Shopify: Q2 2017 Earnings Preview

We also walk through a few scenarios of what to do if results are better or worse than expected.

We present our expectations for 2Q17 results, guidance for 3Q17, and guidance for the full year 2017.

Shopify will report 2Q17 results around the end of July/early August.

The three keys in our expectations to look for in Shopify's (SHOP) 2Q17 results:

2Q17 revenue above $154 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $11 million.

3Q17 revenue guidance above $168 million and a GAAP operating loss of less than $13.5 million.

2017 revenue guidance range, revised up from $615 million - $630 million to within shooting distance of our 2017 revenue expectation of $659 million.

For the last two years, Shopify has released 2Q earnings results on July 30, 2015, and August 3, 2016, while it has yet to announce the timing of the 2Q17 earnings results, we would expect a similar timing for this year.

Since 1Q17 was released, we calculated a fair value price per share for Shopify of US$90 per share. Currently, the shares are trading in line with our fair value derived from our 10-year forecast.

Management guidance provided for 2Q17 is as follows:

Revenue of $142 million to $144 million.

GAAP operating loss of $18 million to $20 million.

Adjusted operating loss* of $6 million to $8 million.

* The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $12 million.

Additionally, the full-year 2017 guidance was provided as follows:

Revenue of $615 million to $630 million.

GAAP operating loss of $69 million to $73 million.

Adjusted operating loss* of $14 million to $18 million.

* The difference between the GAAP and the adjusted number is an exclusion of stock-based compensation expenses and payroll taxes of $55 million

Our expectations for the quarter 2Q17:

Revenue of $154 million versus guidance of $142 million to $144 million.

+7.7% above the mid-range of guidance.

+78% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 64-66% y/y.

Every quarter since it started public reporting has resulted in revenue beating guidance by an average of 9% and ranging from 5% to 17%.

We are assuming subscription revenue continues to accelerate at the same pace as in 1Q17. We are assuming MRR (Monthly Recurring Revenue) reaches $22.8 million in 2Q17, up from $20.7 million in 1Q17 and $18.5 million at the end of 2016.

We are assuming gross merchandise volume (GMV or total sales on the Shopify platform) continues to accelerate at the same pace as in 1Q17, reaching $6.2 billion in 2Q17, while the percentage of merchants using Shopify Payments (Gross Payments Volume or GPV) only makes an incremental improvement of +0.25% from 38% reported in 1Q17, reaching $2.3 billion of GPV.

GAAP operating loss of $11 million versus guidance of $18 million to $20 million.

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well.

We are looking for a gross margin of 54%, a decline from 1Q17 of 56.7%, as (lower margin) merchant solutions revenue was a smaller contributor in the seasonally slower first quarter.

Adjusted numbers are less important to us, as we base our model on the more standardized results of GAAP.

Our expectation for the full year 2017:

Revenue of $659 million versus guidance of $615 million to $630 million.

+5.9% above the mid-range of guidance.

+69% y/y revenue growth versus guidance of 58-62% y/y.

The mid-range of guidance has on average increased by $20 million with each update to guidance. This number accelerated last quarter (1Q17) resulting in an increase of $30 million. As a percentage, the increase in 1Q17 was 5.5%, in line with the average of 5.7% increase in guidance. Shopify has consistently increased full year guidance every quarter since it started public reporting.

We are assuming MRR reaches $28.1 million by the end of 2017, up from $20.7 million in 1Q17 and $18.5 million at the end of 2016.

We are assuming GMV reaches $27 billion in 2017 from $15.4 billion in 2016, while we assume GPV is at 38% and $10.2 billion for the full year 2017.

GAAP operating loss of $56 million versus guidance of $69 million to $73 million.

Given our expectation of revenue above guidance, it follows that we would expect the operating loss to be better as well.

We are looking for a gross margin of 54%, in line with 2016 of 53.8%, as (lower margin) merchant solutions revenue becomes a bigger seasonal contributor over the course of the year.

Lastly, our expectations for 3Q17 are as follows:

Revenue of $168 million.

GAAP operating loss of $13.5 million.

There are a lot of moving parts, so what should you be looking for in making a buy or sell decision?

Given that our expectations result in a fair value of US$90/share and the current stock price is around US$90/share, we are in a position to make a clear decision after the quarter of how we view the results.

Summary of Our Expectations

2Q17

Revenue ($154 million)

Operating loss (-$11 million)

GMV ($6.2 billion)

GPV ($2.3 billion)

MRR ($22.8 million)

2017

Revenue ($659 million)

Operating loss (-$56 million)

3Q17

Revenue ($168 million)

Operating loss (-$13.5 million)

Scenario 1 – BUY or BUY MORE

Results for 2Q17 are better than our expectations.

Management guidance for 2017 and 3Q17 are better than our expectations.

If everything is accelerating faster than our expectations, then making those adjustments to the model would imply a price target above US$90/share, so we would consider buying more.

Scenario 2 – BUY or BUY MORE

Results for 2Q17 are worse than our expectations but better than management guidance.

Management guidance for 2017 and 3Q17 are better than our expectations.

Short-term results can be volatile, but if long-term visibility and expectations remain strong, we would buy more.

Scenario 3 – HOLD

Results for 2Q17 are in line with our expectations.

Management guidance for 2017 and 3Q17 are in line with our expectations.

If nothing has changed, even with management raising guidance to match our expectations, this is a scenario where we would just hold our position.

The market could see the increase in guidance as a reason to buy, but we see guidance rising to our expectations as already priced in.

Scenario 4 – SELL or HOLD

Results for 2Q17 are worse than our expectations but better than management guidance.

Management guidance for 2017 and 3Q17 are worse than our expectations.

Scenario 4 and 2 differ in that the future looks worse than our expectations in Scenario 4. If we applied lower long-term expectations to our model our fair value would drop. Given the stock is trading around our fair value, it would give us reason to sell.

Stocks like Shopify have a lot of short-term money invested in it which creates a lot of volatility in the stock price. An expectation of slowing growth could cause the stock price to drop significantly.

Depending on the magnitude of a potential “miss”, we would consider selling part of our position but likely hold most or all of it. As long-term investors, we believe the company has all the right ingredients to continue to innovate and grow.

Scenario 5 - SELL

Results for 2Q17 are worse than our expectation and worse than management guidance.

Management guidance for 2017 and 3Q17 are worse than our expectations

This is a clear sell now, and wait for the dust to settle scenario. If everything looks like Shopify can't beat and raise anymore, a lot of short-term money will leave the stock in search for the next big thing. Even a long-term investor would be better off shooting first and asking questions later.

There too many possible scenarios to cover them all, but we believe we have provided investors with enough information to make a proper judgment of how the actual results differ from our expectations.

Conclusion

If Shopify can produce a result better than our expectations, we would buy more.

If Shopify produces a result worse than our expectations but better than its guidance, we would hold.

If Shopify produces a result worse than our expectations and guidance worse than our expectations, we would consider selling part of our position but likely hold most or all of it.

And lastly, if Shopify produces a result worse than its provided guidance and provides guidance worse than our expectations, we would consider selling first and waiting for the dust to settle before looking at buying it back. Any indication that the growth train has slowed significantly is reason enough for short-term investors to flee the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.