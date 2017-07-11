Raytheon Has A Lot Of Upside - Cramer's Lightning Round (7/10/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, July 10.

Bullish Calls

Canada Goose Holdings (NYSE:GOOS): It has pulled down from $22 to $19 and Cramer still likes it as it's a good story of domestic going international.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): It has a multi-year run ahead.

Bearish Calls

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT): "No, Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS). Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner has been on the show many times, and I still like Hasbro, even up here, more than I like Mattel. Mattel could have been a spec, but Hasbro is the real deal."

Mazor Robotics (NASDAQ:MZOR): "My understanding is it had nothing to do with the fundamentals of the story and that last quarter certainly made it seem like it didn't. I would love to say, 'buy, buy, buy,' but I still would like to know what happened with the Israeli SEC."

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): The shorts are all over the stock. Cramer wants to know how the trials are going before recommending a buy.

