Mall REIT Preferred - Decent Yield, Lower Volatility

If you believe (as I do) that malls will not die, there is a way to get income from the sector without the whipsaw ups and downs.

While mall REIT valuations are extremely compelling, many investors don't want the upset stomach that comes with owning the stock.

I have been focusing lately on retail REITs (maybe too focused), as I believe there is opportunity for income and total return in the sector. Many investors, however, don't like the risk or the valuation and prefer a less volatile source of income. The sector does offer investors another way to generate income without the volatility: preferred stock.

After my latest Rubicon's Retail REIT Recap (the 4 Rs they really meant in school), a reader asked me to write a note on the preferred stocks of the sector. This note is the result. I have written on the sector quite a bit, so I won't rehash that here. Instead, I have focused on the data, no-fluff style.

The preferred stock within the space:

Note that Simon Property Group's (NYSE:SPG) $50 preferred isn't listed, as the liquidity is horrible. You can see from the table above that the Tier 1 malls - GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) and Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) - trade approximately 75bps tight to the Tier 2 malls - Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG), CBL & Associates (NYSE:CBL) and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) - on a stripped yield basis, and all trade above par on a stripped price basis.

Graphically, the stripped yield:

The yield-to-call:

(Don't wait for the CBLpD to get called to realize the 100% annualized return.)

And the stripped price:

With the exception of CBL, all the preferred stocks trade near/above par - an indication that the equity market concerns are not shared by the preferred market.

The following chart shows the last 1.5 years of price history for the Tier 1 malls:

The drop in prices in November was a result of rates jumping after the election rather than sector concerns.

The same period with Tier 2 mall prices:

CBL has been volatile, to say the least (for a preferred), as it dropped nearly $4 in early 2016, bounced back up and then got whacked after the election.

Tier 1 stripped yields are shown in the chart:

Yields have vacillated in 20bp ranges for the most part in the T1 sector (which also puts them at the low end of the yield range).

Tier 2 ranges are a little wider (50 basis points or so), and they are trading near the top of that range.

I was curious about the stripped yield differential between Tier 1 and Tier 2, but matching call dates was somewhat problematic, so many comparisons weren't possible.

The following chart shows WPG and TCO preferreds with a March 2018 call:

WPG has seen a decent rally in its preferred lately, which has narrowed the gap between it and TCO (which has its own activist issues).

Looking at CBL and WPG (with similar call dates and equally low probability), CBL is trading cheaper to WPG on a yield basis and relative to the historical spread:

Many people have asked me if the preferred stock is really that much more stable than the equity. I will let the following charts (a selection from the T1 and T2 malls) answer that question:

CBL

GGP

The bottom line is that the two markets are driven by different factors. The preferred market does not require the same return as equities as it is higher in the capital structure and has a fixed dividend rate - not to mention most of the downside and very little of the upside. The trade-off is a known yield (assuming that payments are made) versus an unknown yield, which is compensated for by additional upside and a vote.

The bottom line is that the space does offer investors yield with less volatility than the equities, and investors might want to consider the preferred stocks within the mall REIT space.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, SKT, WPG, CBL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.