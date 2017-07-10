The Long-Term Effects Of Low Oil Prices On Dow Chemical

Dow Chemical (DOW) stock performed well after its near-death experience during the financial crisis. More on how Warren Buffett helped Dow Chemical through the crisis after the acquisition of Rohm & Haas can be read here. Most of this recovery is because of a recovery in demand when the economy got out of the recession. More recently, however, low oil prices have helped it increase profitability and margins even further. Low oil and natural gas prices benefit Dow Chemical, since crude oil and natural gas are some of its main input cost for production. While lower oil prices have put pressure on total sales, it has significantly increased the operating and gross margin of Dow Chemical.

DOW Operating Margin (ttm) data by YCharts

This increase in margin and profitability is possible because Dow Chemical does not have to decrease the prices with the same amount, as its input costs have decreased because the prices are fairly sticky in the short term.

Substitutes

Low oil and gas prices help Dow Chemical over the longer term as well, since they make the product produced by Dow Chemical more attractive vs. substitutes that are not made out of oil. An example of this is packaging. Since lower oil prices make plastic packaging cheaper, it might lead to some companies switching to plastic from other forms of packaging, increasing the demand for Dow Chemical's products.

Competition

In the long run, most of the increased margin is likely to be taken away by increased competition. For most of the products that Dow Chemical is selling other companies make oil-based substitutes, and competition will likely diminish the surplus profitability by decreasing the margins. The arrival of new capacity is most likely to increase competition. This is why I'm cautious on Dow Chemical, since many chemical companies -- including Dow Chemical itself -- are coming up with new plans to expand capacity. When this capacity is built there will be more competition, and I think it's likely that the high margins we see now could be an anomaly.

Low oil

Fracking has, in my view, fundamentally changed the oil market because it took away OPEC's power to control pricing. This is why I think oil is unlikely to rebound significantly higher for the foreseeable future, and will probably stay in a range between $60 and $35.

WTI Crude Oil Spot Price data by YCharts

Effects on Dow Chemical

While I expect oil to remain cheap, I think it's unlikely that we'll see Dow Chemical significantly increase its margins from here. Additional economic growth could increase demand for Dow's products, but longer-term additional capacity in the industry will push margins lower. Dow Chemical is trying to move to higher value products, but more of Dow's products are getting commoditized at the same time. In my view, this means that Dow has to swim against the tide just to stay in the same place.

Valuation

Dow Chemical is strongly profitable and posting record results. It has a reasonable dividend at 2.88%, while buying back stock and reducing the shares outstanding. Total debt is fairly high at over $21B, but manageable and good practice if you can borrow at low rates. The elimination of the expensive preferred shares is a positive. Profitability will most likely stay high in 2017 as margins remain elevated, oil stays low, and the economy improves further. Longer term, however, additional industry capacity might reduce margins and the sector will be hit in the next downturn since it is cyclical. A better time to buy chemical stocks is when capacity has been shut down, some of the weaker players have gone bankrupt, and earnings look terrible.

Conclusion

Dow Chemical is a strong player in its industry, but its profit are historically high while the chemical industry remains strongly cyclical. Therefore, I would recommend investors stay away and look elsewhere. If the merger With Dupont (DD) is successful and the merged company is split into an agricultural, performance material and chemical/specialty company, interesting investment opportunities might emerge. But that's still probably more than 24 months away.

