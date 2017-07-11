Annaly: Is The Dividend Sustainable?

Annaly has a high exposure to the agency market, but has diversified in recent years and is more attractive than its monoline peers.

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) is a more diversified capital manager company than most of its peers and has a good track record regarding returns and dividends. Despite this, its business prospects aren’t particularly bullish and its dividend yield of 10% is a risky proposition, due to questionable dividend sustainability over the long term.

Company Overview And Business Model

Annaly Capital Management operates as a capital manager, investing in financial and commercial assets. It was founded in 1996 and listed in 1997, has a market capitalization of about $12 billion and has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

Contrary to many REITs, Annaly's focus isn't owning real estate. Its main activity is to invest in and manage a portfolio of mortgage-backed securities. The company primarily invests in high-quality securities issued or guaranteed by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae backed by single-family residential mortgage. It has close to $93 billion in assets, of which close to 94% is invested in agency mortgage-backed securities, which carry high credit ratings (typically AAA rating).

Annaly was a pure-play agency mortgage REIT, but it has diversified its business in the past few years. Since 2010, it has invested in credit assets directly on the balance sheet, and it has been expanding its commercial real estate platform through acquisitions of commercial and multi-family properties with stable cash flows and attractive yields. Even though these businesses are still relatively small within the group, their growth rates have been impressive in the past few quarters and they should continue to increase their size within Annaly's asset portfolio.

The company may also continue to grow outside of its core business of agency securities through acquisitions. Its largest purchase was performed in 2016, when it acquired Hatteras Financial Corp. for $1.5 billion. This was the largest mortgage REIT deal in history, increasing Annaly's diversification by the added exposure to adjustable rate mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, and growing its residential credit platform with whole loans.

Its business model is based on the interest rate spread, which means that Annaly makes money from the difference in rates from the asset and liability sides of its balance sheet. The REIT usually borrows short-term loans, which carry lower interest rates, and uses the funds to invest in mortgage-backed securities, which are typically longer-term and carry higher interest rates. Its credit portfolio is invested in shorter floating-rate credit securities, designed to have a more balanced portfolio and achieve sustainable returns over various interest rates and economic cycles.

Given that its liabilities have a shorter duration than its assets, Annaly usually benefits from declining interest rates. To adjust its asset-liability duration, the company uses interest rate swaps to manage the duration gap and reduce its interest rate risk exposure. By doing this, it can better match the duration between assets and liabilities, being less exposed to rising interest rates (which is typically when the company loses money).

Additionally, the company's efforts to have a more balanced business mix and higher investment options across its four investment groups have significantly reduced its interest rate sensitivity. However, the book value is estimated to decline by about 10% for a 75 basis point increase in rates, which is still a substantial impact. Given that interest rates are expected to rise in the near future, Annaly's book value should continue to suffer declines in the next few quarters.

Another important feature is prepayment risk, which the company seeks to minimize by structuring a diversified portfolio with a variety of prepayment characteristics. Additionally, Annaly issues new equity and debt opportunistically to increase the size of its balance sheet when it considers that opportunities to invest are available in the market for mortgage-backed securities - a strategy that ultimately will allow growth in the company's earnings power.

Going forward, Annaly should maintain its diversification strategy, expanding its business and reducing the high exposure to agency MBS. The company's increasingly diverse investment strategy allows it to allocate capital across asset classes according to its market views, increasing the flexibility to adjust its portfolio in the future. In the current rising interest rate environment, the company's goal is to protect book value and grow its capital base through acquisitions, which ultimately is expected to support its earnings power in the long term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Annaly's revenues and profits had been boosted thanks to unrealized and realized gains on investments as interest rates have declined and investment markets have been positive. However, this changed in 2014, when Annaly's revenues as well as profits sharply decreased, mostly due to unrealized gains on interest rate swaps turned negative.

Additionally, the low interest rate environment and a flatter yield curve have resulted in lower interest income on most of its investments, as margins continued to be squeezed. This is reflected in its declining net interest income (NII) over the past four years, which amounted to $1.55 billion in 2016 compared to more than $2 billion a few years ago.

Compared to 2015, the NII decreased by 8.6%, leading to a decline in its net interest margin to 1.48% (vs. 1.61% in 2015). The company's realized and unrealized gains were small in 2016 after two years of significant losses (loss of $2.7 billion in 2014 and $1 billion in 2015).

Annaly is one of the most efficient companies in its sector, given that its operating expense-to-equity ratio is only 1.6%, much lower than that of industry peers. Its expenses amount was only $250 million in the past year, making the REIT's earnings largely dependent on financial results. Therefore, its net profit amounted to about $1.4 billion, a very close amount to its NII, or $1.39 per share (versus $0.39 in 2015). Its return on equity [ROE] was 11.7%, a good profitability level and in line with the industry average.

During the first quarter of 2017, Annaly reported a stable operating performance which was in line with market expectations. The company's net interest margin was rather stable at 1.47%, and its book value per share increased slightly to $11.23. Annaly's net income was $417 million, compared to a loss of $800 million in the same quarter of 2016, and its ROE was close to 14%.

Going forward, its financial prospects aren't particularly bullish, taking into account that the REIT is expected to report lower revenues and earnings in the next few years, according to analysts' estimates. This seems to be justified by rising interest rates, which are bad for its business model. Indeed, its net income is estimated to drop to less than $1 billion by 2019, a drop of more than 30% compared to 2016.

Leverage and Dividends

Regarding its balance sheet, the company has been able to reduce leverage over the past few years and now has a conservative leverage profile, given that its economic leverage ratio of 6.1x is more than 20% lower than the agency industry average. Its goal is to operate at an economic leverage lower than 10x, which gives it the flexibility to increase debt opportunistically to increase its size or take advantage of favorable investment markets.

Given that Annaly is a REIT, it must distribute to shareholders aggregate dividends equaling at least 90% of its REIT taxable income for each year. This means the company's dividend is somewhat reliant on its earnings stream, and Annaly has not defined a minimum dividend payment level.

Nevertheless, it has a good dividend track record, delivering more than $15 billion to shareholders since the IPO. On the other hand, Annaly's recent dividend history is erratic, with several dividend cuts in the past few years. More recently, its dividend has been unchanged during the past 14 quarters, showing some resilience during a tough period for the mortgage REIT industry, which has experienced significant dividend declines during this period.

Annaly's current quarterly dividend is $0.30 per share, or $1.20 annualized. At its current share price, the REIT offers a high dividend yield of about 10%. This is very attractive for income investors, but usually a very high yield is a warning sign that dividends may not be sustainable over the long term. Indeed, during the past few years, many companies in the mortgage REIT sector have cut dividends, while Annaly has delivered a stable dividend despite its volatile earnings.

Therefore, the company's dividend sustainability is quite doubtful, because it has been completely unrelated to its earnings and cash flow generation. Annaly distributes to shareholders about $1.2 billion per year, while the company's earnings in 2105 were only $466 million and it reported losses in 2014, showing poor coverage of its dividend during these years. In 2016, Annaly's earnings rebounded, and its dividend of $1.20 per share was 86% of the EPS, a very good improvement from previous years. However, given that earnings are expected to fall in the next few years, its dividend sustainability is highly questionable at current levels of $1.20 per share, because it is not expected to be covered by the company's earnings stream.

Conclusion

Annaly is a well-managed REIT with a more diversified business model than most peers, a good profitability level and low balance sheet leverage. Despite this, the most attractive factor for investors is the company's high dividend yield of 10%. This is extremely attractive for income investors, and its stable dividend in the past three years gives a perception of dividend sustainability to some extent.

However, Annaly's earnings are volatile and its prospects aren't particularly good, making the dividend sustainability highly questionable. Therefore, a dividend cut is a factor that investors should not overlook, making Annaly a risky income investment. Thus, even though its yield is very attractive, investors should put a relatively small part of their investment portfolios in this company because it is a high-risk bet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.