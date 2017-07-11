Barracuda Networks' (CUDA) CEO BJ Jenkins on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Barracuda Networks, Inc (NYSE:CUDA)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

July 10, 2017 16:30 ET

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to Barracuda Networks' First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call.

Good afternoon and welcome to Barracuda’s first quarter fiscal 2018 earnings conference call. On today’s call, BJ Jenkins, President and CEO will provide an overview of our first quarter fiscal 2018 performance. Then Dustin Driggs, Barracuda’s CFO, will review our financial results in more detail and provide guidance for the fiscal 2018 second quarter. We will then open the call for your questions.

This afternoon, Barracuda issued a press release announcing the company’s financial results for the first quarter ended May 31, 2017. A copy of this release and supporting financial materials are available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.barracuda.com.

During the call, we will make forward-looking statements such as those containing the words may, expects, believes or similar phrases to provide information that is not historical in nature. These statements involve risks, assumptions and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these risks, assumptions and uncertainties, please refer to the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for information on risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Also, please note that unless specifically noted otherwise all financial numbers discussed today are on a non-GAAP basis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. A full reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures as well as a discussion of why we present non-GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings press release that is available on our website.

Additionally, on this call we will give guidance for the second quarter of fiscal 2018 on a non-GAAP basis. We do not provide reconciliations of our forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures due to the high variability of and difficulty in making accurate forecast and projections regarding the items excluded from these non-GAAP measures and accordingly such reconciliations are not available without unreasonable effort. For additional information, please see our earnings press release that is available on our website.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to BJ Jenkins, President and CEO of Barracuda.

BJ Jenkins

Thank you, Maria. Good afternoon, everyone and thank you for joining us to discuss our first quarter 2018 results. We started off the year well and exceeded our guidance on both revenue and billings. We achieved first quarter revenue of $94.2 million, total gross billings of $105.2 million, and 20% core billings growth or 22% on a constant currency basis. We delivered non-GAAP EPS of $0.18, which was in line with our guided range and also generated strong free cash flow of $15.5 million, which was up 52% compared to last year.

Momentum in our core focus areas continue to build, including strong traction in e-mail security, public cloud and MSP. In e-mail, we added approximately 1,000 customers to essentials, bringing the total essentials customer count to approximately 4,000, of which over 50% are net new to Barracuda. In public cloud, billings growth accelerated. We have over 1,000 customers using our network and application security solutions to help protect the public cloud deployments, including a Fortune 500 online bank that expanded its Barracuda subscription into a large multiyear commitment. We are excited by the progress we are making in our core focus areas driven by the value provided by our differentiated security and data protection solutions.

E-mail remains the most common entry point for targeted threats. The recent WannaCry and Petya outbreaks among other ransomware attacks demonstrate why it is imperative for companies to develop a comprehensive and proactive approach to bolstering their security posture. They also reinforce the value of a multi-vector security platform. Barracuda has leveraged our experience dealing with advanced threats across e-mail, network and application security and data protection to develop a robust family of solutions that work together to protect customers. For example, our Barracuda Advanced Threat Protection subscription, which attaches to mobile multiple Barracuda products, is a cloud-based service that combines behavioral, heuristic and sandboxing technologies to protect customers against zero hour and targeted attacks. When WannaCry went viral, our system experienced a 7000% increase in e-mail attack attempts. And this accounts for millions of threats blocked by our advanced threat protection service. While protecting our customers from this attack, our system did not suffer any performance degradation because of its sophisticated multilayer configuration. With the rise in ransomware, data protection is also becoming a larger part of the security discussion.

As we have previously mentioned, recoverability is a primary concern for our customers. The key defense against threats and ransomware in particular, includes a seamless, consistent and automated backup strategy that enables customers to quickly recover their data and ensure business continuity. Barracuda is differentiated from other e-mail solutions with our integrated inbox level data protection making it easy and cost effective for customers to backup and recover their e-mail. Spearfishing is another e-mail based threat that is growing in scope and frequency. These attacks are highly targeted, heavily researched and compelling personal threats that persuade targeted individuals to reveal confidential information that can cost companies millions in loss revenue and brand damage. Traditional e-mail security solutions failed to detect them, because they are based on social engineering and are very personalized.

Barracuda Sentinel, a product we recently launched is a cloud-delivered messaging intelligence service, built to stop spearfishing and cyber fraud. Barracuda Sentinel can be bought as a standalone service or packaged with Barracuda Essentials and provides three powerful layers of protection. First, an artificial intelligence engine that stops impersonation attempts and spearfishing attacks in real-time. Second, domain fraud visibility using demark authentication to guard against domain spoofing and brand hijacking. And third, anti-fraud simulated training for high-risk individuals in the organization. Barracuda Sentinel will integrate with popular communication platforms like Office 365 to learn each organization’s unique communication patterns. This messaging intelligence allows us to identify anomalies and identify spearfishing attacks without impacting network performance.

While e-mail is the most common threat factor as the greater amount of sensitive and confidential corporate data moves to the cloud, a new set of attack vectors needs to be mitigated. This necessitates a substantially new way of thinking about security and for some organizations presents a barrier to cloud adoption. Barracuda is helping remove these barriers and enabling a secure cloud migration. For example, we recently expanded our cloud-ready program giving customers access to our award-winning web application firewall and next generation firewall cloud license free for 90 days on AWS and Azure. We are gaining traction through this and other programs and billings for our public cloud solutions more than doubled year-over-year with new customer additions in both the mid-market and enterprise segments. At quarter end we have over 60 Fortune 1000 companies in the public cloud including three Fortune 10 companies. Across these Fortune 1000 public cloud deployments, we are seeing customers expand their Barracuda footprint through either multi-year product extensions or by increasing their production workloads. In the quarter we won new cloud business with the Fortune 10 customer through our partnership with Azure. Additionally, Smithfield, a global food company and existing Barracuda backup customer chose our web application firewall to provide security across all of its Internet and public facing applications hosted in AWS. They selected Barracuda over the competition, because of our user friendly interface, scalability and reliability.

Our net – our cloud security solutions continue to gain industry recognition. Our next generation firewall for Azure earned top honors from Redmond Magazine and CRN recognized Barracuda as one of the 20 coolest web, e-mail and application security vendors. We continue to invest in our award winning platform and bring new easy to deploy solutions to the market as well as expand our team to support our strategic efforts. In May, we brought on Tim Jefferson as our VP of Public Cloud. Tim joins us from Amazon and will manage the strategy for Barracuda’s cloud offerings. The MSP route to market is another area where we continue to invest to make solid progress. We achieved another quarter of record billings and now have 2,400 partners on the Intronis platform. We continue to expand our Intronis platform internationally as well as the number of solutions offered for our partners. In summary, we continue to invest in our core products and delivery channels, which are focused on strategic high growth markets.

Our e-mail security and management, network and application security and data protection solutions help customers navigate the evolving threat landscape safely and affordably. We believe our results this quarter reflect the differentiated value of our solutions and that we are making the right investments to capitalize on the growth opportunities we see in the market and create long-term value for our shareholders.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Dustin for a more detailed review of our first quarter financial performance and second quarter guidance.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks BJ. Revenue in the quarter was $94.2 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year. Our total subscription revenue grew 13% over the first quarter of last year to reach $73.9 million and represents 78% of total revenue, up from 75% in our prior fiscal first quarter. On a geographic basis we drive 76% of total first quarter revenue from the Americas, 18% from EMEA and 6% from Asia Pacific. Our number of active subscribers in the first quarter exceeded 335,000, which was an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Turning to our first quarter billings, our total gross billings increased to $105.2 million, up 7% year-over-year or 9% in constant currency. Total subscription annual recurring revenue grew to $294 million, which represents a 12% increase year-over-year. Core product billings for the first quarter were $67.1 million, up 20% year-over-year or 22% in constant currency. Core subscription ARR grew 23% to reach $172 million. Our legacy on-premise billings were $35.8 million, down 5% from the prior year and the corresponding subscription ARR remained at $117 million. And lastly, our non-core billings in the quarter were $2.3 million compared with $4.4 million in Q1 of last year. Affected at the end of Q1, we have divested our CudaCam service, which impacted our Q1 ending deferred revenue balance by $1.4 million related to the transfer of existing customer contracts. Our renewal rates were 93% on an annual basis and 90% on a constant currency and dollar basis.

Returning to our P&L, our non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter was 78.4% and 30 basis point decrease from the fourth quarter of last year. The decrease primarily reflects our continued investment in employees, cloud infrastructure in core product lines in order to support the growth in our core billings. Our non-GAAP operating expenses in the first quarter were $57.3 million or 61% of revenue, which compared with 60% in the prior quarter. The sequential increase reflects additional investments in sales and marketing as we added headcount and increased public cloud cooperative marketing to accelerate our public cloud lead flow. We ended the first quarter with headcount of 1,576 and this is up from 1,512 employees in the fourth quarter. In the first quarter our non-GAAP research and development expenses were $16.7 million. Our non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses were $33.5 million and our non-GAAP general and administrative expenses were $7.2 million. Our non-GAAP operating income was $14 million compared with $15.3 million in Q1 of last year.

We generated $16.5 million of adjusted EBITDA or 18% of revenue compared with $17.7 million or 20% of revenue in the same quarter last year. The non-GAAP tax provision was $4.3 million in the quarter. Our non-GAAP net income in the first quarter was $10 million or $0.18 of earnings per share. And our GAAP earnings per share was $0.05 using a diluted share count of 54.3 million. Our operating cash flow for the quarter was $20.2 million, up 67% compared to last year and free cash flow for the quarter was $15.5 million, up 52% compared to last year. Our free cash flow reflects an increase in capital investments as we continued to scale our infrastructure to support our cloud based services. We closed the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $207 million. During the first quarter pursuant to our stock repurchase plan, we repurchased a total of 331,413 shares in the open market at an average weighted cost of $19.75 per share for a total consideration of $6.5 million. As of the end of the quarter under our current $50 million share buyback authorization, we have repurchased a total of 2.3 million shares at an average weighted cost of $14.30 per share for total consideration of $33.4 million.

Now turning to guidance, for Q2 FY ‘18, we expect billings to be in the range of $105 million to $108 million. We expect revenue to be in the range of $92 million to $94 million. Guidance for non-GAAP operating income for the second quarter is between $12 million and $14 million. Non-GAAP earnings per share for the second quarter is expected to be between $0.16 and $0.18 per share with an assumed share count range of 54 million to 55 million shares. For FY ‘18, we remain on target to achieve the financial objectives we outlined at the beginning of the year.

That concludes our prepared remarks today. Now, BJ and I are happy to take your questions.

Our first question today comes from Joel Fishbein from BTIG. Please go ahead with your question.

Joel Fishbein

Good afternoon guys and good metrics pretty much across the board. As you have probably seen the stock is a little bit weak, after market and I think there is a little confusion around dollar based renewals both on an annualized basis and it would be great if you could – BJ if you can just go into a little bit of detail about what’s going on in terms of short duration and the mix there and then also when do you think that that would likely reverts back to sort of the mid-90s level that would be really helpful?

BJ Jenkins

Okay. Thanks, Joel. We had a sequential improvement in renewals. And I think as we said last quarter we have been very happy with the annualized renewal rates. The annualized process that we used really eliminates the change in duration of the renewal contracts and it’s been a metric we have been more focused on. It was 93% this quarter and we think that’s right around where we should be on a quarterly basis. Given the market segments we focused on. Underneath that, I think again why we feel very good about the renewal rate is when we look at the cloud services like Essentials and like our public cloud offerings, we see an even better rate there for those new services than the traditional legacy appliances. And so we think that bodes well for our future too. So, the sequential improvements in the dollar base rate from 89 to 90 we think was good. The unit rates have stayed very consistent. The annualized rate is in we believe the right range and while we feel good about the future as the new services like Essentials and public cloud are actually renewing at even higher rates, which we think bodes well for renewals going forward.

Joel Fishbein

Okay, great. Thank you so much. Just one quick follow-up for Dustin. Dustin, it looks like you have frontloaded some expenses, I wanted to see if you could elaborate in terms of bringing on new people before the revenue growth before growth potentially kicks in or to sustain the growth I should say? Any color that you give us there in terms of have you frontloaded some expenses in Q1?

Dustin Driggs

Yes, I think so a couple of things there. I think always at Barracuda we have tried to balance growth and profitability. And if you look at our billings growth just for core and legacy takeaway the headwinds of non-core and constant currency, the last three quarters, we have seen double-digit billings growth in core and legacy. And given that we are investing to take advantage of those core opportunities that are out there and we did frontload expenses into Q1. There was a better hiring environment. I think the company is well-positioned and we are able to attract talents that we have filling our roles faster. And we also – Microsoft and Amazon have been offering up cooperative marketing with us to generate public cloud leads. And so we have moved to take advantage. We always do that trying to balance that growth and profitability. And I think we have a good history of that. So, we did frontload expenses in. I think as we go forward in the year you will see really those operating expenses stay fairly flat as we go through the year.

Joel Fishbein

Great. Thank you so much.

Our next question comes from Sterling Auty from JPMorgan. Please go ahead with your question.

Sterling Auty

Yes, thanks. Hi, guys. I am wondering so with the traction you are seeing in the cloud business, can you give us the characterization of where you are seeing the biggest adoption in terms of e-mail security versus NextGen Firewall versus Web Application Firewall. You touched upon in the prepared remarks, but I was just wondering if you are seeing any different trends than what you have seen previously, what that means growth for the future?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, thanks Sterling. This is BJ. I think if – I will start with e-mail, because I think it’s a different market than public cloud. And in e-mail, we are really seeing growth in our traditional kind of SMB marketplace as we see rapid adoption of Office 365 and hosted e-mail and we also see a rise in threats like ransomware and spearfishing, which is driving a lot of demand for this e-mail solution. We had great growth in the quarter adding over 1,000 customers. If you look at the 4,000 we have today, the thing that again gets us very excited about the e-mail market is over 50% of those 4,000 are net new to Barracuda. They never bought anything from Barracuda before. So, we think this is a great market for Barracuda. We are very focused on it. We have the Sentinel release, which we think is a differentiated offering to protect our customers from spearfishing. And we feel very good about the growth in e-mail. On the public cloud side, for us it’s been interesting, because it again has been an incremental market. We have over 1,000 customers in public cloud now and again many of them new to Barracuda. The difference I think between that and e-mail is we are seeing some very large customers adopt our solution both the laps and the NG, they are well-suited for high security levels of quick deployment and very easily manageability. And so we think along with our relationship with Amazon and Microsoft is driving very strong growth in public cloud. We have accelerated growth over doubled year-over-year the billings in public cloud. I think the final thing in both of these categories where you can see it’s showing up is the number of active subscribers we have. It was up 17% year-over-year. We added a net new 14,000 subscriptions, which is the highest number we have added and we think given our renewal rates and our ability to cross-sell bodes well for opportunity going forward in the future.

Sterling Auty

Great. Thanks, guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Sterling.

Our next question comes from Rob Owens from KeyBanc. Please go ahead with your question.

Rob Owens

Yes, good afternoon, guys. BJ, building on those comments, is it atypical for you to have 60 of the Fortune 1000, 3 of the Fortune 10, I mean, I know there has been a mid-market focus historically, but you have had some large customers? And then just trying to get a sense if cloud affords you an opportunity to more so compete within that global 2000 customer set, where historically you may have had more of a focus on the mid-market?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, it has been different, Rob. I think the thing that we like about it is our products are very well suited. We are now in year four of investing in the products, capabilities in public cloud. So we think we bring some unique capabilities to those customers. Again, we have a unique relationship we think with both Amazon and Microsoft given the time and money we have invested. And I think that shows up in things, Tim Jefferson headed up business development for all the security partnerships with Amazon and we are able to hire Tim to head our public cloud efforts. And I think it speaks to the type of opportunity, the unique opportunity we have there. The second part of that is we are seeing land and expand where we get some of these larger customers. And this quarter again a large online bank renewed a large multi-year commitment off of a 1-year deal. And so I think that bodes well for how we continue to grow our business in public cloud, but it definitely has the different feel than our traditional business.

Rob Owens

And secondarily based on your guidance, what could actually cause revenue to decline sequentially given deferred revenue – short-term deferred revenues up. I am assuming you are seeing success also with the mix shift towards some of your monthly and/or quarterly types of billing situation, which even could put pressure on that number? And also given I think there is more days in this quarter versus the May quarter if I counted correctly, so just a little bit relative to the revenue guidance overall? Thanks.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Rob. Hi, this is Dustin. So, first of all, for Q1, we feel good about the revenue results at $94.2 million, $3 million above kind of the midpoint of where we were, where we have guided and 9% year-over-year growth. There are actually the same number of revenue days when we go and look at all the weekends and the holidays into Q2 versus Q1. The main driver that we talked about – that we alluded to in the script is that we did guide that’s the CudaCam business. So, all of the contracts associated with that were sold as well. And so it’s really going to be the variability and some of the short-term nature of the non-core – the decelerating nature of the non-core in the revenue. That’s really going to be hitting us for Q2. We are keeping the guidance the same for the full year. So we are still comfortable with the whole range in the 370 to 380 for the full year on the revenue side.

Rob Owens

Alright. Thank you.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Rob.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Rob.

Our next question comes from Melissa Gorham from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead with your question.

Melissa Gorham

Great. Thanks for taking my question. BJ, you talked about WannaCry and related attacks, I am just wondering it’s likely driving increased conversations, but I am just wondering if you are seeing any change in the purchasing patterns of customers because of these attacks and any particular area that’s benefiting from that?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Thanks, Melissa. I would characterize the demand environment for us as very consistent and steadily growing. In terms of things like WannaCry and Petya, I do think the nature of the conversation is changing a little bit, where customers are asking more questions about the different threats they face in e-mail and in SaaS and public cloud applications and its leading for us for more conversations around things like advanced threat protection subscriptions which we are seeing rising into our installed base and also things like the new product we launch Barracuda Sentinel, which we think is a leading offering out there to help prevent spearfishing. So what I would say is the demand continues to be strong and growing and that the conversations are getting more in depth now that things like WannaCry and Petya are hitting the news constantly. I think the final things is the general news about ransomware is tends to be in the news constantly and because of that and because of the fact the customers are actively seeing this ransomware, they are asking about recoverability and data protection. And again I think whether it’s Office 365 or just any application backup and recovery that has become a more frequent conversation because of these attacks.

Melissa Gorham

Okay, got it, that’s helpful. And then just one follow-up on the Americas, so gross there was a little bit better than last quarter, but still I think lagging relative to the other regions. I think last quarter you talked about new leadership being onboard for a few quarters and waiting to see sort of the benefits of that new leadership coming through, are you starting to see improved sales productivity in the Americas or is that still on to come?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Now we did see improvement in Q1 in the Americas. We continued out strong performance overseas with APJ and EMEA. But in Q1 on the new business side especially we saw improvement in the Americas, which again makes us feel good coming into the year. Americas’ team has done a very good job with essentials and with public cloud and our NG Firewall and we think that bodes well for the rest of the year.

Melissa Gorham

Great. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Alex Henderson from Needham. Please go ahead with your question.

Alex Henderson

Thanks. Just wanted to follow-up on the divestiture, can you just give us some scaling of the size of that you have divested here in terms of the impact on revenue quarter-to-quarter and I missed what you said it impact was to backlog?

DustinDriggs

Yes. Hey Alex, this is Dustin. So the total of the deferred revenue that was sold was $1.4 million, so that comes out of the ending deferred revenue balance that you see on in our results. And the way that that flows through the revenue is relatively streamlined over the next four quarters that’s the way we are thinking about it, so roughly $300,000 to $400,000 or little bit of a quarter or so a little bit more in the front end.

Alex Henderson

Well, then to go back to the original question that was asked earlier, you are giving guidance of 92 to 94 the divestiture to account for that large and not been why would have…?

DustinDriggs

It’s about half of the decrease is in the other similar decreases even though that were not divestitures and the other non-core categories that we are seeing have an impact as well. So that non-core category has been declining roughly 50% year-over-year, from – sequentially. And then there was an acceleration again in terms of the divestiture, so it’s really a combination of those two things that’s making up that roughly $1 million of sequential decrease in revenue.

Alex Henderson

Second question, have you seen any change in the competition with Mimecast, Proofpoint over the course of the quarter particularly around the recent attack news?

BJJenkins

No. Alex, it’s BJ, still we feel this is a rapidly growing market we are all three enjoying growth. And we do think below a thousand employees really we don’t see that in the conversation that much it’s when we get over a thousand that we will start to run into those – into Mimecast and Proofpoint. We are doing very well competition wise in all parts of the market. And I think an offering like Barracuda Sentinel where we can actually sell that independently into another e-mail security provider’s environment separately are on top of or it could be package with essentials gives us another good angle to help our customers, but also compete and win against Mimecast and Proofpoint.

Alex Henderson

If I can slide one last one in, could you give us some thoughts on Zscaler announcements that you had during the quarter and then I will see the floor? Thank you.

BJJenkins

Yes. It’s the early days. We have received wins in all geographies. And I think it’s off to a good start. Our web security business I think has stabilized versus the previous quarters in the legacy category and so I think it’s been helpful to our legacy performance.

Alex Henderson

Thank you.

BJJenkins

Thanks Alex.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks Alex.

Our next question comes from Tal Liani from Bank of America/Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead with your question.

Tal Liani

Hi, guys. Just a follow-up on the e-mail question first, e-mail security, any impact of McAfee I think there – in the product any impact of some changes in the market there or is it still just the market growth that is driving the growth. And second appliances, it looks like appliance growth is improving, can you discuss the drivers behind it?

BJ Jenkins

So, on the first one, Tal, with e-mail we have I think throughout the last four quarters seen inquiries from both customers and partners of McAfee. We are trying to take advantage of those, but I think that’s been a small part of our business. This is more coming for us off of the strength of the offering and market growth as the SMBs move into Office 365. So, I think it’s been more off of the just market growth and the move to Office 365 that’s driving the demand for us in e-mail. On the appliance side of the business, one of the things I would – we can talk about here is the move to more edge devices and edge applications being connected to the network. And so whether it’s automobiles or industrial devices, we tell remote office branch office connectivity our NG Firewall and backup devices are well suited to help protect our customers. And so these tend to be lower price than our larger units, but its part of what’s driving the 14,000 subscriber adds since we are seeing more of these type of wins, come to Barracuda.

Tal Liani

Got it. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks Tal.

DustinDriggs

Thanks Tal.

Our next question comes from Andrew Nowinski from Piper Jaffray. Please go ahead with your question.

Andrew Nowinski

Alright. Thanks. Just had some questions on Sentinel products, so I know it can be sold with an add-on service as your own products were standalone products along other e-mail solutions, so can you give us any color on the pricing relative to your own basic e-mail solution and then what do you think [Technical Difficulty] will be for that product?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. Thanks Andrew. We are really excited about this product. It really has three pillars as you think about the offering. The first is an artificial intelligence engine that helps us map the organization, understand communication and e-mail patterns and that really identify the high risk individuals who can be exposed to spearfishing and it helps prevent that and capture that before it happens. The second is the use of the mark of DMARC authentication to prevent things like domain spoofing which can also cause damage to your brand and your company. And then the third is the ability once you know who these people are that make it targeted to use training to help them understand when they are being targeted to prevent it. And so we think this is a unique offering. We priced it on a per user per year basis. Its $30 if you buy standalone per user per year. So that’s if you were going to just buy Barracuda Sentinel and not have essentials and you can run that with Mimecast, with Proofpoint or with Microsoft. If you buy with essentials it’s $15 per user per year so about half the price if you buy it with essentials. And we believe we can sell that both ways and we believe given the uniqueness of the products and how effective it’s been in our - with our beta customers that we got a very strong opportunity here to continue to grow our e-mail share.

Andrew Nowinski

Great, thank you. That does look really exciting. And I know it’s sold as service which means that the revenue will probably be recognized ratably associated, when do you think we would expect the contribution from this product in terms of revenue?

BJ Jenkins

I think this is very similar to our Essentials that’s grown a little bit over a year we have over 4,000 customers now. Our belief is this appeals both to the midmarket and larger companies and we were hoping to see that same kind of trajectory.

Andrew Nowinski

Great. Last one for me, I know you talked about data protection increasing from the ransomware attacks. Can you just give us any color in terms of how big data protection might still be for you guys and what’s your revenue growth rates are perhaps for those products?

BJ Jenkins

Yes, I think as you look at it. One of the things we have talked about Andrew is the overall kind of backup market has been growing mid single-digit. It’s had a lot of fluctuations as that quarters where it’s declined and some quarters where it’s a little bit better than that. So, it’s been around that mid single-digits. We have been performing better than that the last three quarters. It’s below our core rate. It’s in core, but it’s below that 20% rate, but growing much faster than we believe the TAM of the overall data protection market. And we think it’s growing faster because of that integration with Essentials and the ability to recover quickly from ransomware attacks and the ability to protect yourself better from ransomware attacks. So we think that has been one of the drivers of our performance there.

Andrew Nowinski

That’s great. Thanks, guys.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

Our next question comes from Erik Suppiger from JMP. Please go ahead with your question.

Erik Suppiger

Yes. Couple of questions. Just on the incremental changes, you talked about your public cloud business doubling, can you give us a frame of reference for what that’s been doing for the last few quarters?

BJ Jenkins

Well, it accelerated. It’s actually been close to doubling right around there. It actually accelerated, Erik, this quarter over doubling. So, it’s been just a little bit below that and then accelerated over the top of that in this quarter. It’s been what I would call very steady progression in terms of the number of customers now over 1,000 and the growth of the business.

Erik Suppiger

Okay. And then on the MSP side, is Intronis starting to bear some fruit in terms of acceleration, did you see that pickup in the quarter or how did that do?

BJ Jenkins

That business continues to perform very well for us. It’s build on a monthly basis that you less variability, but it’s been a steady climb and we have seen it continue to increase every month, Erik. So, we have been very happy with the progression of Intronis there. Now, we expanded the Europe about a year ago. We are now starting to see some of the fruits of that investment come to bear, where we are now signing up a lot of new partners in Europe and seeing billings growth there. So, it’s been a very steady progression for us.

Erik Suppiger

Very good. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Erik.

Our next question comes from Michael Kim from Imperial Capital. Please go ahead with your question.

Michael Kim

Hi, good afternoon guys. Specific to Europe, can you talk about the migration to public cloud if you are seeing that start to converge closer to what you are seeing in North America and if the on-prem mix is a bit higher today in Europe than what we are seeing in U.S.?

BJ Jenkins

Yes. What I would say in Europe is there is some geographies that ahead of others, the UK, Netherlands, Middle East have all been early adopters I think of public cloud. And they have strong Microsoft relationships, which I think has been driving that for us. We are seeing a lot more inquiries now in Germany, France kind of Western and Eastern Europe are starting to grow also now, but I think the UK, Netherlands and Middle East were the strongest demand generators out of the gate.

Michael Kim

Great. And then just briefly on Essentials, I think if we take last quarter’s net new logos and the statistic you cited earlier, it looks like you did better on converting existing Barracuda customers and a little bit lower on net new logos. Can you talk about some of the puts and takes around the customer conversions?

BJ Jenkins

Well, I think we have been talking about over 50% of the net new for the past couple of quarters. So it really in our mind hasn’t changed much. The balance has really leaned towards net new, which we are excited about. If we look at kind of conversions from the e-mail base, it’s been below 20% and it’s actually decreasing a little bit at this point. We are getting more net news to the Essentials family. So, I think as we think about growth going forward it’s one of the things that gets us excited with e-mail and Essentials in particular that it’s been tilting so heavily towards net new.

Michael Kim

Great. Thank you very much.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Michael.

Our next question comes from Robert Breza from Northland Capital Markets. Please go ahead with your question.

Robert Breza

Hi, thanks for taking my question. Dustin, I guess as you look at the guidance coming out of Q4 with the consensus EPS came down from a full year basis kind of guiding Q2 down relative to consensus, talked a little bit about front-end loading expenses. I guess maintaining the full year EPS kind of creates more risk in terms of the back-end loading. So, how do we help investors kind of equate to the confidence you have for maintaining expenses for the second half versus why not just take EPS down? Thanks.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Robert. I think the way that we want to start probably explaining some of the trends that we have seen from Q4 into Q1 is looking at the gross margin and you will have seen and we outlined the 30 basis point decrease from Q4 into Q1. So, I just wanted to highlight and BJ can give a little more color around some of the business shifts that we are seeing on gross margins and then we can come back with some of the other trends. But in general, we are seeing a product mix shift towards smaller appliances that carry a lower margin. And then the other trend that we are seeing in the margin is that the investments that we are making in the cloud. So over time, we continue to see the shift towards the public cloud. So we continue to invest in the infrastructure to support that cloud-based business. So I would expect that the gross margins will maintain the level that they are at now for the next couple of quarters.

BJ Jenkins

Yes, let me just jump in on that. Thanks. And there is two big trends that I think are affecting gross margin for us and I think both are long-term. The first trend is the one I talked about where there is more edge connections today that are very well suited for firewalls that are setup for distributed environment through centralized management, which is always been the strength of ours. So, we are seeing many more new customers whether it’s again automobiles or industrial devices or retail, cash year type of transactions where there are hundreds and thousands of firewalls and balls. And we believe this is the good trend for us. Along with that on the data protection side, the rise of ransomware has caused more smaller customers and smaller outlets to talk about data protection. That overall trend again as Dustin talked about is driving more smaller units for us, which is helping drive our net subscriber growth to the highest levels we have seen.

The second trend that’s impacting gross margin and where we have been driving investment in the gross margin has been public cloud and our cloud services. So, when we invest in global data center capability to deliver those services that’s affecting our gross margin line, but helps us scale as we continue to grow the core services in that area. And at the end of the day the move to the cloud is going to overcome the effect of the product mix shift when we look at gross margin. So, we think gross margin will be at these levels for the next couple of quarters. But long-term this move to public cloud makes us very comfortable with the long-term model of 80%. So that’s the first area I’d look at in terms of how the financials are being impacted.

The second thing from how we look at annual given where we have finished in the quarter, we actually feel there is less risk now and feel very comfortable, get with the annual target given the performance we had in Q1 and the trends we have seen in the core areas. We did frontload expenses, but we have always balance growth and profitability and we have the ability to capitalize on these opportunities in Q1 via hiring and marketing towards public cloud. We think those are going to payoff for us the rest of the year. And we actually think it’s taking risk out of the equation for us when we look at annual guidance.

Robert Breza

Great. Thank you very much.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks, Robert.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks, Robert.

Our next question comes from Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial. Please go ahead with your question.

Hamed Khorsand

Hi. Just a quick question here on the – with your cloud, public cloud customers look at marketing that’s going on there, just for the sake of conversation let’s talk about Google who was very active in the quarter, does that affect you guys from being able to change customers as far as where they are going after switching up from Google to Amazon or vice-versa, how does that affect your marketing campaign as well when you are offering a customer AWS solution [indiscernible] switching to Google?

BJ Jenkins

So for us this is just the customer choice and our products are actually available in Google and we have customers running in Google. So as we engage with the customers looking at public cloud, many times they are looking at AWS and Microsoft and/or AWS Microsoft and Google. And we can solve that problem for him and yet you have public cloud. So for us this is just a customer choice conversation. The Google, Amazon and Microsoft sales reps will obviously sell the value of their cloud. Our job is to help protect their application and whatever cloud they choose. Today the predominant demand is for AWS and for Azure that’s where we see the majority of the customers looking. We have seen customers now start asking to Google and we will be there to protect him if that’s where they want to go.

Hamed Khorsand

It does not affect your renewal rates when they switch around?

BJ Jenkins

I would tell you that to-date we have seen very few customers move their applications between these public clouds. There has been a lot of talk about doing it, but we see very few customers doing it, if they did, it would just not be a renewal, it would be a new sale for us into that public cloud, so it would sharpen our – and our new sales and not renewals.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay.

BJ Jenkins

But it’s not…

Hamed Khorsand

Alright. And then the last question is your sub count has been growing pretty excited – much aggressively last few quarters, now four quarters in a row, are you comfortable with it staying above the 10,000 mark or are we going to expect it to dip down to historical lows like 9,000, 8,000 a quarter?

BJ Jenkins

Well, I think the reason why it’s been growing faster is more of these edge connections that we have talked about and certainly the success with essentials and the number of e-mail customers that we get. And we are hopefully conveyed we are very bullish on those areas and the opportunities we have. Subscriber growth will vary quarter-to-quarter and we are not forecasting to it, but we do believe the growth that you are seeing is coming from our focus in those two areas and we feel good about those two areas going forward.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay, great. Thank you.

BJ Jenkins

Thanks.

And our last question for today comes from Srini Nandury from Summit Redstone Partners. Please go ahead with your question.

Srini Nandury

Alright. Thank you for taking my question. BJ, can you talk about the GDP or opportunity in Europe and are you guys expecting any up-tick in that business for the rest of the year? I have a follow-up.

BJ Jenkins

We are – so we are definitely hearing this conversation and are engaged in this conversation. I think it feels about four quarters, five quarters out, I think customers are trying to understand the solutions they have and their ability to meet those requirements and any changes they have to make. And so I would say right now, very active discussions. Some customers starting to look at purchasing new now, but that will grow over the course of the year. But we are definitely active in those discussions right now.

Srini Nandury

Okay. Essentially to counter ransomware at backup strategy Essentials, so basically my question to you guys is that have you seen an up-tick in your attach rates on your backup devices?

BJ Jenkins

We have definitely seen better growth and improvement in growth in backup and both via Essentials where it’s integrated to help web, e-mail recovery, but then also in general applications across SMB. And this growth has definitely come from ransomware as more and more customers are seeing attacks or hearing about attacks they are rethinking their data protection strategy and how then can ensure that if they are hit and they can recover their applications and keep their businesses going. So this is definitely a driver for the business. And I think why backup as a category if you look at the overall TAM has improved over last three quarters or four quarters.

Srini Nandury

Okay. Thanks.

Dustin Driggs

Thanks Srini.

And ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will conclude our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference call back over to BJ Jenkins for any closing remarks.

BJ Jenkins

Thank you very much. And I just want to thank everybody for taking the time to join us today. I want to thank all of Barracuda’s customers, partners and all of our employees for their support and great work. Thanks again for joining and we look forward to updating you very soon. Take care. Bye-bye.

Ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude today's conference call. Thank you for attending. You may now disconnect your lines.

