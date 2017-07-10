Think Forward And Advance

It's better to buy auto parts and stocks when they're on sale.

Equity analysts are a weird bunch. They love expensive stocks making new highs but generally shy away from bargained-priced issues due to poor technical action, also known as ‘bad momentum’.

Advance Auto Parts (AAP) has been a long-term winner. As of July 7, 2017, the stock was up 143% plus dividends in nine years, even after tanking more than 49% from its 2015 peak of $201.20.

The shares appear to be offering a good entry point for investors with 12 to 24-month time horizons.

2017 EPS are likely to dip slightly, to about $6.63, before rebounding to around $7.91 in 2018, which would represent an all-time best. AAP is fiscally strong and consistently profitable. The stock moves around readily, creating frequent trading opportunities for those who like to get in and out over months, rather than years.

From 2010 through 2016 AAP carried an average P/E of 16.4x. The best entry points (green-starred below) each originated at lower than typical multiples. The stock’s four “should have sold” moments (red-starred) came with AAP trading clearly above its normalized valuation.

Friday afternoon’s quote, in the $101-$102 range, left the shares at about 15.2 this year’s but just 12.8x 2018’s already trimmed EPS estimate. AAP hasn’t been available as reasonably in around half a decade.

A simple regression to a typical P/E supports a twelve to eighteen month target price near $130. That goal would be far from an upper limit. Advance touched peaks ranging from $163 to $201 during each of the four years 2014 through 2017 YTD.

Clear your thoughts away from chart action and AAP appears quite undervalued. Standard & Poors' human analyst rates the shares neutrally. S&P’s computer-generated fair value estimate, though, runs north of $167. The firm’s high quality is reaffirmed as well.

Independent research from Morningstar agrees that AAP’s pullback represents opportunity. Their data-dependent assessment assigns Advance Auto their highest, 5-star rating. They see fair value as $180 per share.

Not ready to commit? Option savvy traders can get paid juicy premiums for selling Jan. 2019, expiration date puts at $100 - $120 strikes.

Bringing in $14.30 per share for the most conservative of those (the $100s) leaves the worst-case, forced purchase price at just $85.70. That would be $16.23 or (-15.9%) below the trade inception price.

The long-term, middle-of-the-road, $110 puts were selling for $19.40, dropping the “if exercised” price to $90.60 per share (illustrated below). That’s $11.33, or 11.1%, under AAP’s current quote.

Even the deep-in-the-money $120 strike reduces the break-even level to $94.10, providing a $7.83 (-7.7%) extra margin of safety. Future stock price action can never be guaranteed. I can say for sure, though, that owning AAP south of $99 would have been a winning position 100% of the time since before the start of 2014.

The old platitude reads, “Buy low and sell high”. Following that common sense approach is harder to do than it is to say. It’s always scary buying cheap while media outlets fill your brain with negative thoughts about a specific company or an industry group.

AAP beckons the brave.

Consider buying some shares near half-off their old high. Sell some LEAP puts, or do both.

Disclosure: I had no positions in AAP prior to July 7, 2017. I am now long AAP shares.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.