales.

As more and more Model S cars come off leases, Tesla will have the tough task of reselling these vehicles at low margins. These resales will also start reducing residual values of Tesla making new car leases more expensive.

Tesla appears to be resorting to the much loathed fleet sales to make delivery numbers. For example, Tesla may have shipped a sizeable number of Tesla cars to Enterprise Rent-a-car in an effort to create a perception that it met its Q2 guidance. Fleets negotiate excellent discounts on cars and are also unlikely to use high margin features like the Autopilot and add-ons. What this means is that Tesla will likely be taking a margin hit to make the unit numbers.

In Summary, we see the Tesla situation getting worse as the year progresses and see a need for a very significant reorganization at the Company. While the Company may want to delay such a move until past the next capital raise, we believe that it will be increasingly difficult for Tesla to hide its sub-par performance from investors.

Additional Disclosure: Author’s investment philosophy is long only and author does not short. Shorting is a sophisticated investment strategy that requires superior investment skills and must be avoided by all but experienced investors with the appropriate skill and wherewithal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.