An Excellent 'Set And Forget' ETF For Dividend Growth Investors

The article describes the model used to select stocks which will have future dividend growth.

Market historians have found that a significant portion of stock market returns come from dividends. But the current low interest rate environment produced by global central banks has caused high valuations (and lower yields) in many traditional high-yielding stocks. But dividend growth stocks tend to be less overvalued, since they are not being bought as much by retired investors "reaching for yields".

Ned Davis Research has published some research showing that dividend growers often outperform high dividend yielding stocks in the early years of Fed tightening cycles. There are many authors on Seeking Alpha who cover the dividend growth investing space and recommend managing your own dividend growth portfolio.

But there is another "low maintenance" way for investors to participate in dividend growth investing. The WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth ETF (NASDAQ:DGRW) is an ETF that invests in stocks with a high likelihood of increasing their yields.

Overall Objective and Strategy

DGRW seeks to track the investment results of dividend-paying large-cap companies with growth characteristics. It closely tracks a fundamentally weighted index - the WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Index, which uses the following screening criteria:

The primary starting universe for the screening universe is the WisdomTree Dividend Index with about 1,400 dividend-paying stocks. It first screens for market capitalization of at least $2 billion. The Index then selects the 300 companies with the best combined rank of growth and quality factors. The growth factor ranking is based on long-term earnings growth expectations. The quality factor ranking is based on three-year historical averages for return on equity and return on assets. The Index is dividend weighted annually, based on the aggregate cash dividends each component company is projected to pay in the coming year.

Return on equity is a very useful way to measure a company's profitability. But ROE can be increased through excessive borrowing. In order to control this, DGRW also uses return on assets in its quality rankings, which would tend to penalize companies that use too much leverage. That way, the fund tends to own less risky stocks which have more consistent dividend-paying ability.

DGRW also use earnings growth expectations as a way to predict future dividend growth. This is a forward-looking approach which is quite different from many other dividend-based ETFs that look backward for long dividend increase streaks (e.g., Dividend Aristocrats). By relaxing the requirement of having to pay increasing dividends for many years, the fund is allowed to own some excellent growth companies that have not been around long enough to pay out 20 or 25 years' worth of increasing dividends.

Fund Expenses

The expense ratio for DGRW is 0.28%, which is a bit higher than that of some other dividend-focused ETFs but lower than that of most actively managed funds. Morningstar has computed the average expense ratio of similar funds to be 0.29%, so DGRW's expenses are roughly in line with its peers'.

Commission Free Trading at Schwab and E*Trade

If you were to build your own diversified dividend growth portfolio, you would likely incur a significant amount of brokerage charges (unless you had access to free trades). One big advantage of DGRW is that you can buy a whole portfolio with only one brokerage commission, and at Schwab or E*Trade you can buy it commission-free.

If you have an account at Schwab or E*Trade, you have the ability to dollar-cost average into DGRW over time, paying no commissions. This can be very useful for people who add to their portfolios from their paychecks on a regular basis.

Past Performance

DGRW is classified by Morningstar in the "Large Blend", or LB, category. Compared with other funds in this category, it has performed very well, largely because of its reasonable expenses and good stock selections. These are the annual performance figures computed by Morningstar for the past few years.

DGRW (NAV) Category (LB) +/- Category Percentile Rank in Category YTD +11.81% +8.78% +2.82% 7 1 year +18.74% +17.43% +1.31% 34 3 Years +10.18% +7.34% +2.84% 2

ETF Ratings

Morningstar: 5 stars (6/30/2017); Analyst rating: Bronze

ETF.com: A/77; Efficiency: 92; Tradability: 99; Fit: 77

Ned Davis Research: 4.0

XTF, Inc.: 9.7

Volatility Measures

1-year Beta: 0.92 (less volatile than the S&P 500)

1-year R-Squared: 0.92 (fairly high correlation with S&P 500)

1-year Sharpe Ratio: 2.35

3-year Sharpe ratio: 0.82

1-year Standard Deviation: 7.88%

Comments

DGRW is a well-diversified fund with a value tilt. It has $1.6 billion in assets invested in 291 securities. These are its top ten holdings as of July 7, 2017:

Top 10 Holdings % Weight

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) 6.11% Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) 3.94% Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) 3.49% Altria Group (NYSE:MO) 3.17% AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) 2.90% PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) 2.86% McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) 2.39% Home Depot (NYSE:HD) 2.28% Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) 2.11% Boeing (NYSE:BA) 2.07%

This is an excellent fund that can serve as a core holding, especially in a retirement account. In many ways, it is a "set and forget" investment for a dividend growth investor that will not need much maintenance.

Back in 2014, there was a friendly discussion here on Seeking Alpha between Geoff Considine and Larry Swedroe. Dividend growth investors should read through the comments on the article "Why Dividends Matter: A Review Of Recent Research".

Considine listed reasons why dividends are a valid basis upon which to select stocks, while Swedroe disagreed citing some research from DFA. Considine later published a summary on Advisor Perspectives, "Understanding the Controversy over Dividend‐Based Investing".

I believe dividend growth investing similar to the style used by DGRW has a place in a diversified portfolio, especially in tax-deferred retirement accounts. But for those in high tax brackets who also have investments in taxable accounts, it is not so clear cut, and stocks like Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B) (which pay no dividends) may be better there.

For investors who are just starting out, are in lower tax brackets, and who will be investing smaller amounts, DGRW would be a good choice if you have an account at Schwab or E*Trade which allows the fund to be bought with zero commission.

