Controlled Demolition

The central bank 'put' is out-of-the-money and the only question is how far things need to fall before they step back in.

You can also see it in one EM bond fund which lost 26% of its YTD inflows in the last two weeks alone.

They are trying to engineer a pullback and you can see it unfolding in DM rates.

There aren't going to be a whole lot of people who feel sorry for those who didn't heed central banks' warnings about pulling the plug on the risk rally.

Boy, I'll tell you what, if the entire world felt sorry for all the innocent bystanders whose investments went up in smoke in 2008, there's not going to be much in the way of sympathy for anyone who gets burned if/when the inexorable rally in risk assets finally unwinds this time around.

Simply put: you cannot say that no one warned you.

Indeed, the very people who have spent the better part of a decade restoring the value of the financial assets you hold are on a mission to telegraph what's coming and it is readily apparent that a whole lot of investors aren't listening.

The rhetoric we've gotten out of DM central bankers over the last two weeks has been unequivocal. They are going to try and normalize (with the possible exception of the BoJ) and the reason they're doing it has almost nothing to do with rising inflation (because it's not, in fact, rising) and almost everything to do with curbing risk appetite by leaning against excessively easy financial conditions:

I'm going to assume you've been paying attention to what policymakers have been saying. They are all acutely aware of stretched equity markets, carry trades gone wild, and the possibility that suppressed volatility has led directly to an unhealthy level of complacency among investors. They've said as much. And they've also said they're going to look past what they're calling "transitory" weakness in inflation on the way to tightening financial conditions that have so far not responded to hawkish leans.

Again, they have explicitly said all of that.

And the bond market is listening as is readily apparent from the run up in DM yields we've seen since Mario Draghi tipped the first domino on June 27 in Sintra, Portugal:

That's Treasurys, bunds, and gilts and as you can see, yields are moving higher - and fast.

This has already caused the EM carry trade to unwind. Indeed, the JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) has literally lost 26% of its YTD inflows over the past two weeks alone:

On Monday, we got the some of the shrillest warnings yet from the sellside. Deutsche Bank, for instance, had the following to say:

We believe that the financial markets seem to have entered frothy territory (even if not being in a bubble). In the first place, we would never know if this is a bubble until it bursts. The reason we believe it is entering frothy territory is that an eventual turnaround of monetary policy after a long period of post-GFC accommodation is under way in major developed countries, which in our view, raises the returns on safe assets and lowers the valuation of risk assets. Figure 1 shows stock market capitalization of seven leading countries with relatively large market capitalization for which statistics are available back to 1991 (Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, Switzerland, UK, US). Local peaks were 1.45 in August 2000, 1.61 in May 2007, and 1.34 in May 2015, while the figure has risen to as high as 1.30 in May 2017 and 1.29 in June 2017 (preliminary). These are near-term support factors for asset prices but eventually push valuations on risk assets too high. For example, the 12-month forward P/E, measured by the median of 15 developed countries and that of 19 EM countries, has been on a slow but persistent rising trend following the GFC (Figure 6). The cyclically-adjusted P/E in the US has already started to exceed pre-GFC levels (Figure 7).

The important thing to note about Deutsche's assessment (which you can read in full here), is their contention that this time literally is different in terms of what's likely to cause an unwind.

In the past, Deutsche notes, we've gotten a series of seemingly unrelated events that we only realized were connected after the fact, whereas this time around, it is very clear what's likely to be the catalyst: DM central banks stepping away from the market.

BofAML agrees. Here's what they said on Monday:

Having monetary policy too much behind the curve could eventually lead to overheating and asset price bubbles, with an adjustment that could bring deflation risks back. Better take advantage of the good times to normalize policies than wait for too long. The recovery is advanced and does not justify crisis-driven policies. By any measure, global monetary policies remain very loose anyway. In our view, the market is right to count on the central bank put, but we expect it to be relevant only after a sharp market correction. It seems to us that central banks want to become more independent from markets and avoid to be seen supporting them from already high levels. We believe that central banks would be willing to let the markets correct lower and would act only to avoid a panic that could affect the recovery and the inflation outlook.

In other words: the central bank 'put' is currently out-of-the-money. They may indeed still have investors' back, but not until things correct meaningfully.

You need to understand what's going on here. They are quite literally going to try and engineer a controlled demolition - and no, that's not hyperbole. When they say they're in the process of trying to tighten financial conditions (or when they suggest as much), that's what they mean. There is no other way to interpret that.

Of course the problem with engineering a controlled demolition is ensuring it stays controlled. That would be much - much - easier were it not for the vagaries of modern market structure. That is, the presence of programmatic strats (i.e. robots) that chase momentum and scan headlines for reasons to pull the trigger make this a dangerous game.

But let's just say, for argument's sake, that central banks can indeed maintain some semblance of control. In that case, the question becomes this: what kind of drawdown in stocks (SPY) are we talking about before the Draghi/Yellen 'put' is back in-the-money?

That's a question you'll have to answer for yourself. For what it's worth, Deutsche Bank's answer is 10%.

