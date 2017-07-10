Dow-DuPont: Activist Investors Pulling The Strings

There’s been fresh activist investor pressure from Dan Loeb’s Third Point on Dow (DOW) and DuPont (DD), hoping to get the two to review post-merger plans. The companies recently hired McKinsey to review its post-merger spinoff situation. The breakup won’t be until another 12-24 months after the two split in the fall of this year. The current plan to break the company into three publicly traded companies - one for agriculture, one for specialty products and one for material sciences. Loeb suggests that Dow-DuPont is shortchanging shareholders and should break the company into six companies.

The biggest issue is that Dow is trying to simply create a materials science powerhouse and strip all the key assets from the company for that business. Dan Loeb has recently gathered the support of another notable hedge fund manager - Larry Robbins of Glenview Capital.



Loeb has been pushing for a Dow breakup for years and was a key part in helping push for the DuPont merger - as was Nelson Peltz’s Trian Partners, who is a DuPont shareholder.



The highlights of Loeb’s proposal includes eliminating the need for a Dupont successor company. The size of the legacy Dow company would be reduced as well. In theory, and on paper, this sounds interesting. And with the market at all-time highs, now would be the time to try and sell or monetize as many assets as possible.



Joining the fight



Larry Robbins brings fresh blood to the breakup argument but also wants more - which includes getting Andrew Livers to retire sooner from the CEO spot at Dow. Livers was supposed to have already stepped down, but now he’s staying on until the breakup is done - another few years.

Robbins' Glenview owns $1 billion in Dow stock, which is roughly the same stake that Loeb has. Robbins has said he pretty well supports Loeb’s plan. There’s a lot of money at work behind the scenes here to get the "best" breakup. Trian owns $750 million worth of DuPont (down from its previously massive stake) and has been recently pushing for changes behind the scenes as well.



These activists are pulling a lot of strings. Recall that Trian met with Dow CEO Livers in 2014 to see what the interest in a Dow-DuPont merger would be. He then helped force out former DuPont CEO Ellen Kullman (who was against a merger) to pave the way for the merger with Dow. Trian’s Peltz then had Dow representatives over to his Palm Beach house to hash out the details.



A lot of work went into the current separation plan. Peltz’s plan to merge Dow and DuPont said that it could push DuPont shares to $120 a share. We’re still a long way off from that. It’s not likely DuPont will hit that level either as it’d take a lot of cost cuts.



Too many questions



At this point, I think some investors are questioning the merger and how much value will ultimately be created. Trying to split the company into more than three pieces will ultimately cost the company as it means less cross-selling opportunities.

Loeb wants to reshuffle how the companies are broken up, i.e. putting higher growth businesses together like the DuPont Nutrition business with the biosciences and water purification division - instead of the materials business - to get higher multiples. But again, Peltz put in a lot of work on this split - putting together businesses based on customers - i.e. the purification business works with industrial companies, unlike the nutrition business that deals with consumer food companies.



I believe Loeb’s thesis doesn’t play out. Loeb thinks the current deal would leave $20 billion in value on the “proverbial” table. But the issue is that Loeb’s plan only assumes higher multiples, which isn’t the right way to build a business. I think we see Dow-DuPont move ahead with the split into three companies, then, later on, we might see a further split or monetization of assets. But there’s also the overhang that regulators won’t approve the deal in the first place.





