Chesapeake Energy: Commodity Upside Already Priced In

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) shares have lost over 40% of their value from the 52 week high of $8.20 reached in December 2016 as investor enthusiasm declined alongside commodity prices. The company has a common stock market cap of about $4.12 billion based on a price of $4.54 per share and approximately 908 million shares outstanding as of July 7, 2017. Despite this large decline in share price and memories of CHK trading in the teens present in investors' minds, I believe the stock is still overvalued and does not represent an attractive risk/reward opportunity.

Estimating Free Cash Flow

Chesapeake management expects to grow production between 0% and 4% from 2016 to 2017, adjusted for asset sales. For an oil and gas producer growing volumes at this rate, I think fair value should be around 10 times free cash flow. Therefore, to justify a common market cap of $4.12 billion, the company should be able to generate free cash flow of approximately $410 million based on reasonable assumptions. For the purposes of this analysis free cash flow available to shareholders is defined as:

FCF = net income + DD&A - sustaining capex

or

revenue - operating expenses - finance expenses - sustaining capex

In order to determine if annual free cash flow of $410 million is a reasonable possibility the following variables need to be examined:

Production volumes Operating expenses Finance expenses Sustaining capex Realized commodity prices and revenue

Production Volumes

Management's 2017 production guidance as of the May 3 outlook is for 33.5 to 35.0 mmbbls of oil, 19.0 to 20.0 mmbbls of NGLs and 870 to 900 bcf of natural gas. This comes out 197.5 to 205.0 mmboe of total production for 2017 and average daily production of approximately 541 to 562 mboe/d. The midpoint of these ranges will be used to calculate expenses and revenue in order to estimate free cash flow potential for 2017.

34.3 mmbbls of oil production

19.5 mmbbls of NGLs

885 bcf of natural gas

201.3 mmboe for 2017

Operating Expenses

Total operating expense consists of: production expenses; gathering, processing and transportation expenses; production taxes; general and administrative expenses; and stock-based compensation expense. 2017 guidance per boe for these items is as follows:

Low High Midpoint Production expenses $2.50 $2.70 $2.60 Gathering, processing and transportation $7.00 $7.50 $7.25 Production taxes $0.40 $0.50 $0.45 General and administrative $1.20 $1.30 $1.25 Stock-based compensation $0.10 $0.20 $0.15

The midpoint of operating expense per boe guidance multiplied by the total production of volumes of 201.3 mmboe for 2017 provides the estimates for annual operating expenses.

Production expenses: $523 million

Gathering, processing and transportation: $1.459 billion

Production taxes: $91 million

General and administrative: $252 million

Stock-based compensation: $30 million

Management has also guided for a net margin for the marketing, gathering and compression segment of -$80 to -$60 million and the midpoint will be included in the total for operating expenses.

Total operating expenses: $2.425 billion

Finance Expenses

Chesapeake provided guidance for interest expense per boe along with capitalized interest in the 2017 outlook but due to several debt transactions, new estimates for interest expense should be made. Following the debt offerings and redemptions that took place in the second quarter, the company's principal amount of debt outstanding increased slightly from $9.08 billion as of the end of Q1, to and estimated $9.13 billion. This increase in principal results in an estimated pro forma annual interest expense of $642 million, up very slightly from before the transactions. Through these transactions, management has effectively given themselves more time to operate before worrying about principal repayments by opportunistically extending debt maturities with a minimal increase in annual interest expense.

Cash interest expense: $642 million

Chesapeake also has meaningful amounts of dividend paying preferred stock outstanding. In 2016 the company suspended preferred dividends to preserve cash and purchase debt at a discount. Although painful in the short run for preferred shareholders, this decision was likely wise and beneficial to all equity holders in the long run. Preferred dividends were reinstated in January of 2017 and paid in February along with unpaid dividends from 2016, however the preferred shares still trade below par. As of April 21, 2017, the company had four series of convertible preferred shares outstanding with a total liquidation preference of approximately $1.67 billion. The annual preferred dividends entitled to these shares total about $91.5 million.

Preferred dividends: $91.5 million

Total finance expenses: $733 million

Sustaining Capex

In the first quarter of 2017, the company reported net income of $75 million or $0.08 per share which suggests that annual free cash flow of $420 million should be a reasonable possibility. However, this amount fails to account for capex needed to maintain production volumes at current levels. Capex guidance for 2017 is $1.9-$2.3 billion and considering the production growth guidance of 0%-4%, $1.9 billion seems like a reasonable estimate for capex required to maintain flat production volumes. Using the midpoint of guidance for DD&A of natural gas and liquids assets of $4.50/boe, depreciation of other assets of $0.45/boe, and total production of 201.3 mmboe, total depreciation, depletion and amortization expense would be approximately $1 billion in 2017. Under these assumptions, Chesapeake would generate $900 million less free cash flow than net income on an annual basis. Actual results will certainly differ from this estimate, however it is clear that GAAP net income dramatically overstates the sustainable cash generating ability of CHK.

Sustaining capex: $1.9 billion

Commodity Prices, Revenue and Free Cash Flow

In the first quarter of 2017, Chesapeake had average sales prices before hedging of $50.24/bbl for oil, $23.78/bbl for NGLs and $3.10/mcf for natural gas and an average of $24.13/boe. Using these prices for oil, NGLs and natural gas along with the expected 2017 product volumes, would result in an average selling price per boe of $24.49 and revenue of a little over $4.9 billion (totals may not reconcile due to rounding).

Volumes Price Revenue Oil 34.3 mmbbls $50.24/bbl $1.72b NGLs 19.5 mmbbls $23.78/bbl $464m Natural gas 885 bcf $3.10/mcf $2.74b Total 201.3 mmboe $24.49/boe $4.93b

Annualized revenue at Q1 2017 prices: $4.93 billion

Q1 prices and annualized revenue along with the previously estimated items leads to the following free cash flow calculation:

$4.928b - $2.425b - $733m - $1.9b = -$130m

Annualized free cash flow at Q1 2017 prices: -$130 million

Negative free cash flow available to common shareholders indicates that under these assumptions, CHK would be unable to sustainably meet its interest expense and preferred dividend obligations while simultaneously maintaining 2017 production levels. Actual results are certain to differ but this estimate is very discouraging for common shareholders considering that Q1 2017 prices were the highest $/boe Chesapeake has realized in over 2 years and that natural gas and oil prices have fallen since the end of the quarter.

Given that annualized Q1 prices do not appear to support the current market cap based on free cash flow, the question remains if $410 million in annual free cash flow is a reasonable possibility. In order to reach this amount, annualized revenue must increase by $540 million from the Q1 scenario, assuming the same cost structure. If realized prices for oil and NGLs are held constant from Q1 2017 then, natural gas sales will need to increase from $2.74 billion to $3.28 billion per year, or nearly 20%.

$3.28b / 885 bcf = $3.71/mcf

Management also guided for an expected differential to NYMEX natural gas prices of $0.30 to $0.40 per mcf. At the midpoint this would mean that in order for CHK to generate $410 million of annual free cash flow, NYMEX nat gas prices would need to average $4.06/mcf.

Realized natural gas prices needed to generate $410 million in free cash flow: $3.71/mcf

NYMEX prices needed to generate $410 million in free cash flow: $4.06/mcf

Clearly the increase in revenue necessary to generate $410 million could also come from an increase in realized oil or NGL prices instead of, or in combination with an increase in natural gas prices. In either case, what the exercise shows is that in order to justify the current price and market cap of CHK on a free cash flow basis, very aggressive assumptions about future commodity prices must be made.

Considering that the company might have difficulty sustaining its operating and capital structure in the current commodity price environment, and that any upside from $4.54 based on free cash flow is dependent on dramatically higher revenue, it would seem that CHK shares are essentially a speculation on higher future commodity prices with an unattractive risk/reward profile. Unless an investor believes they have differentiated insight into the breakup value of the company's assets, investing in the common shares of Chesapeake should be avoided.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.