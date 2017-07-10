IBM: A Future Blockchain Leader?

The technology of blockchain has been known for a long time, and the interest in it has been boosted recently by the soaring prices of crypto currencies. Hence, as the technology was introduced in 2008 as a basis for bitcoin, many people consider investing in this currency as a way to invest in the blockchain itself.

Currently, many corporations are involved in the developing of solutions based on the distributed ledger technology, and one of them is IBM (IBM). I already wrote about blue-chip companies that can become leaders in the blockchain in the future, and my list included Microsoft (MSFT), IBM, and Intel (INTC). More information about the technology itself and these three companies can be found in my article here. This article provides a further review of IBM’s progress in the field.

Overview

IBM was one of the first companies to start developing blockchain solutions in the market in early 2014, when the corporation began to review existing possibilities. In 2015, IBM was one of the many partners, including Accenture (ACN), CloudSoft, Ernst & Young, JPMorgan Chase (JPM), and many others, that launched the Hyperledger Project to promote blockchain solutions for enterprises. Consequently, Hyperledger became a basis for IBM’s offerings.

Hyperledger is an open-source collaborative effort created to advance cross-industry blockchain technologies. It is a global collaboration, hosted by the Linux Foundation, including leaders in finance, banking, Internet of Things, supply chain, manufacturing and technology.

(Source: IBM website)

Currently, IBM reports it has three primary goals in its blockchain strategy: to increase the speed of blockchain operations, thus meeting enterprise requirements; to develop platforms for enabling enterprise governance models; to enable private networks. The focus of the corporation on enterprise solutions is likely to become very beneficial for IBM in the future when the adoption of blockchain increases. Moreover, as the blockchain’s market size is expected to grow drastically from now to 2021 reaching more than $2 billion, the fact that IBM is one of the first corporations in the market can allow the corporation to profit significantly from the trend.

Solutions

The primary solution offered by IBM is blockchain-as-a-service for enterprises. The service allows customers to build distributed networks across organizations based on IBM’s cloud and Bluemix, manage policies, define assets, and write transaction instructions. In other words, IBM provides a comprehensive basis for a viable blockchain network, which can be used in an enterprise to better manage its operations.

Moreover, IBM’s experts in the field offer additional support for those interested in the technology. As I wrote in my previous article, help is provided mainly through a Hyperledger Project channel on Slack, and now IBM provides a possibility of premium support on Bluemix and some other platforms. This includes connecting technical experts with corporations to develop and enhance distributed networks. I believe educational services can be easily commercialized in the future when the adoption of blockchain gains its momentum.

Projects and partnerships

The list of IBM’s real projects based on blockchain includes many examples. In March 2017, the company unveiled its first “commercial application” of the blockchain platform based of Hyperledger and Bluemix. This was an identity solution SecureKey, which targets to create an identity network for the seven Canadian banks, which invested $27 million in the project. The aim of the project is to make the process of identity verification simpler and easier to share among member banks.

One of the most recent cases is the cooperation of IBM, Westpac and retail centers in Australia, which tested a blockchain solution for bank guarantees. It is claimed the group achieved the elimination of “the need for physical document management,” which had been an “extremely labor intensive process” before. As a result of the test, the group expects to shift to the digital process that will be effective and beneficial for all parties. More information about the project was revealed in the white paper.

Moreover, IBM was chosen to provide and host the platform for the consortium of the European banks, including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KBC, Natixis, Rabobank, Societe General and Unicredit. The platform is aimed to enhance trade finance process for small- and medium- sized corporations. Keith Bear, VP of global financial services at IBM, explained to CoinDesk:

What we'll be building is a user interface that the banks will make available through their environment to the end SME clients, for the buying SME and the selling SME. The bank will be responsible for onboarding, KYC, all those aspects associated with the client relationship.

In addition, it is claimed the tech giant is working with many large institutions like the London Stock Exchange, the Japan Stock Exchange and ABN Amro on different project based on the blockchain.

How can blockchain help IBM

Overall, it is clear IBM takes the technology very seriously, evident by the significant number of projects and partnerships. As the blockchain market size is expected to increase significantly in the coming years, the fact that IBM is one of the first corporations in the market can be a decent advantage in the future.

The efforts of the Big Blue in the field of blockchain may provide a much-needed boost to the company’s revenues. Hence, IBM’s revenue has declined over last five years, with an average three-years decrease of 6.7%. It is claimed in the IDC report:

Given the low level of blockchain maturity in general, as well as specific IBM blockchain projects (more on these in the succeeding sections) being in their initial stages, it is too early to assess revenue from specific solutions. However, given the traction that IBM's cloud-as-a-service offering seems to be getting with over 400 client engagements, blockchain has the potential to become one of the fastest-growing sources of revenue starting in 2017, when many of the first IBM enterprise applications are scheduled to roll out.

(Source: Graphiq.com)

Moreover, the EBITDA margin has suffered a drop from 27% in 2014 to 22% in 2016, and the transition toward being software and platforms provider can help IBM improve its position.

As a result, I expect IBM will be able to effect a turnaround starting 2018, and, therefore, the revenues are likely to start growing in 2019. Since the company trades at a reasonable forward P/E of 11 and EV/EBITDA of 10, IBM can be attractive for investment on the current levels. A further financial review of the company will be covered in one of my next articles.