Silver Is Sick, But Regulators Have Been Very Quiet About Suspect Price Action - Speak Up!

The price of silver had been making lower highs and lower lows since July 2016 when it traded at the highest price since 2014 at $21.095 per ounce. Silver fell to lows of $15.70 per ounce at the end of December 2016 and recovered back to highs of $18.655 on April 17, 2017, on the continuous COMEX futures contract. However, since then, silver has been leading the precious metals sector lower. At the end of Q1, silver had gained 14.5% for the year, but a loss of 9.34% in Q2 put the precious metal only 3.81% higher for the first six months of this year. During the early days of Q3, silver gave up all of those gains and more as it fell below the $16 per ounce level for the first time in 2017. When few were watching on Thursday evening, July 6 at 7 PM EST silver fell below its critical support level at $15.70 per ounce and closed last week at the $15.45 level, 51 cents below the closing price at the end of December 2016.

A violation of critical support

The price action last Thursday night was downright ugly and appears to me to be either the result of inexperienced or just stupid execution or a manipulative attempt to break the back of the silver market. Source: CQG

As the ten-minute chart from Thursday evening July 6 highlights, 9,714 contracts of COMEX silver futures traded at 7:00 PM EST as the Australian and Asia market sessions were underway. Gold tends to provide market participants with more liquidity than silver during this time of the day, and the sale of 48,570,000 ounces of silver worth around over $760 million at $15.70 per ounce caused the price to crater to the downside. More than half the total ten-minute volume occurred in one minute. At first, COMEX silver futures put up a low print of $14.34 per ounce which was $1.57 or almost 10% below Thursday's closing price for the precious metal. However, the exchange increased the lows as the seller or sellers likely violated scale-down buying orders.

Gold also was also a victim of intense selling as almost 50 million ounces hit the silver market. Over the ten minute period on the evening of July 6, 6828 contracts or 682,800 ounces of gold worth almost $820 million hit the market at the same time as over $1.5 million worth of precious metals hit the market during a period of less than liquid market conditions.

My long association with the dealer community in the precious metals sector often puts me in the position of defending against allegations of market manipulation. However, the price action during the evening of July 6 is more than fishy, and it came on the heels of another event just one week earlier.

The second flash crash in two weeks

On June 26, as the Asian session was winding down and European trading was getting underway, a massive sell order in gold (and silver) hit the COMEX futures market with more than 17,600 contracts of the yellow metal and a large chunk of silver selling within less than a ten minute period. The over-the-counter markets in gold and silver tend to be more liquid when it comes to absorbing significant buying and selling orders, particularly during off hours in the United States. However, the sellers on June 26 chose the COMEX market to do their business. Therefore, the silver flash crash on July 6 was the second event in COMEX precious metals in just two weeks.

I am surprised that I have seen no comment from the Commodities Futures Trading Commission about the events that took place on June 26 and July 6, yet. While I am absolutely certain the regulator is investigating the price action and selling orders that caused two flash crashes in two weeks in the precious metals markets, the integrity of these markets and future viability depend on at least a comment from the regulatory body that is responsible for oversight. The mission of the CFTC is to "foster open, transparent, competitive, and financially sound markets." The price action in COMEX gold and silver futures over at the end of June and early July deserve and require a response from the regulator, sooner rather than later. As the watchdog against bad behavior, the timing of the unusual selling orders is suspect.

Meanwhile, the prices of gold and silver have headed lower in the wake of the suspect selling which tells us that they may have had the desired effect on market prices. Last Thursday night, silver fell below critical technical support at $15.70 per ounce, the December 2016 lows. Friday, gold declined below technical support at $1214.30, the May 2017 lows.

The silver-gold ratio at 2017 highs

Silver has been leading gold lower since late March as it has lost much more value than the yellow metal. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the silver-gold ratio highlights, silver has been underperforming gold since the week of March 27. The long-term average for the price relationship between silver and gold has been 55:1 or 55 ounces of silver value in each ounce of gold value. When the ratio trends lower, it tends to be a bullish signal for precious metals prices, and when it trends higher it is usually a bearish sign. The ratio has moved from 68.25 in late March to its current level at 78.29. The silver-gold ratio is now close to the highest level of the year, and it is moving towards the 2016 highs at 83.27, the peak since 1993. Silver is historically cheap when compared to gold which is telling us that either silver is too cheap or gold is too expensive at their current prices. However, the trend in the price relationship is a sign of negative sentiment for the precious metals sector.

Silver probes under $16 for the first time this year

Silver continued to fall during the trading session on Friday, July 7 and it reached a low of $15.145 per ounce on July 10 before bouncing. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, silver did not trade below the $16 level during 2017 until July 5, and it closed last week at the lowest level since April 2016. The next level of technical support for silver is at $14.785, the March 2016 lows. Below there, the February 2016 lows were at $14.61, and the December 2015 bottom of $13.635 could come into play.

Silver has been drifting lower, making lower highs and lower lows since April 17 when it reached its high for the year at $17.825 per ounce. However, the precious metal picked up a head of downside steam with last week's price action. Silver looks awful on a technical basis right now, and that is probably the best reason to consider buying the precious metal.

Silver is like a rubber band, and it snapped lower, for now

The one thing I learned about trading silver since the early 1980s is that the commodity tends to move all over the map when the market least expects. Perhaps that is why the CFTC and other regulators are remaining silent on the recent price action and market activity, however, suspect the timing of the selling. Silver volatility tends to be like a stretched rubber band. Periods of slow moving prices tend to give way to huge price snaps lower and higher. A massive move can lead to a move in the opposite direction. When a rubber band reaches a point that it can no longer withstand stress it snaps and that can hurt. Silver price action tends to act the same way as silver has all the characteristics of a rubber band in the commodities futures market.

I am approaching last week's price action in the silver market as a buying opportunity. There are so many issues facing the world on the political and economic landscapes that are supportive for prices of precious metals. While higher interest rates increase the cost of carrying precious metals and will cause an increase in contangos, the falling dollar and rising tension around the world is not bearish for the sector. The bulk of recent price declines has come off the back of two flash crashes that started in London on June 26 with most recent coming during Asian trading on July 6 EST. I am hopeful that we will hear some insight or at least concern from the CFTC this week that could at least suggest that someone is watching out for market participants in these markets. Silver appears to be sick from a price perspective. However, recent market action suggests that bad behavior could be responsible for at least some of the activity we have witnessed during illiquid trading periods. My request to the regulators is, please speak up and at least acknowledge the events that are far from the typical market action in the futures arena.

Disclosure: I am/we are long USLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.