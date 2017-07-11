Mid-Year Musings On The Midas Metal

I walked into an over-the-counter binary put option contract of sorts when I made my 2017 annual prediction (see Marketwatch, December 29, 2016, "2017 is the year gold drops below $1,000"). Gary Alexander, who edits these Navellier market commentaries, bet me $1,000 that gold will not decline below $1,000 in 2017 and I took the bet. It was probably my assuredness after having correctly made three previous annual predictions in a row that were somewhat contrarian for 2014, 2015, and 2016.

In market terms, this is similar to an over-the-counter binary options contract that pays the full amount if gold drops below $1000 in 2017. What are the chances of this bet working out? About 50-50. Here's why.

Silver has now taken out its December 2016 lows, when the gold price was near $1120. Silver is a high-beta precious metal. In other words, when precious metals are ripping higher, silver tends to outperform gold, but when precious metals are weak, silver tends to lead to the downside - as it is doing now.

In December 2015, the gold price declined to $1045. That low would need to be taken out in order for my binary options contract to pay in 2017. While silver sure looks hell-bent on retesting its December 2015 low in 2017, the gold market has held up a lot better, despite having a bad month of June. Why?

I think correlation traders are looking at the U.S. Dollar Index and making the erroneous assumption that the dollar is weak. It is down but not all that weak. I would have expected it to be stronger by this point in 2017 because of the Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening cycle and the desire of the new Trump administration to rebalance the U.S. trade situation, which arguably does need some serious rebalancing.

In reality, the euro is recovering nicely due to pro-EU political victories in the Netherlands and France. Euro traders can basically smell victory in Germany in September due to the way several local elections went in favor of Chancellor Merkel. This has caused the strange situation where the CRB Commodity Index (which includes gold and silver) is weak at the same time the U.S. Dollar Index is also weak.

Supply and demand drive the prices of raw materials. If the global economy is weak, then the prices of commodities are weak. The dollar gets a bid in such situations as a safe haven. There are other factors that drive currencies - like monetary policy - so I still think we could see a potential surge in the U.S. Dollar Index for the rest of 2017. This is unlikely to be good for the price of gold, even though I would have felt a heck of a lot better about the prospects of my quasi-binary put option contract if gold bullion were below its December 2016 lows of $1120, just as the silver market is now below its late 2016 lows.

What Could Cause Gold to Drop Below $1000 in 2017?

I have seen gold bullion decline $250 per ounce between July and September 2008 when all commodity prices were under pressure, before Lehman Brothers failed. There are other instances of similarly sharp gold moves before and after 2008. So the key question to be answered here is: What could cause gold to decline over $200 - to below $1000 - on any given day between now and December 31, 2017?

One possibility is that the Chinese decide to devalue the yuan to the tune of 20% to 40%, like they did in 1993. After losing $1 trillion since 2014, China's forex outflows have calmed down. The exchange rate mechanism has been tinkered with twice in the past year so as to appease the new Trump administration. Still, I do not believe that China's popped credit bubble can be stopped from deflating. It can be slowed but not stopped. Since such a devaluation is impossible to predict ahead of time, I would say, what better time to do this than during an escalation of hostilities on the Korean peninsula? In a scenario that leads to a deposition of Kim Jong Un, the noise will be such that a yuan devaluation will get less press.

Another potential source of gold price weakness is the sharp re-steepening of the U.S. yield curve that began in the last week of June. This has caused the financial sector to see serious investor interest as banks tend to perform better in a steep yield curve environment. Rising U.S. interest rates are definitely one factor that pushed the gold price lower after last November's surprise election results.

The thing is, there was a lot of emotional trading after the U.S. election last year, and so far I have seen little evidence of these election promises being put into motion on the tax and infrastructure fronts, which is what caused the yield curve flattening between December 2016 and early June 2017. But the Federal Reserve may still pick up the pace of its rate-hiking cycle and good economic news may put pressure on long-term interest rates in 2017, which is unlikely to be positive for gold bullion.

If this quasi binary put option on gold bullion does pay the promised $1,000, I plan to take our New York Navellier team to the I Gemelli Ristorante in East Hackensack, N.J. and make sure the profits stay there. This is one of the finer Italian restaurants in North Jersey, despite not being pompous. As they say in N.J., that ristorante is...forget about it! (Or, as we say and spell it, "Fuhgeddaboudit.")

