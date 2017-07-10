Generating Higher Income Can Require More Risk

Clients may have to accept trade-offs and potential short-term drops in asset value. BUT over the long term assets should even out or GROW.

By Thomas Hoops, CFA, Executive Vice President of Legg Mason, Inc. Read Part 1 of this feature, "The Primary Colors of Portfolio Construction" The huge demographic bubble known as “The Baby Boom,” now reaching retirement (if not already there), is clamoring for income to support their golden years. With the demise of defined benefit pension plans, coupled with underfunded defined contribution plans, many retirees may have little to live on beyond Social Security benefits, and the fruits of their investments. Interest rates are still near 30-year lows in the U.S. – and have been as low as negative territory in Europe and Asia. This has made many traditional generators of retirement income inadequate. And with forecasts of low global growth, investors have fewer ways to grow and monetize their nest egg into a retirement paycheck. What retired and retiring investors want is clear: consistent, high income. But where to find it? To build an effective income-generating portfolio, investors should take advantage of the only free lunch in investing: diversification. Addressing investors’ income goals may necessitate a more diverse – and higher-earning – set of less traditional income-producing assets. To get more income, clients may have to accept trade-offs, including increased tolerance for changes in asset values. For example, to create an income-generating portfolio that targets 6-8 percent, investors will need to include securities that are subject to greater market volatility (certainly compared to cash and short duration bonds). This could lead to short-term drops in asset value, possibly 5-10 percent. Those swings will not make clients who track them happy – but they should focus instead on the sizeable, consistent income their portfolios generate. Over the long term, investors should see their portfolio’s asset values even out, and perhaps grow. Investments that carry higher risk are often best accessed with guidance from professional managers. The best of these actively-managed strategies includes: Dividend Stocks: Global infrastructure and other stocks can generate income through ongoing dividend payments. Dividends give shareholders a share in the income and cash flow generated by the daily operations of the company. There is risk to asset values, but over full cycles they usually perform at least as well as market average, with the payment of dividends acting as a volatility-smoother. Funds in this class, and even the new class of active exchange trade funds (ETFs), can employ tactical strategies such as focusing on lower volatility dividend stocks to maximize returns and address risks. Non-US stocks tend to pay higher dividends, but those dividends can be erratic and subject to tax-witholding. US. dividend stocks, on the other hand, can generate income with almost clockwork precision.

Global infrastructure and other stocks can generate income through ongoing dividend payments. Dividends give shareholders a share in the income and cash flow generated by the daily operations of the company. There is risk to asset values, but over full cycles they usually perform at least as well as market average, with the payment of dividends acting as a volatility-smoother. Funds in this class, and even the new class of active exchange trade funds (ETFs), can employ tactical strategies such as focusing on lower volatility dividend stocks to maximize returns and address risks. Non-US stocks tend to pay higher dividends, but those dividends can be erratic and subject to tax-witholding. US. dividend stocks, on the other hand, can generate income with almost clockwork precision. Emerging Market Debt: Opportunities in emerging markets (EM) abound, given their potential for growth, diversification possibilities and inefficiencies created by asymmetry of information. High yield EM debt has drawn particular attention. Investors must factor in market risk and be willing to take a longer view – and move quickly when required.

Opportunities in emerging markets (EM) abound, given their potential for growth, diversification possibilities and inefficiencies created by asymmetry of information. High yield EM debt has drawn particular attention. Investors must factor in market risk and be willing to take a longer view – and move quickly when required. Structured Credit Securities (such as non-agency residential mortgages) have low duration risk and attractive yields. Poor underwriting and high leverage led to bad outcomes in 2008/2009, but with the worst of the housing bubble behind us, defaults continue to reduce as the economy improves. Investors may want to reassess.

(such as non-agency residential mortgages) have low duration risk and attractive yields. Poor underwriting and high leverage led to bad outcomes in 2008/2009, but with the worst of the housing bubble behind us, defaults continue to reduce as the economy improves. Investors may want to reassess. Master Limited Partnerships (MLPS) must distribute most of their income to qualify for special tax treatment, which can bring investors very high cash distributions. They typically focus on energy infrastructure, which has boomed with U.S. shale oil and gas fracking. Valuations declined recently with the fall of oil prices, which could augur well for investors who want to ride up when a rebound comes.

must distribute most of their income to qualify for special tax treatment, which can bring investors very high cash distributions. They typically focus on energy infrastructure, which has boomed with U.S. shale oil and gas fracking. Valuations declined recently with the fall of oil prices, which could augur well for investors who want to ride up when a rebound comes. Real Estate : Investors can access a broad range of real estate markets, U.S. and international, through publicly-traded real estate investment funds (REITs) and private funds. These funds can differ in many factors including liquidity and time horizons. Income (mostly generated by rents) usually keeps up with, or exceeds, inflation. Real estate’s low correlation to other asset classes enhances diversification.

: Investors can access a broad range of real estate markets, U.S. and international, through publicly-traded real estate investment funds (REITs) and private funds. These funds can differ in many factors including liquidity and time horizons. Income (mostly generated by rents) usually keeps up with, or exceeds, inflation. Real estate’s low correlation to other asset classes enhances diversification. Infrastructure Funds, both listed and private, invest in big, high-quality, non-cyclical assets such as highways, bridges, tunnels, pipelines and water systems. Income streams can be high and very dependable. They also offer excellent diversification. Most attractive opportunities are outside the U.S., but that could change.

both listed and private, invest in big, high-quality, non-cyclical assets such as highways, bridges, tunnels, pipelines and water systems. Income streams can be high and very dependable. They also offer excellent diversification. Most attractive opportunities are outside the U.S., but that could change. Private Debt: This includes newer products developed for retail investors that aggregate and/or originate private loans. The loans are often used to underwrite real estate deals, corporate expansions, and even personal debt such as student loans and credit cards. Because the underlying loans can be higher-risk, higher income payments can result. The diversity of this list highlights the fact that, while often advantageous, many higher-income investments can be difficult for investors to assess. One source may prove insufficient. To meet investors’ immediate income goals and achieve diversification, an actively-managed allocation with a multi-manager approach that relies on specialists in each category can be the best path to building strong, robust portfolios. When it comes to generating income, active management can make a meaningful difference.

Additional disclosure: All investments involve risk, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Equity securities are subject to price fluctuation and possible loss of principal. Investments in fixed-income securities involve interest rate, credit, inflation and reinvestment risks; and possible loss of principal. An increase in interest rates will reduce the value of fixed income securities. REITs are subject to illiquidity, credit and interest rate risks, as well as risks associated with small- and mid-cap investments. Investments in MLPs include the risks of declines in energy and commodity prices, decreases in energy demand, adverse weather conditions, natural or other disasters, changes in government regulation, and changes in tax laws, and other risks of the MLP and energy sector. U.S. Treasuries are direct debt obligations issued and backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. The U.S. government guarantees the principal and interest payments on U.S. Treasuries when the securities are held to maturity. Unlike U.S. Treasuries, debt securities issued by the federal agencies and instrumentalities and related investments may or may not be backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Even when the U.S. government guarantees principal and interest payments on securities, this guarantee does not apply to losses resulting from declines in the market value of these securities. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against a loss. The views expressed are subject to change based on market and other conditions. These views are not intended to be a forecast of future events, a guarantee of future results or investment advice. INVESTMENT PRODUCTS: NOT FDIC INSURED | NO BANK GUARANTEE | MAY LOSE VALUE ©2017 Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC, member FINRA, SIPC. Legg Mason Investor Services, LLC is a subsidiary of Legg Mason, Inc.