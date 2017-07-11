Agilent Technologies: I Wish More Deals Like Cobalt Would Be Announced

After a big run this year shares have gotten a bit too expensive for my taste, but I will be buying on any pullback to $50 per share.

I like the latest bolt-on deal which Agilent has made, and would like to see increased activity in terms of M&A.

Agilent (NYSE:A) is a very attractive business which runs diversified operations catering to laboratory companies across the world, being a stable-growth and high-margin business.

Agilent's quality has unfortunately not gone unnoticed by the investment community, hence shares trade at very elevated multiples. That being said, a quality business and sound capital allocation decisions do have the tendency and potential to create a lot of value over time, hence my interest in Agilent.

This is certainly the case, as the company made another nice bolt-on acquisition, albeit small. While the multiples are too steep for me given the 30% run higher this year, I am glad to start buying into the growth story at around $50 per share.

A Large-Cap Growth Play

Agilent is, in essence, an umbrella of many businesses which focus on multiple growing market segments, which makes it a very diversified business with generally good growth prospects. The company generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2016 by catering to laboratory companies, divided up across three segments.

Applied markets and life science markets are the core segments for Agilent, as Diagnostics makes up the remaining 15% of sales. The company is very diversified in terms of geographic coverage, having an almost equal presence in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Diversification between consumables and instruments is very robust as well, being roughly 50-50.

These activities are typically very profitable, with GAAP operating margins coming in around 20% of sales. Even better, both sales and margins have had a tendency to expand, thereby translating into substantial cash flows which Agilent aims to use wisely through a balanced capital allocation policy, including the focus on many nice bolt-on acquisitions.

Quality Comes At A Price

Agilent itself has seen quite tumultuous developments since it went public in 1999 as a spin-off from Hewlett-Packard. After shares spiked far above the $100 mark during the dot-com bubble, they could be bought for 10% of that price in 2002-03, after which shares rose to $40 again, before dipping in the financial crisis. Shares rose to $60 again in 2014, levels at which they still trade today. This price underestimates the value created for shareholders as the company spun off Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in 2014. The 0.5 share allocation in this company received by investors in Agilent is worth another $20 bucks at today's prices.

Over time, the company has made many investments and divestitures with the long-term goals of growth and margins in mind. That kind of growth does not come automatically, however - the R&D budget of $325 million is quite substantial, being equal to 7.5% of sales.

The focus on quality and growth comes at a price, and that is that of a high valuation. Agilent posted adjusted earnings of $1.98 per share in 2016. Following the anticipation of 5% core growth, sales are anticipated to approach $4.4 billion this year, which, combined with 21.5% margins, should translate into adjusted earnings of $2.15-2.21 per share. This makes shares quite expensive at 27-28 times earnings.

Real GAAP earnings multiples are even higher, as the ratio of GAAP/Non-GAAP earnings came in at 70% last year. In all fairness, most of the discrepancy resulted from intangible amortization charges which do not involve any cash outflows. It should be said that the gap between earnings under both accounting metrics has narrowed substantially so far this year.

In May, Agilent posted excellent results, as core revenue growth even came in as high as 9% for the quarter. The company ended the quarter with a comfortable cash buffer of $2.4 billion, as debt stands at $2.0 billion. If we take into account some modest pension-related liabilities, Agilent operates with a flat net cash position. This values the company at a $19.5 billion enterprise valuation at $60 per share. This implies that shares are valued at 4.5 times sales and 27-28 times non-GAAP earnings.

The Latest Addition

In July, Agilent announced a modest bolt-on acquisition, with the focus on modest. The company is acquiring Cobalt Light Systems for roughly $50 million. Cobalt was founded in 2008 and produces Raman spectroscopic instruments for a variety of industries. The innovative solutions of Cobalt Light Systems allow for identification of chemicals and materials through barriers, while traditional solutions have limited capabilities of doing so.

Having the ability to analyze whole tablets or containers, the time-consuming sample processing in pharmaceutical, chemical ID and security applications can be reduced. This increases both safety and speed, while it reduces time and costs. Cobalt's clients include top pharmaceutical companies as well as more than 75 airports, as adoption of its technology is growing rather quickly.

The company has grown very quickly since inception, now employing 52 workers. An FT story which featured the company back in 2014 indicated that sales grew by a factor of 5 times that year to 12 million pounds, equivalent to $15 million in USD. If we assume that revenues have been flat ever since, which seems like an unrealistic assumption, the multiple is absolutely non-demanding, as it seems that Agilent has made a great deal. For just $50 million, Agilent has bought a company with great growth rates and prospects at a sales multiple which is less than its own valuation.

I like Agilent But Not Its Price

This latest deal with Cobalt shows the power of Agilent's powerful platform as well as sound capital allocation policies, as I really like this deal. While this deal is not going to have a meaningful impact at all, given the small size of Cobalt, the impact of many of such deals over a cumulative time period can really make a difference in terms of accelerating organic growth.

While the earnings multiples are not even out of line with those of many other great executors in this area - think of Ametek (NYSE:AME), Teradyne (NYSE:TER) and Teledyne (NYSE:TDY), for instance - the multiples are quite steep, especially if rates move higher. A 27 times multiple corresponds to a mere 3.7% earnings yield, which is just 1.3% above the Treasury yield. While the spread is very narrow in terms of the risk premium, note that Agilent's business can be regarded as low-risk, as the company is expected to deliver on growing earnings in the future, of course.

The steep valuation has largely been the result of the 30% run higher so far this year, as shares were still trading in the mid-$40s by the end of 2016. Given the stability and the great underlying business, I see value in the shares if I pay a multiple in the low 20s, looking to accumulate some shares if they dip towards the $50 mark.

