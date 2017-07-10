Suncor Energy: 15 Consecutive Years Of Dividend Hikes, 10% Dividend Increase In Q1 2017

Suncor improved its balance sheet greatly when the crude oil price was high between 2011 to 2014 and did a few operational enhancements during the downturn to reduce its operating.

Investment Thesis

Suncor Energy (SU) is among one of the most resilient energy producers in a low crude oil price environment. Its business is not only focused in the upstream oil sands operation, it is also involved in midstream, and downstream refining and marketing. The management has not only done an excellent job of improving its balance sheet while the crude oil price was high between 2011 and 2014, they have gone a step further by reducing costs and enhancing operational excellence during the crude oil price downturn in 2015/2016. As a result, the company continued to increase its dividend even in the midst of downturn. In fact, its dividend grew by 190% in the past five years. The recent slide in crude oil price has created a buying opportunity for investors whose focus is on both dividend growth and capital appreciation. Investors may wish to add this company to their portfolio.

Business Overview

Suncor's business segment includes upstream oil sands and exploration and production, and downstream refining and marketing. Its oil sands business involves developing one of the world's largest petroleum resource basins, the Athabasca oil sands, through both mining and in situ technology. The oil sands business generated C$2.7 billion of funds from operations (FFO) in 2016 or about 40% of its total FFO. Suncor's exploration and production business is focused on operations in areas such as Terra Nova, Hibernia, the UK's North Sea, etc. It generated C$1.3 billon FFO in 2016 or about 19% of its total FFO. In its downstream segment, it has four refineries and close to 1,500 Petro-Canada gasoline stations. In 2016, the downstream segment generated about C$2.6 billion FFO or about 39% of its total FFO. Suncor's downstream segment business generates stable FFO that is less impacted by the fluctuation of crud oil price. Having this business segment really helps stabilize the company's FFO.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Growing Production and Reducing Operating Cost

Suncor's crude production has been growing steadily. As can be seen in the chart below, its crude production steadily increases and is estimated to increase about 10% CAGR per share between 2016 and 2019.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Suncor is not only focused to grow its production. As mentioned earlier, the company is also very much focused to try to enhance its operation and lower it s operating, selling & general expense (OS&G) during the crude oil price downturn. The graph below shows the reduction of operating cost per barrel. As can be seen, Suncor's oil sands operations cash operating costs has dropped from C$39.05 per barrel in 2011 to C$22.55 per barrel in Q1 2017. This dramatic reduction in cost ensures the company to continue to profit even when the crude oil price is weak. Even if the crude oil price dropped to the $30s range, Suncor will remain profitable from its oil sand operation.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Increasing Funds From Operations

Because of Suncor's effort to reduce its operating cost, the company is able to consistently generate better cash than its Canadian peers. As the graph below shows, its funds from operations per barrel consistently beat Cenovus (CVE), CNRL (CNQ), Husky (OTCPK:HUSKF), and Imperial Oil (IMO). Even when the crude price falls from $103 per barrel in Q2 2014 to $33.50 per barrel in Q1 2016, Suncor still consistently beat its peers except for a few quarters.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

When compared to other international oil producers such as BP (NYSE:BP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM) and Shell (NYSE:RDS.A), Suncor appears to be competitive as well. The company is able to generate more funds from operations per barrel in most of the quarters between Q1 2014 and Q4 2016, except for a few quarters.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Strong Balance Sheet

Suncor has a strong balance sheet thanks to the management's superior experience with the ebb and flow of oil prices. When the crude oil price was in its height between 2011 and 2014, the management made strategic decisions to strengthen its balance sheet. This differentiated the company from others who made unsustainable spending decisions. As a result, the company is able to increase its dividend annually even when crude oil price tumbled.

While a net debt to FFO of 3X is considered conservative, Suncor's net debt to FFO is even better than that. It stood at a multiple of 1.8. Its total debt to capitalization is 27%. This is relatively low compare to its industry peers. For example, Cenovus Energy has a ratio of 35.3% and Encana has a ratio of 40.8%. The healthy balance sheet gives Suncor Energy the ability to grow organically or through acquisitions in the future.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Q1 2017 Highlights

Suncor Energy posted an earning of C$812 million (or C$0.49 per share) and net earnings of C$1.35 billion (or C$0.98 per share) in Q1 2017. It is the third quarter in a row that the company has posted positive earnings. Q1 saw an improved crude price realizations combined with strong upstream production. The company's funds from operations were C$2.0 billion compared to C$682 million in the first quarter of 2016. The result shows strong signs of strength. The company returned C$534 million to shareholders through dividends. As can be seen in the chart below, its sustaining capital and dividends is well below the funds from operations in Q1.

Source: Q1 2017 Financial Report

In Q1 2017, Suncor Energy also announced its plans to repurchase up to C$2.0 billion of the company's shares over the next 12 months. The company appears to be confident that it will generate excessive cash flow to cover the purchase buyback expense. This will indeed benefit shareholders as the number of outstanding shares will be significantly reduced. Assuming the average purchase price of C$39 per share, this will be over 51 million of shares outstanding removed from its ~1,669 million shares outstanding, or ~3% of its total shares.

Dividend Analysis

Suncor Energy has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years. This is impressive given the nature of the high volatility of crude oil price during these years. In fact, the company just raised its quarterly dividend by 10% in Q1 2017. The company is expected to return cash to shareholders going forward through dividend increases and perhaps share buybacks.

Source: Q1 2017 Investor Presentation

Outlook Forecast

The biggest risk that Suncor Energy faces is the dramatic falling of crude oil prices. Suncor had a good Q1 2017, partially thanks to the rise of crude oil price compared to Q1 2016. However, its Q2 2017 results may be negatively impacted by the continual decline of crude oil prices. The consensus among analysts is that the crude oil price will stay steady around the range of $40 to $55 for the second half of 2017. We are not overly concerned about the decline of oil price as Suncor Energy had experienced this before. We believe its significantly reduced operating cost and its limited expansion activity over the near to mid-term will allow the company to have excessive cash flow. Moreover, its businesses also include oil refineries and gasoline stations that are less dependent on the fluctuation of crude oil price. Suncor may be impacted by a dramatic decline in crude oil price, but its impact is expected to be mitigated.

Investor Takeaway

Suncor Energy is well positioned to continue grow its business. Its healthy balance sheet, a much-reduced operating expense, and its diversified business segments offers a protective shield for the company against any dramatic downturn in crude oil price. Overall, it is expected that the company will continue to return cash to its shareholders through an annual increase in dividends and perhaps even through share buybacks. Investors whose focus is on dividend growth and capital appreciation might wish to consider Suncor Energy.

