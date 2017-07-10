Seadrill: Perspectives On The Russian Arctic

I have previously written about the prolongation of the deal between Seadrill (SDRL) and Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF), and also on Rosneft's reported intention to invest more than $8 billion in the development of the Russian Arctic. Despite the encouraging information about Rosneft, I concluded that any active developments in the Arctic will be postponed until the next decade due to low oil prices and sanctions on Russia. Should this assessment be true, neither Seadrill and its subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NADL) nor its peers -- like Transocean (RIG), which has a suitable fleet for the Arctic work -- should expect jobs in the region anytime soon.

My thesis was challenged by some readers who pointed out that the Arctic is a strategic priority for Russia, so spending on it will continue regardless of current oil prices. I have now found new information that supports my view on this topic and I want to share it with my readers.

Back in May, Russian business news site RBC reported (here's the Russian link and a translation) that the state program to develop the Arctic will be cut from 209.7 billion rubles ($3.48 billion) to 50.9 billion rubles ($0.84 billion). This was already a major cut to Russian Arctic plans, but a real shocker came in late June when RBC reported (here's the Russian link and a translation) that the Arctic program will likely be cut to just 12 billion rubles (0.2 billion).

Let's dive a little bit deeper into what Russian state Arctic development is and how changes to this program affect future offshore drilling jobs in the Russian Arctic. The Arctic development program is a group of measures that should be done (or at least started) by 2020 to develop the Russian Arctic. These measures include building various infrastructure in the Arctic (note that the Russian Far North is a huge and somewhat inhabited territory) as well as building an icebreaker "Leader" to facilitate the movement of LNG tankers during the winter.

The program also includes lifting three nuclear submarines from the bottom of the sea (K-27, K-278 "Komsomolets" and K-159). The most expensive part of the plan is the icebreaker -- I saw estimates ranging from 40 billion rubles ($0.66 billion) to 80 billion rubles ($1.32 billion). Judging by the performance of other recent state projects, like building a stadium in Saint Petersburg for the World Cup in 2018, the ultimate price of the icebreaker will likely be at the high end of the above-mentioned range -- or even higher. As you can see, the icebreaker price tag does not fit either into the first variant of the spending cut or in the second one, which signals that no real push into the region will be made until 2020.

Frankly, little can be built on 12 billion rubles. RBC reported that roughly half of this sum will be spent on building a platform for Russian meteorologists in the Arctic, since it becomes too dangerous for them to drift on ice blocks as these blocks melt more intensively nowadays. Thus, the drastic cut to the size of the program means that Russian ambitions in the Arctic will not be realized in this decade. To become a major center for offshore drilling jobs, the region needs a lot of investment in the infrastructure. Given current oil prices, oil companies will definitely expect that the government will provide some support for this task. This recent report suggests that the Russian government is in no hurry.

The reason for this is obvious: Oil prices are just too low for such complex and expensive projects. The Arctic will not disappear, the reserves are there, and Russia can afford to wait for better oil price environment that will facilitate financing of expensive projects.

In my view, the recent news regarding the state Arctic development program undercuts the optimism raised by Rosneft's reported desire to invest more than $8 billion in the development of the Russian Arctic. The current deal between Rosneft and Seadrill ends on May 31, 2019, and I expect that any concrete news on jobs in the region will be announced closer to the end of this waiting period. Other potential competitors for the jobs in the Russian Arctic such as Transocean, which has a suitable fleet for such jobs, will have to wait until the next decade. The Russian Arctic remains one of the most intriguing regions for offshore drilling exploration and development, but all major action is likely postponed to 2020 and beyond.

