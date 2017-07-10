Oil: COT Report Shows No Clear Bullish Signs From Funds, Bearish Sentiments Also Decrease

On the last week, the money managers were partly locking in profits on the previously sold contracts showing no signs of active purchasing.

Investment Thesis

The analysis of the oil market in the context of the money managers’ actions does not yet give clear signs of approaching the bottom. In the meantime, the bearish potential is no longer as big as two months ago, which gives reason to predict that the price of the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: USO) (a fund that tracks the price of Sweet Light Crude Oil) will hold above $8.50 during the current month.

According to the latest report, covering the period from June, 27 June to July, 3, the money managers increased their net long position in oil (NYMEX + ICE) by 15,519 lots (+ 9.87%). At that, the money managers bought only 2,357 new oil contracts and closed 13,988 previously sold ones. Thus, the fixed increase in the net long position of the money managers is mostly the result of the partial locking in profits on the sold contracts, rather than active building up of the long position.

It is interesting to note that the current size of the money managers’ net long position is already at the level of the seasonal average for the past three years for the month of August. Assuming that the cyclical nature of the money managers’ actions in the formation of long and short positions in oil remains it is possible to conclude that the sales potential is not so great at this time of the year.

Over the week, the market liquidity increased by 2,2% as compared to 2,49% growth a week earlier, that is, in principle, a positive sign. The current open interest is 3,638,549 lots that 15% above the past three years’ average, which is also positive.

At that, the ratio between the net money managers’ position and the open interest is 4,4%, which is close to the minimum values of the last year (for example, in February this ratio stood at 12,7%). I get the impression that at the moment the money managers are not interested in this market, and they do not want to constitute its significant share.

According to the results of the last week, the ratio between the sold and the purchased oil contracts amounted to 52% - the peak value of this indicator for the last year (not counting August 2016). Here you can see the sign that the further building up of the short money managers’ positions in the oil market is unlikely.

And, finally, predicting the WTI oil price based on the size of the money managers’ net position, we come to the conclusion that the current price almost mathematically corresponds to its balanced level:



Putting It All Together

So, the oil price growth recorded in the period from June, 27 to July, 3, which led to the growth of the United States Oil ETF price, practically was not accompanied by sudden and quick action of the money managers, and most likely had technical nature associated with partial locking in profits on the sold contracts. At that, the number of factors, such as the market liquidity and the ratio between the bought and the sold contracts, indicates that further active reduction of the money managers’ net long position is unlikely. That being said, I believe that in the current month the price of Oil ETF will stay above $8,50, expecting for the stabilization of the oil market due to the emergence of the facts pointing to a reduction of the global oil stocks, or, at least, a slowdown in the U.S. production growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.