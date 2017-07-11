A Weak U.S. Dollar Lifts Multinational Stocks

Bespoke Investment Group just came out with their "2017 First Half Decile Analysis" (July 3, 2017), in which they broke down the S&P 500 into its top 10% (50 stocks), worst 10%, and all the eight mid-range deciles in between, as measured in eight different investment categories. While the average stock in the S&P gained 6.96% in the first half, the best-performing decile was the top 10% of stocks with the most international revenues (+13.83%) and the decile with the best analyst ratings (+13.56%). The worst performing deciles were stocks with the highest short interest (-4.07%) and highest P/E ratios (-3.33%).

Even though the market was closed last Monday afternoon and all-day Tuesday for the July 4th holiday, there was one disturbing development that happened during the holiday break. A computer glitch on Tuesday morning priced three key large-cap market leaders at $123.47 per share on the leading quote services. Two stocks were listed 87% below their previous day's closing price. Yikes! These pricing errors are very disturbing and if they occurred during market hours, they could trigger a "flash crash." In my view, such computer pricing errors comprise a far bigger risk than any normal market correction.

"Would I say there will never, ever be another financial crisis? You know probably that would be going too far but I do think we're much safer and I hope that it will not be in our lifetimes and I don't believe it will be."

- Janet Yellen, Chair of the Federal Reserve, speaking June 27, 2017 in London.

I always get nervous when I see a public official like Janet Yellen make a bold prediction that no financial crisis will come "in our lifetimes." Yellen is 70; her statistical life expectancy is maybe 20 years. Former Fed chair Alan Greenspan is 91 and Paul Volcker is near-90, so will we have smooth sailing for 20 years?

Like most investors, I'm more concerned with the coming quarterly earnings announcements and GDP trends than what happens 20 years from now. In that context, the most surprising news last week was that global bond yields began rising right after Ms. Yellen gave her talk in London. Specifically, the 10-year German bond has more than doubled its yield from 0.248% on June 26 to 0.576% last Friday, July 7. In the same 11 days, the Italian 10-year bond has risen from 1.896% to 2.329%, the Spanish 10-year bond has risen from 1.373% to 1.717%, and the British 10-year bond yield has risen from 1.012% to 1.31%.

Bond yields are rising on the growing perception that central banks around the world are preparing to end their ultra-easy monetary policies. For instance, last Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) revealed some clues about when it might begin to unwind its 60 billion euro ($68 billion) per month in quantitative easing. However, the ECB is still continuing with its quantitative easing, so I'd say they are not yet ready to "normalize" rates, like the Fed is doing, so this surge in bond yields may be premature.

Speaking of the Fed, the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes were released on Wednesday. In those minutes, the Fed debated the $10 billion per month program of selling Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities. Several Fed officials "preferred to announce a start to the process within a couple of months," while other Fed officials called for more patience since "a near-term change to reinvestment policy could be misinterpreted as signifying that the committee had shifted toward a less gradual approach to overall policy normalization." Essentially, several Fed officials want to start unwinding in September, while others want to wait until December. At the next FOMC meeting on July 25-26, the Fed will likely elaborate a bit more specifically about when its asset sales will commence.

Ignore Conflicting Jobs Data - Focus on ISM Indexes Instead

Like the first Friday of every month, the big news last week was the June payroll report where the Labor Department reported that 222,000 payroll jobs were created in June, substantially higher than economists' consensus estimate of 179,000. Also bullish was the fact that the April and May payroll reports were revised up by a combined 47,000. April payrolls were revised up to 207,000 (up from 174,000 previously estimated) and May payrolls were revised up to 152,000 (up from 138,000 initially estimated).

The unemployment rate in June rose to 4.4%, up from 4.3% in May, since more people entered the labor force. Average hourly wages rose 0.2% to $26.25 per hour in June and have risen 2.5% in the past 12 months. This pace of wage growth is lower than Fed officials have been forecasting and may cause some hesitation before raising key interest rates further. The average workweek expanded 0.1 to 34.5 hours.

I should add that on Thursday, ADP reported that only 153,000 private payroll jobs were created in June, well below economists' consensus estimate of 180,000. ADP also revised May totals to 230,000, down from 253,000. As usual, these two reports had conflicting job totals and huge revisions, so I would just advise investors to ignore these premature monthly jobs reports and focus more on the overall economy.

Specifically, I look closely at the monthly Institute of Supply Management (ISM) manufacturing and service indexes. The manufacturing index rose to 57.8 in June, up from 54.9 in May, substantially higher than the economists' consensus estimate of 55.6. This is the highest ISM manufacturing reading since mid-2014, so there is no doubt that a manufacturing resurgence is underway. Fifteen of the 18 industries surveyed reported expanding in June. A weaker U.S. dollar, which dropped 7% against the euro in the second quarter, is helping to boost exports, which also bodes well for second-quarter GDP growth.

The service sector is also very strong. On Wednesday, the ISM service index rose to 57.4 for June, up from 56.9 in May, significantly higher than economists' consensus estimate of 56.5. Sixteen of the 17 service industries surveyed reported expansion in June. Some ISM components were especially strong in June, like business activity at 60.8 (up 0.1 from May) and new orders at 60.5 (up from 57.7 in May).

