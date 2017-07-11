The Day Ahead: Top 3 Things To Watch

Here's a preview of the top 3 things that could rock markets tomorrow

Fed officials back in the spotlight

Fed members Kashkari and Brainard are slated to deliver speeches on Tuesday at 12:30 ET and 13:20 ET, respectively, which could offer fresh clues on future monetary policy.

Investor expectations for a rate hike later this year received a boost after the nonfarm payrolls topped expectations on Friday, pointing to a stronger US economy, spurring a revival in the dollar against its rivals.

Minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting revealed that some members expressed concerns that keeping policy loose was posing increasing risks to financial stability and the economy.

PepsiCo to report second-quarter earnings

PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE:PEP) is set to report second-quarter results before the US market opens on Tuesday. Investors will be closely watching whether PepsiCo's decision to raise prices helped offset declining sales volume.

In the first quarter, the beverage and snack giant reported profit and sales that beat expectations, but sentiment soured amid investor concerns about a slowdown in sales volume.

Shares of PepsiCo have advanced on the back of speculation that the company could be a takeover target. Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been touted as a possible suitor after Unilever (UL, LON:ULVR) declined its advances earlier this year.

Analysts are expecting the company to report core earnings of $1.40 per share on revenue of about $15.6 billion.

The pound awaits fresh direction

Speeches by Bank of England MPC members Haldane and Broadbent are expected to provide further insight on whether the central bank continues to support the idea of tapering its ultra-accommodative monetary policy measures later this year.

GBP/USD has ticked higher in recent sessions amid expectations that the central bank would adopt tighter monetary policy measures following hawkish comments in June from Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

Carney raised the prospect of the removal of some UK monetary stimulus, saying "some removal of monetary stimulus is likely to become necessary if the trade-off facing the [Monetary Policy Committee] continues to lessen and the policy decision accordingly becomes more conventional."

