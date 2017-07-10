Will Apache Corp. Double Or Face More Trouble?

Some believe the oil market has bottomed, resulting in an increase in long positions.

There is a more optimistic picture being painted for oil, as a growing number of fund managers have abandoned short positions and are going long. Along with a solid first quarter, strong management and significant assets, it is believed by some fund managers that Apache Corp. (NYSE:APA) can double its share price going forward.

On the oil side of the equation, my view is that it's far from certain the oil market has bottomed out, and it could still easily dip on ongoing rig increases and production from U.S. shale producers.

There is also the key issue of the upcoming school season in the U.S. which starts in the first week of August, which will drive down gasoline demand, which will put pressure on inventory levels in the midst of climbing output.

Also a factor is the recent news that OPEC has been keeping export levels very high, which is probably the reason inventory levels have remained stubborn, even with strong compliance to the production cut deal. That could mean they're drawing down their own stockpiles or cutting back on domestic supply to shore up exports. That would answer the question of how cutting about 1.2 million in production has done little to relieve stockpiles.

The other obvious factor is rising production from U.S. shale, Libya, Nigeria, Canada and Brazil.

Apache's strong first quarter

When considering the price of oil remained subdued in the first quarter, Apache's performance was impressive. It bodes well for this quarter, and those going forward, even though it took a hit when it recently announced it was spinning off Apache Canada Ltd. to Paramount Resources Ltd.

In the first-quarter revenue soared by close to $800 million, with expectations it'll become profitable sometime in 2017. This is after enduring losses over the last three years.

Analysts covering the company are looking for GAAP earnings of $462 million, or $1.52 per share for 2017, on revenue of $6.6 billion. Next year the outlook is for earnings to jump to $2.04 per share on revenue of $7.4 billion.

Fund managers grabbing more shares

A report over the weekend from Barron's said that fund managers are increasing their positions significantly in Apache. They see the stock potentially doubling from its current price.

Companies adding a substantial number of shares to their portfolios were Davis Funds and Oakmark Funds. A quality management team and the quality and quantity of assets held by Apache were the major reasons given for the optimism. As mentioned above, I have to believe its performance in the first quarter in a weak oil price environment must of been a factor as well.

Specific assets noted were those in the North Sea, Egypt and the Permian Basin. With the company continuing to be among the low-cost leaders among shale producers, and continuing to lower costs, it looks good for Apache in regard to continuing to move toward consistent and sustainable profitability if the price of oil remains lower for longer.

After spinning off Apache Canada, it'll cause the company to lose some revenue in the near term, which is being priced in now. In the long term it will be considered a positive for Apache Corp. to be totally out of the Canadian market.

Conclusion

I think it's far too early to call a bottom on oil. This could easily come back to bite those increasing long positions. Not only is demand for oil on the lower end of projections in 2017, it is certainly going to take longer than expected for it to catch up with increasing supply.

There is also the problem associated with how the production cut deal is going to be exited. For now strong compliance and exports from OPEC in particular would keep that from being an overwhelming even, but it still will have to be accounted for when it happens. However it's spun, it will put downward pressure on the price of oil at the time.

The good news for Apache shareholders and those looking to take a position in the company is it is able to generate positive earnings with the price of oil where it's at now, and even at about $40 per barrel. That means a prolonged period of lower for longer prices won't have an impact on Apache as it will on many of its higher-cost peers.

With a strong management team in place, solid assets, and the ability to continue to cut costs, the future looks bright for investors taking a long-term position in Apache.

Even if the price of oil takes longer to recover, this is a good entry point after the spin-off of Apache Canada.

