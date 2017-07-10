Relying On Apple's Cash Hoard For Future Growth

I’ve been spending a lot of time lately thinking about my portfolio and my plan for the next bear market/recession. I’ve noticed an uptick in ‘doom and gloom’ type articles lately, whether they’re here at SA or coming from other sources. Although the VIX remains depressed, it seems to me that anxiety is rising in the markets. I’ve been a fairly consistent optimist for years now and remain in the bullish camp. That said, I know many others are starting to feel that this bull market is getting long in the tooth, and looking at historical data, I can’t blame them. With that said, it’s worth noting that most market analysts agree that old age isn’t what kills bear markets. A recession requires some sort of catalyst. Sure, we’re seeing division (even within the GOP itself) and gridlock in Washington that is putting the growth initiatives that originally inspired the “Trump Rally” early in the year on hold; this could result in a pullback. There are ever present geopolitical issues in coming from every quadrant of the world. The other day I was reading a CNBC article highlighting Ron Paul’s recent call for a market crash. I’ve seen calls like this from Paul and Gartmann and Faber for years now. I’ve learned to look past them, making gains within the market along the way. At the end of the Paul piece there was a quick CNBC survey regarding whether or not readers expect a correction is coming in 2017. I was surprised to see that the answer, coming from over 30,000 respondents at last check, was as overwhelming, “yes.” Granted, a correction doesn’t necessarily mean recession or market crash, so even if these people are right, it could well result in a nice, short-term, buying opportunity. This is not the type of pullback that I’m mentally preparing for. I’m trying to make plans for the 30%, 40%, 50% type pullback that seems to happen every decade or so. No one knows when this type of event will occur. Black swan events are typically unpredictable (otherwise, the market would see them coming and price them in). With that in mind, it seems nearly impossible to properly prepare for a market crash…how can you prepare for something that you, by definition, likely can’t predict and may not understand? Well, my simple answer is to let those who’re admittedly much smart than me to do so. How do I do this? I own overweight positions of high quality companies that are flush with cash.

This is why I own Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B). Warren Buffett and Co have amassed ~$90b and he’s noted for several years now that he’s still got his elephant gun out (it’ll be a bit less if the Oncor deal goes through, but you get my drift). I trust Berkshire to put this cash to work in an effective manner. We just saw Mr. Buffett make a $12b profit on his Bank of America (BAC) warrants that he bought when times were very tough during the financial crisis. I love Berkshire’s long-term mindset and I expect for this company to make other deals similar to the BAC one during the next market crash. What’s more, Berkshire’s book value continues to increase because of the myriad of wonderful investments that Buffett and crew have made in the past, so as a shareholder I’m able to benefit from this growth in the present instead of sitting in cash myself, trying to time the market. Sure, when the next market crash occurs, Berkshire shares will fall alongside the major averages. However, due to the talented, disciplined team that’s been assembled at Berkshire, I expect for the moves that the company makes during the next market downturn to lead to outsized growth in the future. That’s why knowing that Berkshire has 20% or more of its current market cap in cash that it can put to use gives me peace of mind, even with markets (and the stock) hovering near all-time highs.

And Berkshire isn’t the only company I own because of cash hoards and the potential for value creation during the next bear market. Blackstone (BX) is another holding of mine that comes to mind. Who better to take advantage of volatility and irrationally cheap valuations than a leading asset management company. At the end of the most recent quarter, BX had $5b of cash, cash equivalents, and corporate treasury investments. At the end of Q1, BX also had no net debt, a hefty revolver, and high credit ratings, meaning that when it sees value, it can easily pounce. BX’s market cap current sits at $21.57b, meaning that this company too has more than 20% of its market cap in cash. Unlike BRK, BX pays a shareholder distribution, meaning I get paid to hold this stock as a defensive position. That said, BX’s distribution is a bit of a catch-22; management must make deals to produce income to pay the distribution, which means that this management team is likely not as long-term minded as Berkshires. Though, in all honesty, who is?

Cash/cash equivalents on hand is one of my favorite metrics to look at when making purchases. Of the top 5 U.S. companies in terms of overall cash positions, I own four of them. This list is comprised of Apple, Alphabet (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), and Oracle (ORCL). Oracle is the outlier here that I don’t own, and boy does that seem like a mistake after that company’s last quarter. I see a trend forming when looking at the wealthiest company lists… the top companies are all tech names. This wasn’t the cash a decade or so ago, but I think the shift towards tech is a secular trend. I won’t discuss my GOOGL, MSFT, or CSCO positions in detail in this piece, though the same logic that applies to Berkshire and Blackstone apply to them as well. I almost look forward to a bear market and the M&A I expect to see, holding names like this. However, I will speak about Apple: the king of all cash positions.

In a recent CNBC interview when Mr. Buffett was talking about his massive Apple (AAPL) purchases, he was quoted:

"I'm very jealous," he laughed. "I thought I was doing OK until I looked at their balance sheet."

People are apt to criticize Apple CEO, Time Cook, but when someone is receiving such high praise from Warren Buffett it’s difficult to find fault in the man. Sure, Mr. Cook may not be the visionary that his predecessor, Steve Jobs, was; however, Jobs is widely believed to have had a once in a generation sort of mind and any comparisons seem unfair to me. Outside of snatching away Jeff Bezos from Amazon (AMZN) or Elon Musk from Tesla (TSLA), I don’t think it's possible for Apple to be lead by a similarly revolutionary leader. But, I also don’t think that it has to be. I think Cook is doing a fine job as a steward of Apple’s very high quality products, with the cash being piled up in the company’s coffers serving as evidence.

I understand that the vast majority of this cash is “locked up” overseas due to America’s corporate tax rates. I won’t speculate about tax cuts or reform or repatriation here. Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t; either way, Apple has a tremendous amount of cash on hand that it can put to use, either here in the U.S. after paying Uncle Sam, or abroad if it saw opportunities for growth. Even if AAPL were to bring the cash home and pay the tax man, it would still have enough cash on hand to buy the vast majority of S&P 500 companies, even with M&A premium factored in.

At the end of its most recent quarter, AAPL’s cash position has swelled to more than $255b. The company added more than $10b to its cash position during that quarter (which was viewed to be a disappointment in terms of sales volumes to many). I believe AAPL has the ability to continue to build cash in a similar fashion for the foreseeable future. This means that although I don’t know when the next bear market will arrive, I can be fairly certain that AAPL will continue to generate massive free cash flow that it can use to widen its moat and generate growth. Even in the worst of economic environments, we’ve entered an age where smartphones are as much of a part of everyday human life as brushing one’s teeth or blowing one’s nose. I have a really hard time imagining a future where AAPL doesn’t have massive free cash flows. This means that massive amounts of cash on hand are here to stay (unless, of course, the company spends its cash on a huge acquisition, which would play well into this thesis anyway).

This ~$255b cash position represents approximately 34% of the current market cap of $744b. Even if you factor out the $100b of debt that AAPL carries on the balance sheet, we’re still talking about a company whose net cash position represents more than 20% of its total market cap.

Warren Buffett has his insurance float (as well as the cash flows thrown off by the myriad of high quality businesses that he’s amassed under the Berkshire umbrella) and Time Cook has his iPhone (and the service revenues thrown off by the incredibly large, and growing, hardware user base worldwide). I can imagine a future where Apple becomes the Berkshire of tech. This is the route that other tech giants, such as Alphabet, Samsung, and SoftBank have gone. Apple already spends billions of dollars on R&D every quarter, and as the cash pile increase, it only becomes more prudent for management to dedicate more and more funds towards the pursuit of future growth initiatives. It's difficult to move a $750b needle. We’ve seen Apple make investments across the tech world recently and I don’t expect this trend to stop. Because of its massive cash pile, Apple could essentially serve as the largest venture capital firm in Silicon Valley. Even if Apple sacrificed growth potential focusing on more predictable, late stage purchases, I still like this model in terms of diversifying the revenue stream. The scale of Apple’s user base and the ecosystem that it has already built should mean that it could boost the growth of any bolt on acquisition very quickly. Coming from a more traditional DGI background, I compare AAPL’s global user base to Coca-Cola’s (KO) distribution system. Apple has managed to built a platform that can only be rivaled by Google with regard to its OS; this platform should enable it to produce large scale synergies with potential partners moving forward.

Obviously this is all highly speculative, but whether we’re talking about Apple potentially buying Disney (DIS) or Tesla (TSLA) or any number of other small, bolt on acquisitions, this company is in the unique position to make these speculative notions reality. But, what isn’t speculative is AAPL’s valuation. Right now the stock is trading for ~16x 2017 expected EPS. This is a far cry away from the near single digit P/E ratios that this stock traded at during parts of 2016; however, I don’t think 16x is a particularly expensive price to pay for a company of this caliber. I know, you’ll near those people who say that AAPL is a one trick pony in the hardware space and deserves a premium in the 12x range, but I simply disagree. As service revenues grow and become a bigger piece of the total sales pie, I think the market will come around to placing a hybrid hardware/software multiple on this company, which could easily push it up into the 20x range. I think AAPL’s best days are behind it in terms of top-line growth, but I’m O.K. with that. At 16x earnings, AAPL doesn’t need to grow 20% per year to justify its valuation. I expect mid-high single digit topline growth, low-mid double digit bottom line growth (due to buybacks reducing the share count), and high single digit, low double digit dividend growth moving forward over the medium/long-term. Because of these expectations, I’m happy to minimize my opportunity cost associated with holding cash by funneling it into AAPL shares. There shares pay me 1.75% to hold them, offer growth prospects in the present, and, most importantly to the premise of this piece, offer me downside protection as well as potentially outsized growth prospects if/when the next bear market arrives due to AAPL’s cash position and the potential for productive M&A.

Basically, what I’m saying is that instead of timing the market and attempting to buy a dip, I’m willing to bet that AAPL management will do the same thing (even if that’s buying back its own shares at discounted prices). What do you think? Is this strategy sound? Do you agree with “replacing” your own cash reserves with a company’s cash position? Obviously, this requires a lot of trust and I’m only willing to do it with the highest quality companies/management teams. Apple currently makes up 6% or so of my portfolio. I’d be happy to increase that weighting slightly, though I don’t plan on ever letting a single holding ever exceed 10% of my overall portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, BRK.B, BX, AMZN, BAC, CSCO, DIS, KO, MSFT, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.