Are We On The Cusp Of A New Agricultural Revolution?

Since the drought in 2012 that ravaged crops and sent the prices of grains soaring, in some cases to all-time highs, the prices of soybeans, corn, wheat, and other grains had been in bear markets. Prices had declined to half the levels seen in 2012 and inventories grew to record levels. Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as the ultimate arbiter of prices is weather during the planting, growing, and harvest seasons. Over the four-year period from 2013-2016, bumper crop yields have more than satisfied global demand which sent prices to multiyear lows.

Each year, the uncertainty at the beginning of the planting and growing season caused some temporary price appreciation in the grain sector, but the final tallies when it came to supplies over the past four years wound up having a bearish impact on prices. At the end of June, the scare of 2017 caused the prices of all grains to move to the upside. While wheat rallied at the end of June and corn and soybeans followed, other grain markets displayed signs that 2017 may be different than the past four years.

The one constant in the grain markets has been increasing demand which is a function of global population growth. However, consumers have become complacent since 2012 and most have abandoned hedging opting for a hand-to-mouth approach for buying requirements in the grain sector. In 2017, they could wind up regretting that strategy given the recent price action in the grain markets.

Other grains rally then wheat leads soybeans and corn to the upside

The price of oats was the first to display a bullish trading pattern in the grain sector. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of oat futures highlights, the grain reached lows in August 2016 and have been climbing since. Most recently, the price is trading at almost double the level seen eleven months ago. Source: CQG

The price of rice futures, another seldom watched and traded commodity on the U.S. exchange began to climb at the end of April 2017 and is now trading at the highest level in over a year.

Meanwhile, the corn and wheat markets have both been exhibiting positive price trends since the summer of 2016. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of CBOT corn shows that the grain has been making higher lows since August 2016. Source: CQG

Only soybeans had been in a downtrend in 2017. As the weekly chart illustrates, the price fell to the lowest level since March 2016 at just over $9 per bushel as farmers planted more beans this crop year than corn because of favorable pricing for the oilseed on a historical basis. At the same time, wheat prices had been recovering, and then the grain blasted off to the upside at the end of June as weather and protein issues caused a sudden price adjustment. Source: CQG

The weekly chart of CBOT wheat shows that, like corn, the price had been making higher lows since August 2016, but the grain broke through technical resistance late last month at the $4.65 per bushel level and was trading above $5.30 as of the close of business on Monday, July 10. A drought in North and South Dakota and Montana has caused concerns about this year's wheat crop. At the end of the first six months of 2017, the price of CBOT soft red winter wheat had gained over 25%. At the same time, KCBT hard red winter wheat was up over 22%, and low protein counts in MGE spring wheat had caused the price to soar by 42.7% over the first six months of this year. The rally in wheat has taken corn and soybeans along for the bullish ride. As of Monday, July 10 new crop November soybean futures were trading at around $10.40 per bushel. At the same time new crop, December corn futures were almost $4.15 per bushel level.

As the 2012 drought and sky-high grain prices have faded in the memories of consumers after four years of record crops, many are not prepared for an upside price correction in 2017 if price action over recent weeks is a harbinger for things to come. The bottom line when it comes to grain markets is that the addressable market continues to grow each day.

20 million more mouths to feed each quarter

Perhaps the most important statistic when it comes to the grain markets is that in 1960 there were approximately 3 billion people on our planet and today that number exceeds 7.4 billion. Source: Population Clock

There is a net gain of one person on earth every 12 seconds, and that means that each quarter there are approximately 20 million more mouths to feed around the world. We have become accustomed to bumper grain and oilseed crops over the past four years. However, memories of the price appreciation during the 2012 drought should be a cautionary memory as today, five years later; there are 400 million more people that require food and grains are one of the main ingredients in nutritional items.

The July WASDE will continue to highlight demand

In Q2, the prices of a composite of grain prices appreciated by 13.34% and were 14.99% higher over the first six months of 2017. While past performance is never an indicator of future price direction, in the grain sector a continuation of weather-related issues would keep the prices on an upward trajectory. The weather and final crop yields for 2017 remain uncertain, and things may work out fine for the fifth straight year of abundant crops and inventories remaining at record levels, but a prolonged drought or other weather issues could make this year look a lot like 2012 in short order. In the grain sector supplies are as fickle as the weather while demand is something we can all count on each year. In fact, rising demand is a simple function of population growth. Each month in the USDA's World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report, the agency has highlighted growing demand for crops as the world requires ever increasing supplies of foodstuffs. The July WASDE report which comes out this Wednesday, July 12 will no doubt indicate that demand continues to grow.

The dollar provides support for U.S. exports

Another bullish factor for the prices of grains in 2017 has been the price action in the U.S. dollar. The U.S. is the world's leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans and a major exporter of wheat. A higher dollar tends to stifle demand for U.S. grain exports, but a lower greenback makes U.S. grains more competitive on global markets. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the U.S. dollar index futures contract highlights, the greenback has declined from 103.815 in early January to the 95.77 level as of the close of business on July 7. The decline of 7.7% in a little over six months is a supportive factor for the prices of all grains, and the dollar is the benchmark pricing mechanism for most commodities including those in the agricultural sector.

All eyes will be on this Wednesday's WASDE report as well as weather conditions over coming weeks across the fertile Plains of the United States and other locations in the Northern Hemisphere as the growing season of 2017 progresses.

Resistance levels and the weather

The recent rallies in new crop grain futures are now reaching levels that could threaten some loft resistance levels if the weather continues to present problems for crop growth over the coming weeks and months. September wheat futures closed on July 10 at $5.50 per bushel and the level to watch over coming weeks is up at $6.1575, the June 2015 highs and next level of technical resistance for the agricultural commodity that is the critical input in the production of bread.

New crop December corn futures settled at $4.1475 per bushel on July 10, and the upside target is now at the $4.3925 level, the June 2016 highs. November soybeans were trading at $10.3925 on Monday, and the next level on the upside is $10.80, the January 2017 highs and above there $12.0850, the June 2016 peak.

Grains, sans soybeans, had been making higher lows throughout 2017, but over recent weeks that entire sector has started to look extremely bullish as worries about the weather and ultimate crop yields have caused buying across all agricultural products in the grains sector, including soybeans. The agricultural industry has been depressed in the United States and around the world as a result of low prices over recent years. Higher prices in 2017 could be the beginning of a new agricultural revolution that reflects the ever-increasing demand for grains and oilseeds by a growing world population. On Monday, fertilizer stocks took off to the upside in a sign that the agricultural revolution is spreading fast as price climb.

Each Wednesday I provide subscribers with a detailed report on the major commodity sectors covering over 30 individual commodity markets, most of which trade on U.S. futures markets. The report will give an up, down or neutral call on these markets for the coming week and will outline the technical and fundamental state of each market. At times, I will make recommendations for risk positions in the ETF and ETN markets as well as in commodity equities and related options. You can sign up for The Hecht Commodity Report on the Seeking Alpha Marketplace page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.