Sentiment Speaks: Does Lack Of Independent Thinking Still Have You Shorting The Market?

Recent price action

The market has been hovering around our upper support region of late, testing it several times. Thus far, it has held, suggesting the rally may continue.

Anecdotal and other sentiment indications

I have had people tell me the market is rigged. I have had people tell me this market is being “gamed.” I have had people tell me that they are certain this market is about to crash. And, the funny thing is that they have been saying all these things for years and everyone seems to believe it. So, what does that tell you?

It tells you that the common perception of the market either has people not making money as they wait for the crash to come, or, worse yet, losing money shorting the market.

What is worse is that these people are not alone. No sir. They have plenty of company on Wall Street. You see, Wall Street analysts are often no different than the average Joe. The only difference is that people actually think they know what they are talking about. Yet, there is much data to prove otherwise.

In 1996, Robert Olson published a study in the Financial Analysts Journal in which he studied the effects of herding upon “expert” fundamental analysts’ predictions of corporate earnings. After studying 4000 corporate earnings estimates, he arrived at the following conclusion:

Experts’ earnings predictions exhibit positive bias and disappointing accuracy. These shortcomings are usually attributed to some combination of incomplete knowledge, incompetence, and/or misrepresentation.

Mr. Olson’s article suggests that “the human desire for consensus leads to herding behavior among earnings forecasters,” with the herd always looking for the current trend to continue unabated and indefinitely. But, those that have experience in the non-linear work of the stock market understand that the most bullish calls by these “expert fundamentalists” almost always come at the top of a market or stock.

Yet, amazingly, so many of them have been “warning” us for such a long time that this market simply cannot continue to rally as it has. But, no one seems to have informed the market.

Price pattern sentiment indications and upcoming expectations

The only question right now is if we can reach that 2500SPX region before the pullback to the 2300SPX region commences. At this point in time, the probabilities side with approaching 2500SPX, especially as long as we are over last week’s low.

As long as last week’s low is not broken, the market still has a set up in place to rally up towards the 2500SPX region. Should we break below last week’s low, and follow through below 2400SPX strongly, then it suggests that we can be headed down to the 2300SPX region in a pullback that will set up the rally towards 2600SPX into 2018.

