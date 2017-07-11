Kimco Or Brixmor: Grocery-Anchored Cage Match

I am focused on two of the largest, and most beaten down, grocery-anchored shopping centers - Kimco Realty Corp. and Brixmor Property Group.

I am looking at the shopping center space for the next step of my retail REIT investment.

As many readers are aware, I have been zeroing in on the retail REIT sector looking for opportunities. After having gotten involved in the mall sector, I am moving to the shopping center sector that has been under pressure and got whacked when Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its bid for Whole Foods (NASDAQ:WFM).

Similar to the mall retail sector, I believe that the market has overshot to the downside, and that this has created an opportunity for both income investors and total return investors (patient total return investors).

As I recently stated, I have decided to look at two of the largest grocery-anchored shopping center REITs first. Rather than write on each separately, I thought it might be helpful to compare the two in one note. Both of these REITs have had the worst total return on a year-to-date basis, only surpassed by DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR). In full disclosure, the outcome of this note will determine to which of these two REITs I will allocate capital.

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE:KIM) is a REIT headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America's largest publicly traded owners and operators of open air shopping centers. As of March 31, 2017, the company owned interests in 517 U.S. shopping centers comprising 84 million square feet of leasable space across 34 states and Puerto Rico.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) is a REIT which is a leading owner and operator of high-quality, open air shopping centers. The company's more than 500 retail centers comprise 86 million square feet in established trade areas across the nation.

As with most of the retail-focused REITs, Kimco and Brixmor have been rationalizing their portfolios, as they have accepted better has more value than bigger. Kimco, in particular, has scaled back its portfolio by dispositions and unwinding its joint ventures.

Brixmor has less of an operating history and started with a smaller property base.

Both REITs have approximately 500 centers that are well diversified.

In addition to having a similar number of shopping centers, these two REITs have many overlapping tenants:

From a tenant perspective, Brixmor is a little more diversified and has a higher grocery weighting in the top 20 tenants. Its exposure to Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) is lower, which can be both a positive (less exposure to a dying department store) and a negative (less redevelopment opportunity).

As many readers know, I cut my teeth as a credit guy and will always remain one at heart. If a sector is under pressure, debt will play an active role in determining the outcome. Let's look at the leverage of these players:

Kimco's debt-to-EBITDA at just north of 7.5x is a little high for my taste, but not unreasonable. With the sector under pressure, I would prefer the company gets this under 7x on a gross basis. (I do not use net debt, as the cash folks net out is in no way assigned to debt. Call me old-school.)

Brixmor's debt, at 7x, is more comfortable, but not significantly so. I would prefer the company get its debt down as well, but neither Kimco nor Brixmor are overlevered to the point of concern.

On a debt-to-capital basis, the major players in the sector look as follows:

KIM Debt To Capital (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Kimco shows very well in the chart above, with only Regency Centers Corp. (NYSE:REG) having a lower metric.

Now isolating the two REITs in question:

KIM Debt To Capital (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Brixmor and Kimco were going the opposite ways on this metric until they stabilized at their current levels in 2015. Again, I wish Brixmor would make more progress getting towards Kimco's level.

Both REITs have a decent debt distribution, but Brixmor has more near-term/intermediate-term debt than Kimco. Brixmor has a $750 million mortgage coming due in 2020 (it is also the maturity of its revolver, but under normal circumstances this can be rolled) that it will have to refinance. I don't foresee a problem terming the debt out, but it has to be considered and followed, especially as we get closer to the date.

As both companies have outstanding public debt, they also have debt covenants. Most investment grade REITs have standard covenants. Here is how these two stack up:

Kimco clearly has the advantage here, as it has more headroom under its covenants.

Having determined that both REITs have a viable capital structure (investment grade viable), the next step is to look at valuation (if the capital structure was overlevered and looked like it was going to stay that way, I wouldn't go further).

Assets are only as good as the cash flows they create. The following chart shows the FFO per share of both REITs:

Brixmor has been moving in the right direction, while Kimco has been moving sideways.

The following chart shows the FFO payout ratio for the two REITs:

Kimco's payout ratio is higher than Brixmor's, and Brixmor has been growing FFO. This leads me to conclude that Brixmor has more flexibility to increase its dividend - or maintain it, should the sector get truly pressured (financially).

We have seen that Brixmor has been growing FFO better than Kimco, and its payout ratio is lower. But its dividend yield is the same (17bps lower):

KIM Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

When viewed versus the universe, there are only a few shopping center REITs with a higher dividend yield - Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG), DDR and Ramco Gershenson Properties Trust (NYSE:RPT):

Viewed versus grocery-anchored over time, Regency Centers is always lower (the shopping center poster child), but Kimco and Brixmor have gapped out recently:

Again, when viewed on a price-to-FFO basis the two look cheap, but Brixmor is multiple turns cheaper (8.5x vs. 12x):

Since Brixmor was created, it has traded lower than the space:

Since the beginning of 2016, its discount has been magnified due to the accounting scandal (FFO smoothing) and the removal of the CEO and CFO as a result.

As the following chart shows, the scandal also kicked off Brixmor's discount versus Kimco (although it has narrowed lately):

The following chart shows the beating the sector has taken:

While Kimco has come off its lows (only by a little, mind you), Brixmor has barely budged:

Earlier, I mentioned I am a credit guy. As a result of this, I tend to look to the bond market for confirmation of my beliefs in other slices of the capital structure (especially in pressured sectors).

Bond prices of these two retail REITs (the right-hand scale is for the equity price of KIM and BRX, as I included it in the chart for reference):

The recent dip in bond prices reflects the concerns for the sector but also the change in interest rates. To better show the risk component of the bonds, we look at spreads (the spread to the risk-free rate):

Spreads have widened out around 20bps for the two REITs, but to me this does not signal distress or doom.

Bottom Line

These two shopping center REITs are very similar. They have many of the same tenants and geographic locations. While I like Kimco better from a balance sheet perspective, I like Brixmor better from a valuation perspective. Given that Brixmor's balance sheet has been moving in the right direction, and that the company appears to have more flexibility in its dividend policy, I tend to favor Brixmor as an equity investment. However, if Kimco cheapens up relative to Brixmor (say, within 2 turns on a P/FFO basis), I would consider splitting the baby and owning both (not 2x the position, but splitting the position).

Interestingly, I began this biased towards Kimco, as I have been following the name for over 15 years, and I respect the folks working at the REIT and appreciate the yeoman's job they have done in simplifying and right-sizing the REIT.

Finally, I read the following recently and figured I would share. Sam Zell - who knows a thing or two about real estate - had the following to say:

How about retail and malls?



Never has quality been more relevant. Slowly but surely, the dominant real estate investment trusts or shopping malls are being converted into mini-downtowns. The dominant malls will be fine. The corner efficiency strip malls, which have supermarkets, will also do OK. But everything in between, like the big box retailers, is increasingly obsolete. We are over-stored, and then you bring in the internet.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, SKT, CBL, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may - barring a rally - initiate a position in BRX over the next 72 hours