A Better Story Taking Shape At FormFactor

Management has to execute on the merger integration and prove it can deliver on its potential, but a fair value in the low-to-mid teens is reasonable.

FormFactor is the largest player in both logic/foundry and DRAM, and should see revenue growth supported by increased use of advanced packaging and growing auto chip volumes.

Leading probe card company FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) has had a mixed run since I last wrote about the company in August of 2016. While most companies tied into the equipment side of the semiconductor sector have done well (Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is up almost 60% and KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) is up more than 35%), FormFactor's 16%-plus move is less inspiring and particularly so after a 20% decline since early June.

Looking ahead, though, I believe there are some reasons to consider this name. Although I would have preferred to see Cascade's management running this company, the combination of FormFactor and Cascade is still a “stronger together” situation, and I expect the company to log mid single-digit revenue growth on the back of expanding use of advanced packaging and greater demand for chips in mobile and auto applications. FormFactor's ability to execute and generate sustained growth has yet to be proven, but mid-teens operating margins could support a fair value in the low-to-mid teens.

Testing Isn't Going Away

FormFactor provides an important “pick and shovel” component that semiconductor manufacturers like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), TSMC (NYSE:TSM), and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) rely upon for their operations. Probe cards physically touch the wafer and are an essential interface between that wafer and the test equipment that measures whether or not the chips are working as designed. Probe cards are customized to the needs of the customer and allow companies like Intel and TSMC to use more or less standardized testing equipment across multiple chip designs in their fabs.

Like most other things in the chip world, the probe card market is being driven by semiconductor production volumes, the increasing complexity of wafers, and the margin needs of its customers. In the case of FormFactor, growth in logic/foundry remains key, and management is looking to three primary drivers over the next couple of years. Auto OEMs have significantly increased the number of semiconductors in new models and that is leading to double-digit growth in volumes for auto ICs… and the prospect of double-digit growth for FormFactor's production probe cards.

Like companies including Orbotech (NASDAQ:ORBK) and Rudolph (NASDAQ:RTEC), FormFactor is also tied to the growing adoption of advanced packaging in semiconductor production. I don't want to completely rehash what advanced packaging is, but fabs like Intel and TSMC are increasingly using approaches like flip-chip, through-silicon vias and fan-out packaging to drive better performance. These approaches significantly increase the complexity of the test process, creating an opportunity for FormFactor to sell more advanced (and more expensive) cards that further separate the company from providers of older, more limited technologies (like vertical and cantilever probes).

Last and not least is the elephant in the room – the ongoing growth in chip volumes for markets like mobile and datacenter/networking. It's no secret that high-end phone OEMs like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung are among the strongest driving forces for new semiconductor architectures and production processes, and ongoing healthy demand for the last model(s) of phones, not to mention demand within datacenter and networking, is a key driver for the logic and foundry segment of FormFactor's business.

I'd also note that FormFactor is relatively well-diversified. The company is now the clear leader in the space after the Cascade deal, with around 40% share in both the foundry/logic and DRAM markets, and its largest competitor (Micronics) generates around 80% of its probe card revenue from the memory segment. While the memory segment of the chip market is indeed large in terms of volume, the bulk of that demand is for less sophisticated probe cards and the size of the DRAM and flash probe card market is roughly equal to the foundry/logic market.

Complexity Isn't Always A Bad Thing

In addition to underlying market growth, I believe the changing nature of the market is an opportunity for FormFactor to grow its business and its share within the overall market. As chips become more densely packed, testing them becomes more challenging and that goes up another magnitude when you add in the additional demands of testing these new chip architectures and testing for more demanding operating conditions like those for auto ICs.

Between FormFactor's own 3D MEMS spring technology and the technology acquired with Cascade (and its Pyramid production probe cards), I believe FormFactor is well-placed to serve the increasingly strenuous demands of next-gen testing. In just a few years, MEMS has grown from a mid-to-high 40% of the probe market to over 50%, with vertical and epoxy/cantilever donating most of the incremental share.

I expect this trend to continue, as older technologies struggle with more complex designs (traditional cantilever and vertical probes can't probe micro-bumps very effectively, for instance). Moreover, MEMS probes have other advantages – they can be fabricated like chips, leading to better dimensional control, faster design/customization cycles, and more composite designs.

FormFactor's probe cards likewise perform well in more demanding testing environments. Auto sensors are exposed to greater extremes in terms of temperature and other factors, and it takes more advanced probe cards to accurately test those performance characteristics.

There Are, And Will Be, Challenges

FormFactor is not a perfect company and I don't want to present this as a “can't miss” idea. First, there is always the risk of slower overall market growth depressing chip volume and probe card demand. The memory space has always been cyclical and it is not as though the logic side of the market has been immune to that cyclicality either. Moreover, the make-up/mix of chip volumes could be different than expected – FormFactor will do better if leading-edge chip volumes are strong, but a shift in the other direction (toward older, cheaper architectures) would be an issue.

There's also the issue of customer margins to consider. Overall test spend (testers, probes, etc.) has been declining as a percentage of industry revenue and there is likely to be ongoing price pressure on companies like FormFactor. While standing apart in terms of technology/capability is a good remedy, it is not a foolproof strategy. Along those lines, FormFactor will also have to be careful to continue to reinvest in R&D. Companies like TSMC have developed and produced their own probes in the past and could do so again if the price/performance of FormFactor's offerings don't seem attractive enough.

The Opportunity

All told, I'm generally bullish on the prospects for FormFactor. The process of integrating Cascade seems to be on track, if not slightly ahead – FormFactor has done a little better than I'd expected over the past year, with some of that coming from stronger underlying performance at Cascade and some from better execution as a combined entity. Looking ahead, optimizing the cost synergy opportunities is key, though with the caveat that the company has to be careful not to cut too deep or risk losing some of its technological edge.

Although FormFactor thinks the underlying market can grow above 5% a year for several years, I'm expecting core revenue growth in the 4% to 5% neighborhood. A little bit of that is because FormFactor now has the slower-growing (but more stable) engineering station/probe business of Cascade in the mix, but also because I believe customers will drive hard bargains on pricing. As an aside, this is basically in line with what I expected a year ago.

I've likewise changed little in most of modeling assumptions below the revenue line. I still expect gross margins to get into the 40%'s and operating margins into the mid-teens. The one big change I've made is to my modeling assumption for depreciation and amortization, as the company has given clearer guidance on this metric post-deal close.

Between the prospects for low double-digit FCF margins and EBITDA margins in the low-to-mid 20%'s, I think FormFactor's fair value today falls between the low and mid teens, with upside to around $16 if and when the Street gets more comfortable with the outlook for semiconductor industry volumes, FormFactor's competitive edge, and management ability to integrate and execute.

The Bottom Line

FormFactor isn't particularly well-known or well-followed, and there are plenty of would-be competitors in the market. I believe FormFactor has an edge, though, in terms of its R&D and product performance that will keep it in the lead of a growing market. While there are risks in assuming that margins will go to levels not seen before, I believe the new FormFactor is a stronger story and I believe the ongoing drive toward more complex circuit designs will support an outlook for revenue, margin, and FCF growth that justifies a mid-teens fair value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.