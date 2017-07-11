Do Not Worry About O'Reilly Automotive

The plunge in O'Reilly stock is nothing more than an overreaction to news, which bears no significance to the company's long-term prospects. Therefore, instead of panicking, investors should take advantage of the short-sighted irrational reaction and buy shares in this great business.

It has been a disastrous week for auto parts retailers after O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) warned of weaker than expected same store sales in Q2. Following the news, the stock fell dramatically, dragging AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) and Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) down with it.

But the real question investors need to ask themselves is if a single weak quarter, or even en entire weak year, is a strong enough reason for them to abandon an otherwise great business. The obvious answer is "no", so the next question is whether or not O'Reilly is a great business.

The Fundamentals

For starters, let's take a long-term perspective and see how the company has been doing in the last decade.

Information Source: O'Reilly's Annual Reports

Not bad at all, it seems. In just ten years' time, O'Reilly Automotive managed to increase its revenue by 240% and raise its earnings over five-fold. Furthermore, this seems to be a recession-proof company, because the uptrend in sales did not stop even during the 2008-2009 Financial crisis.

I am definitely not going to abandon a company, which is able to grow in good times and bad, just because it failed to live up to the expectations in one quarter. I am, however, going to examine how exactly is O'Reilly making its money. For the purposes of analysis, I will use the company's three-year average results, in order to avoid the extra-optimism 2016 - its best year ever - might create.

In order for every company to breath normally, it has to have a comfortably high gross margin, preferably over 20%. Lower than that indicates severe competition in the sector. But O'Reilly's biggest competitor is AutoZone (given AAP's much slimmer profit margins) and it is more like a battle of equals than David versus Goliath. This allows ORLY to maintain an average gross margin of about 50%.

Furthermore, O'Reilly is not squandering its gross profit on meaningless expenses. Its SG&A and depreciation and amortization costs amount to just 63% and 5.1% of the gross income, respectively. Besides, no money is ever spent on research and development, while less than 50% of O'Reilly's net income goes for capital.

So far, we have a consistently profitable, growing market leader, which keeps its costs under control. That alone is a strong enough reason not to give up on it, when it reports a single bad quarter. But let's move on and see how O'Reilly's growth has been financed.

As per its last quarterly report, the company has less than $2 billion of long-term debt on its balance sheet, and no short-term debt at all. Its 2016 annual profit was $1.04 billion, which means O'Reilly could exterminate its entire debt load in less than 2 years, using nothing but its yearly profits. The low debt burden means the auto parts retailer spends only 4% of its operating income on interest. In other words, we can add "conservatively financed" to O'Reilly's good qualities.

Low costs means more money available. In O'Reilly's case, low costs mean 11.6% average net profit margin, which, in turn, translates into 13.2% return on assets and a phenomenal 49% average return on equity. O'Reilly's ROE in 2016 alone was even higher - 63.8%.

Of course, that is because the company does not have a particularly large equity base. It prefers to buyback shares and fuel growth, instead of keeping the money under the mattress. As the chart above proves, the management is doing a pretty good job putting it to work.

The inventory buildup is something which might lead to confusion. Is it a good thing or bad? Well, it depends. The great Peter Lynch once wrote that "when inventories grow faster than sales, it is a red flag." For the past five years, O'Reilly's inventories grew at a annual rate of 4.05%, while the annual growth rate in sales for the same period was 6.81%. Therefore, there is nothing worrisome in ORLY's inventory increase - it cannot even catch up to the revenue. The table below sums up the analysis so far.

Calculations Based on Information by MarketWatch

I could hardly find a weak spot in O'Reilly's fundamentals. It is an expanding, profitable, self-sufficient, cost-efficient large player in the auto parts retail sector. This however, does not mean the price you pay does not matter. It always does.

The good news is that after last week's panicked selling, O'Reilly's trailing price to earnings ratio of 16.1 is close to its lowest level in the past 13 years, according to GuruFocus. So O'Reilly is not only a great company, but it is a great company selling cheaply.

Could it become even cheaper? Yes, of course, we can never know how crazy Mr. Market can get. After all, it is called value investing, not bottom picking. The point is that for long-term investors, who keep a business-perspective, it would not matter if O'Reilly stock drops a little more in the short-term, because chances are it is going to rise significantly in the long run.

In fact, the company's consistency allows me to try and make a projection about its stock price in ten years' time. EPS have been growing at an average annual compounded rate of 21.35% for the past decade and GuruFocus says the stock's median P/E ratio for the past 13 years was 21.4.

Conservative Prediction

Let's take a conservative approach and assume O'Reilly cannot keep on growing like that and in the next ten years the EPS growth rate will drop to a more reasonable 15%. Let's also assume that the P/E ratio for the stock will also decline to 15 in 2026.

The company reported diluted EPS of $10.73 last year. If O'Reilly increases its EPS by 15% each year, it will report a net profit of $43.4 per share in 2026. Multiply that by a P/E of 15 and we get a long-term price target for the stock of $651, no splits considered.

Buying ORLY at $173 now and selling it at $651 ten years later gives us 14.2% annually for a total return of 276%. And that is the conservative projection. If EPS grow at 18% a year and the P/E is 18, the price target jumps to $1010 a share in 2026. It might look surreal now, but keep in mind that both projections imply a lower EPS growth rate than O'Reilly's actual 21% since 2006.

And what if the company continues to decrease the number of shares outstanding through share repurchases?

What Could Go Wrong?

Recently, people are afraid to own anything, which does not start with an "A-" and does not end with a "-mazon." But as one person pointed out in the comment section under my article about AutoZone, when you need parts for your car, you need them now, not after several days. Also, not everyone is a great mechanic (at least I am not, that's for sure), so you need to receive some instructions from the people at the store. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) cannot provide that service.

The one still hypothetical, but possibly major threat I see standing in auto parts retailers' way is Elon Musk and his Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric-vehicle company. EVs break a lot less often and are generally easier to maintain. Other large auto-manufacturers are already promising to up their efforts to go green. Volvo recently announced that from 2019 on, all of the cars it produces will be hybrids or fully electric.

However, it is still rare to see an EV on the street and will be years before the Big Three decide to abandon the internal combustion engine. Unless the U.S. is suddenly flooded with electric cars, I do not see it as an immediate danger. Besides, such revolutionary changes, even when they are for the better of everyone, do not happen overnight.

Conclusion

Mr. Market went crazy for nothing again and forgot how great of a company O'Reilly Automotive really is. Long-term investors have no other choice, but to take advantage and buy the stock. They should be generously rewarded for their patience in the end.

If you liked this article, please do not forget to hit the "Follow" button! Thanks and good luck!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ORLY over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.