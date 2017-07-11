Steam Paints A Different Picture Of Intel, AMD, And Nvidia

Rethink Technology business briefs for July 10, 2017.

Steam publishes its hardware and software survey for June

Source: Steam

Steam is Valve's online gaming platform, considered to be the largest of its kind. It claims to have something like 125 million accounts, and I imagine most gamers have used it at one time or another. I certainly have.

Although Steam addresses only a segment of PC users, it's a very important battleground currently for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). PC gaming is the one segment of the PC desktop market that appears to be growing, and it tends to emphasize high-end desktop use. PC gamers tend to be PC enthusiasts.

AMD's current Ryzen processors, as well as its forthcoming Threadripper, clearly target the gaming/enthusiast market. Likewise, Intel's latest Skylake-X processors appear to be the company's attempt to counter Ryzen by providing even more performance, albeit at the cost of high power consumption.

Nvidia and AMD compete in desktop graphics cards oriented towards gamers. Although Nvidia has branched out into machine learning and autonomous vehicles, gaming GPUs are still its most important source of revenue. In the company's most recent fiscal quarter, gaming was 53% of its $1.937 billion in revenue. Nvidia is currently considered dominant in high-end desktop GPUs, but that may change with the arrival of AMD's Vega architecture, which is thought to be equivalent to Nvidia's current high-end Pascal architecture GPUs.

So, Steam has its finger on the pulse of a key market for all three companies, and therefore, its monthly survey of the computer hardware and software that its customers use is probably a good indicator of the state of the PC gaming market.

The difference between usage share and market share

Not to keep the reader in suspense, but I want to point out some facts that all too often get lost in discussions of these kinds of surveys. First, Steam's survey is a usage share survey, not a market share survey. Often, the terms are used interchangeably, but I (and most others) define market share as the percentage of total sales for a given product in some time frame, such as a month or a quarter.

Steam isn't measuring sales or market share, it's measuring usage share. That is, usage of processors, graphics cards and operating systems by the respondents to the survey.

Also, since participation in the survey is optional, the survey results don't automatically reflect the true usage share even among its customers. And of course, Steam's survey of its customers doesn't necessarily reflect the larger population of PC users of all types. For all of these reasons, Steam's results cannot be considered equivalent to a measurement of market share for any of the companies.

Its survey data on processor usage is shown below for February to June 2017.

The chart shows that AMD processor usage share is trending down despite the introduction of its Ryzen processors. This doesn't necessarily mean that the company hasn't gained market share with Ryzen. It probably has, but apparently not among PC gamers.

Is it possible for market share among PC gamers to go up even as usage share goes down? Theoretically, yes, but it's difficult. It can happen by virtue of older AMD systems being retired without being replaced by newer AMD systems.

Certainly, if the company had made substantial gains in market share in the past few months, one would expect AMD's usage share to be trending up or at least be stationary. At least among gamers, declarations that AMD is "beating" Intel seem premature.

Extracting Steam's data on GPU usage required more work. Unlike with processors, Steam doesn't offer a roll-up percentage share for AMD, Intel, and Nvidia. Instead, I had to extract it from the platform's tabulated data for each GPU model for the three companies.

I chose to focus only on its data for DirectX 12 capable GPUs, since these are the newest and reflect usage share among the most capable GPU offerings of the three companies. DirectX 12 GPUs are also the most prevalent, according to Steam, representing 76.8% of all GPUs in use as of its June survey. This data shown below is for February to June 2017.

Nvidia's DirectX 12 GPU usage share has been trending up, while usage share of Intel and AMD has been trending down. Despite claims of "democratization" by AMD, its lower-cost but lower-performance Polaris GPUs have not won over a majority of gamers.

The downward trend in AMD GPU usage is probably a consequence of Nvidia lowering prices on its GPUs, while also offering higher-performance versions, such as the GTX 1080 Ti. Another contributor to the trend is probably the long wait for the next-generation Vega architecture, which is expected to be comparable in performance to Nvidia's current high-end cards.

One final comment. I did notice that the GPU share data doesn't normalize to 100%. I don't know why that is, except that it appears to be in Steam's data and not in my processing of it.

Understanding the difference between the Steam and Passmark results

Passmark Software has a great benchmarking tool, which I highly recommend. It's easy to use, and it's helpful in wringing out a new build. Users can upload test results and compare their results to those that have been uploaded.

Passmark also has on its site a chart showing processor types (AMD or Intel) of their uploaded results by quarter. It has mistakenly labeled this chart "AMD vs. Intel Market Share".

(Source: Passmark)

Passmark's results have prompted many AMD fans to trumpet this remarkable "market share" gain. WCCFTech declared that this was AMD's "Largest Quarterly Share Gain in History".

First of all, it's clearly usage share, not market share. Passmark cannot track the sales of processors, and has only the user uploaded results to work with. Even as a usage survey, it leaves something to be desired, since it's possible for users to upload multiple results for the same system. I doubt that Passmark tries, or is even able, to filter multiple results from the same system.

Passmark represents that it receives "thousands" of benchmark results, but this represents a relatively small sample size compared to Steam. It's clear that Passmark received a sudden influx of AMD results, but it's doubtful that those represent accurately PC usage share. And for a usage share change of roughly 10%, the market share change would have to be even more dramatic.

Nvidia is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio and is a recommended Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVDA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.