Nyrstar: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly

We believe Nyrstar has still some structural and financial problems it should take care of.

Investors reacted positively to this news, yet we believe that the company is not quite there yet.

Nyrstar performed very well in the first quarter of 2017, as opposed to the last 5 years.

Over the last couple of years Nyrstar (OTC:NYRSF) has been performing rather poorly. Only two years ago, the stock traded at 4x its current value. Since then, not much good happened: Nyrstar’s profitability kept dropping lower and lower as the years progressed. Untill now it seems, because the company reported some decent Q1 2017 results. These results are hopeful, but we don’t think the stock is there yet.

Nyrstar trades under the ticker NYR on Euronext Brussels. The company has an average daily volume of 340,000 shares and a total market cap of €522 million. In the last 5 years, the stock declined -87.2%. In comparison, the BEL20 index (index of the largest 20 Belgian blue chips) increased 68.24% over the same period.

In the last two months, though, Nyrstar was up 12% as a result of its good first quarter results. Investors are euphoric and believe that this might be the turnaround point to profitability.

The Good

We like to start with the positive first: it seems like things are (slowly) heading in the right direction again for Nyrstar. The first quarter of 2017 showed some hopeful results for the group. Revenue was up 46% QoQ and the underlying EBITDA was up 34%. Especially Nyrstar’s core operations performed strongly: Metals Processing revenue increased 46% and Mining revenue increased 36%. The other activities fell 37% in revenue, but do not make up a significant part of the total group revenue.



But there is other good news as well: only just a few weeks ago, Nyrstar signed a contract with Glencore regarding its facility in Port Pirie, Australia. Glencore will offer several support services, such as training of Nyrstar personnel during commissioning and ramp up stages.

It seems like Nyrstar is finally able to boost up activities in Port Pirie again, and this is a good thing. All activities were up at least 100% since Q4 2016, with an outlier of +275% for the amount of electric cabling installed per day. Nyrstar also reported that the redevelopment is in line with the revised schedule and budget.



These elements lead us to believe that the future is looking positive again for Nyrstar, after more than 5 years of debt- and profitability issues. This also seemed the mentality of investors, as the stock is up over 10% in the last two months. Unfortunately, there are also some negative aspects we have to keep in mind.

The Bad

A lot of the good effects we spoke of in the section above were caused by a rallying zinc price. The company could also benefit from a strong USD against Euro. Furthermore, also the wages for processing declined with about 15% in 2017. All of these elements show that currently circumstances are optimal for Nyrstar. Of course, this allows the company to get back on track. However, we do question if the company will remain on the right path, once zinc prices fall back again or currency has negative effects on profits.



Furthermore, it seems like the company still has some structural problems. In Q1 2017 reported once again an increase in net debt, this time with more than 49% YoY excluding zinc prepay and perpetual securities. A high debt amount is something the company has been struggling with for a long time, and it does not seem that the situation is improving. Currently, Nyrstar's net debt amounts to €1.3 billion, if you were to include zinc prepay and perpetual securities. This is 78% of the company's total assets and 1.4 times operating revenue in Q1 2017.

For a long time, Nyrstar has been trying to reduce this high amount of debt by closing down its unprofitable mines and focusing on Metals Processing. However, due to the high zinc price it seems like this is no long a priority, as the mines are profitable again. We believe that this is not the right strategy, and may leave a bad taste in Nyrstar's mouth when zinc prices fall back again.



Lastly, threre is the facility in Port Pirie. Even though there is generally good news coming from this facility, we must remark that at the current pace there will probably still not be as much cash generation as there is a cash burn. This, along with the other above-mentioned negative aspects imply that now is not yet the time for Nyrstar.

The Ugly (truth)

Although the results from the first quarter seem very promising, we don’t think that Nyrstar is ready yet. All of the “bad” aspects above lead us to believe that the investor should rather hold back. We must admit that the future of Nyrstar is looking promising. However, against all the euphoria and hopes of recovery investors have showed in the last few months, we believe that Nyrstar is not there yet.



Takeway: Nyrstar is a stock for investors that can take a lot of risk. For the regular investor, though, it is not the right time yet. The company still has a high debt structure and operational issues to take care of before it is structurally sound again.



