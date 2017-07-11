Who Wins In The ClubCorp Buyout?

Right now, a number of shareholders of ClubCorp (MYCC) are likely rejoicing. On July 10th, shares of the golf club and resort operator soared 30.2% to close at $17.05 after news broke that the company would be acquired by Apollo Global Management (APO) in a $1.125 billion transaction. In what follows, I want to lay out what I believe Apollo's thinking and I will also give my thoughts on what this means for investors in ClubCorp as well.

A look at the deal

Unlike in the case of some acquisitions I've seen over the years, Apollo's buyout of ClubCorp is fairly straightforward. In exchange for $17.12 per share in cash, the company will be acquiring 100% of the more than 65.7 million shares of ClubCorp that are currently outstanding. In all, this comes out to a purchase price of $1.125 billion, plus Apollo is inheriting ClubCorp's debt. At this time, that's another $1.087 billion for a total acquisition of $2.212 billion.

For shareholders in ClubCorp, this may represent a nice premium over what was paid. Had you bought into shares a couple of years ago, you would be underwater even after this deal's 30.7% premium (compared to the July 7th closing price for the stock), but compared to where shares were previously, this is pretty nice upside. What's more, we should keep in mind that investors will also receive a $0.13 per share quarterly dividend on July 28th for investors who are on record on July 21st of this year.

Another interesting tidbit is that the current price of ClubCorp's shares means that wiggle room of only 0.4% exists between the company's share price today and the price at which management agreed to sell out at. This is quite a small disparity and means that either market participants have a high degree of certainty of the transaction closing or they are optimistic that another bidder may come into the fray (I'm betting on the former, not the latter).

Who gets the better side of this deal?

Truth be told, it's difficult to know, at first glance, who is getting the better side of this transaction and who is getting the worst side of it. If you look at the graph below, for instance, you will see that sales growth for ClubCorp has been quite impressive in recent years. Over the past five years, ending in 2016, revenue at the firm increased 44.2% from $754.94 million to $1.088 billion. This came as the number of locations owned and/or operated by ClubCorp jumped from 154 in 2013 (annual report data doesn't give 2012's locations) to 206 as of the end of last year, and as the number of members served rose from 370,000 to 430,000.

*Created by Author

If you look at matters this way, it's hard to be happy as a ClubCorp shareholder. What's more, you have the fact that this deal appears to be unexpected. After all, this year alone, the company has already purchased five different locations. The most recent of these was its acquisition of the Medina Golf & Country Club that was announced on June 21st. The location in question has 27 holes, as well as the ability for its members to enjoy tennis, aquatics, and dining. Management did not provide an estimate of the price paid for that particular location, but did say that they were planning on spending $2.5 million over the next two years on it.

It's odd to see, in my opinion, management entering into so many deals this year, especially one so close to the time that management elected to sell the business. This suggests to me that Apollo likely approached them on an unsolicited basis and made an offer management felt was appropriate. That's not to say, however, that ClubCorp wasn't looking for opportunities on its own. In January of this year, the company created a committee geared toward exploring strategic alternatives but, in April, they announced that they had decided not to do any strategic moves at the time. Irrespective of whether this is how things went down, though, it should be mentioned that there are other ways, besides sales growth, to look at who wins from this transaction.

*Created by Author

Take, for instance, a look at the graph above. In it, you can see the net income and free cash flow metrics generated by ClubCorp over the past five years. From an earnings perspective, the company has been quite bad but, from a free cash flow perspective, it has been decent except for during the past two fiscal years when cash flow was roughly halved. Using 2016's free cash flow estimate, it appears as though Apollo is paying a multiple of 71.4 for the enterprise (this excludes the value of debt). If you look at things from this angle, no longer is ClubCorp missing out; instead, the company's management team unloaded the firm for far more than it was probably worth.

Of course, as with anything regarding finance, there are often multiple ways to look at a situation and it's the third way, I believe, that Apollo has taken. Running a golf club conglomerate affords management certain economies of scale that can be achieved that individual locations may not be able to get. Despite benefiting from additional economies of scale that Apollo likely hopes to realize, the company may also be looking at ways to cut down on capital expenditures.

*Created by Author

In the graph above, you can see that ClubCorp's operating cash flow is far larger than its free cash flow. The middle line on that graph shows operating cash flow minus cash spent on acquiring new locations (it excludes the company's 2014 purchase of Sequoia because of its size). Unfortunately, we do not know what portion of the amount that's left is used for maintenance capex (what's needed to continue operating) and what portion can be chalked up to making ClubCorp's locations look nicer, newer, etc...

Having said that, I believe that Apollo's aim here is to isolate whatever amount is not needed to continue running the business and to focus, instead, on draining that excess cash out. Using 2016's adjusted operating cash flow of $147.86 million, the company is essentially paying a multiple of just 7.6 times cash flow for the firm. After capex geared toward maintenance, a number of 10 or less is not unreasonable to expect. If you average out the metric for the past five years, we are looking at a multiple of about 10.8, but with the general trend being toward higher adjusted operating cash flow, this is likely higher than what Apollo's management team expects to have paid for the business in the end.

Besides draining cash flow from the business, I believe that there's a reasonable chance that Apollo will eventually spin ClubCorp back off into the market, likely with a slimmed-down cost structure and attractive financial metrics so that it can generate an attractive return. This means that current ClubCorp holders are probably going to miss out on what could be attractive upside had the company made the changes I suspect Apollo will without going private, but it also provides investors with an incentive to consider using their cash to buy into Apollo. After all, with a market cap of $5.14 billion as of the time of this writing, Apollo isn't so much larger than ClubCorp that the deal will end up being immaterial.

Takeaway

Right now, I find all that is going on with ClubCorp to be interesting. Personally, I believe that shareholders are giving up a company with attractive upside, but only if a management team is in place that can exercise that value. Of course, the ultimate risk here lies on Apollo now since their failure to generate cash flow for the business will mean a tremendous loss of value for their own shareholders. Even so, for those who believe that Apollo can succeed in exercising value at ClubCorp, buying into Apollo with the cash you receive may be a viable move.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.