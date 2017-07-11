Dividends & Income Digest: Quarterly Review

I thought we'd try something new for this Dividends & Income Digest: a quarterly review. I sent a list of questions to several D&I authors prompting them to look back over the most recent quarter and forward to the next.

The quarter seemed to treat our authors well overall, and volatility didn't shake their core strategy-guiding beliefs. Nicholas Ward wrote that the quarter reminded him of the importance of patience and diversification, and his strategy remains unaltered: "Stay disciplined, do the work, focus on the fundamentals, and spot attractive value in the market - oh, and have the intestinal fortitude to go long when many others are running the other direction."

Indeed, strategy discipline was a theme for our authors. Mike Nadel spent the quarter "continuing to shore up the overall quality" of his portfolio, while Dividend Sensei is confident in the face of big drops in stock price due to his strict risk management. "[While] most people fear high volatility, and view it as an enemy," he wrote, "I embrace it as a lover, because I know that it, along with a patient, buy and hold approach and dividend focus, is my greatest tool to achieving my long-term financial goals."

RoseNose's portfolio of "mostly quality risk-adverse, mostly low-beta dividend payers" helps see her through a "skittish" market. "I just focus on my dividends and how they brighten my day or month by paying no matter what happens to the stock price," she wrote.

As for what's next, our authors are looking ahead to earnings, a potential rate hike, and, hopefully, buying opportunities.

Regarded Solutions, who has transitioned out of the wealth accumulation phase in his retirement, posits that the "continual rise in equity prices" could be signaling the start of a "long-awaited downturn" exacerbated by global tensions. "I do not have time or a paycheck to recoup losses, and I would suggest that anyone who is already retired or has a short time horizon be very aware of the macro issues as well as their portfolio holdings' basic fundamentals on an even higher level than previously," he wrote. "It is not a 'set it and forget it' environment for regular investors already in the retirement phase."

Josh Arnold weighed in that he's "not concerned about dividend payers in general in terms of their ability to finance dividend payments going forward," but a rise in long-term rates could mean lower share prices.

According to Dividend Sensei, "the key is to recognize that no matter how overvalued the overall stock market might be, something is always on sale. So while I eagerly await the next market correction (now 8 months overdue), and all the great buying opportunities that go with it, I’m happily adding to my positions now and growing my annual dividend stream."

I'm pleased with this first D&I Digest quarterly review. I appreciate the variety of responses, both in focus and insight. I hope you agree! Let me know in the comments below. You can get a good sense of my prompts from Nicholas Ward's response, which is organized as a Q&A with some of my original questions. Did I miss anything? What would you ask authors in the next quarterly review?

Nicholas Ward

How has the past quarter treated you, and are you making any adjustments going forward? The quarter has treated me well. I haven’t taken the time to compile my exact quarterly returns (I only do this on an annual basis due to the work load), but just looking at basic line graphs on my brokerage homepages shows that I have more now than I did when the quarter started. I do, however, track my monthly dividend income closely. My portfolio’s income was up nicely during the quarter. April’s income was up 135% Y/Y, May’s was up 194% Y/Y, and June’s was up 78% Y/Y. Every month, as my income rises, I’m one step closer to financial freedom. What are you looking out for in the quarter(s) ahead? As always, I’m looking forward to earnings season, hoping that I can pick up shares on an irrational move to the downside. I don’t have any specific macro calls in mind. I’d love to see repatriation pushed through congress. I’m worried about geopolitical risk and praying for peace every single day. I’m paying close attention to the yield curve and how this affects equities. I’m hoping to see a pickup in M&A, that’s always interesting. But all in all, I’m doing my best to ignore the noise (and associated fears) coming from the outside world so that I can focus on the high quality individual names that I’m currently following. What big positive/negative development (or surprise) defined the quarter for you? What was the highlight/lowlight? I was surprised to see many of the big tech names that I own sell off. I’m highly exposed to the tech sector. Over the long term, I don’t think there’s a better place to be in the market and I’m looking forward to adding exposure to this sector should certain names fall to my target prices. I would say that both highlights and lowlights for my portfolio during the quarter involved Nvidia (NVDA), which ran up from $100 to $160 before falling back to $140. This is abnormally high volatility for a holding of mine; NVDA is one of the few “exciting” stocks that I own. What have you learned this past quarter? Have your goals/strategy changed? It’s not necessarily something that I learned, per se, but I was reminded of the importance of staying patient and being well-diversified. Tech was up big, and then the pendulum swung towards the financials. Who knows what the next rotation will be into, but if you own a bit of everything, you’ve got your bases covered regardless. My strategy remains the same: Stay disciplined, do the work, focus on the fundamentals, and spot attractive value in the market - oh, and have the intestinal fortitude to go long when many others are running the other direction. Buying into isolated weakness and then waiting for the rebound to occur (usually while collective dividends) is how I generate the majority of my returns in the market. I expect this strategy will continue to be successful for me, so long as I maintain discipline.

Dividend Sensei

Over the second quarter, my portfolio gained 3.1%, but it was a very volatile time for me. That’s because of my value-based contrarian strategy of buying the most undervalued high-yield safe dividend payers has resulted in a portfolio that’s very REIT- and energy-heavy. In fact, I’ve had a number of days in which my portfolio has swung up or down 2%, 3%, or even 4%. For many people that kind of volatility is simply too much to bear. The key to my strategy is a very disciplined risk management plan. That means that I have a sufficient emergency fund and I keep my expenses low, due to Buffett-like frugality. This allows me to save and invest about two-thirds of my gross income and most importantly, makes me very price insensitive. That means that I can happily stomach 10%, 15%, even 20% drops in share price (which I’ve seen this quarter in some of my holdings) without fear, or being a forced seller to pay for unexpected expenses (which I’ve also had). In other words, while most people fear high volatility, and view it as an enemy, I embrace it as a lover, because I know that it, along with a patient, buy and hold approach and dividend focus, is my greatest tool to achieving my long-term financial goals. As for what I expect in the next quarter, and second half of the year? Well I track economic data closely (kudos to Jeff Miller for his awesome weekly econ data roundup). I expect the second half of the year to bring about 2% economic growth, which should give the Fed cover to follow through on its plan for one more rate hike and to start gradually rolling off its balance sheet, which should help push longer-term interest rates (10-Year Treasury yields) higher That, in turn, could create large headwinds for REITs (my second largest segment), which should make for some nice buying opportunities, especially in the beaten down retail sub sector. Names I’m looking at adding to include: Simon Property Group (SPG), Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT), Realty Income (O), EPR Properties (EPR), and STORE Capital (STOR). Of course, my main priority right now is to take advantage of low oil prices by filling out my positions in the 20 midstream MLPs I consider to have secure payouts and strong long-term growth potential. Some examples of my favorite names in the space include: Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), GasLog Partners (GLOP), KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP), Genesis Energy (GEL), Holly Energy Partners (HEP), Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), Spectra Energy Partners (SEP), and Enbridge Inc. (ENB). My hope is that oil prices will stay low or fall further for at least the next year, allowing me to fill out these positions, by which point higher interest rates will present huge opportunities in high-quality REITs. However, the key is to recognize that no matter how overvalued the overall stock market might be, something is always on sale. So while I eagerly await the next market correction (now 8 months overdue), and all the great buying opportunities that go with it, I’m happily adding to my positions now and growing my annual dividend stream.

Mike Nadel

Mainly, I spent this past quarter continuing to shore up the overall quality of my portfolio. "Quality" is one of those subjective terms that isn't easily defined - almost every investor will have his or her own definition. I have decided that everything else is secondary: yield, dividend growth, even valuation. For example, I have been confused by and concerned with Verizon's (VZ) recent moves. Yahoo? AOL? Really? I decided I would rather own more AT&T (T), which I believe has positioned itself better for the future. So I sold my entire VZ position - a pretty aggressive move for me, as I'm mostly a buy-and-hold guy. I ended up with a nice little profit because I had bought VZ quite low. I used about a third of the funds from the sale to bolster my position in T, which is now my largest income-producer and No. 10 position in terms of cash value. I also added to Dominion Resources (D). The remainder sits in cash, waiting for opportunities to buy great companies at good valuations. Since I sold VZ at $46.16, it is down about 6%. T hasn't exactly lit things up, as it is down about 3% from my $38.21 buy price. That's all short-term data, anyway. I simply feel better with more T and no VZ. Others might disagree, but it's not others' money! I also trimmed some Omega Healthcare (OHI), a speculative, high-yielding REIT that had grown into too large a position for my comfort. I used those funds to buy more Realty Income and Scana (SCG). So far, that's been about a wash from a total-return standpoint, but again, I'm looking well down the road. With money that became available in Roth and 401(k) accounts during the quarter, I added to existing positions in Home Depot (HD), Nike (NKE), Hormel (HRL), Starbucks (SBUX) and Costco (COST) - all "growthier" blue-chip companies, outstanding brands and good dividend growers. Going forward, I expect to continue along these lines, focused on quality all the time. In my most recent article, I articulated some concern about Chevron (CVX), and I will be monitoring it. Target (TGT) is another position on high alert for me, but right now, I'd have to sell at a loss - something I (like most of us) hate doing!

Regarded Solutions

My personal goals have changed over the last six months. I no longer am in the wealth accumulation phase and I am quite leery of the continual rise in equity prices. While valuations are not overly high, I believe we could see the beginning of a downturn, which could very well be exacerbated by the tensions in North Korea and around the globe. The Fed is bent on raising interest rates even though inflation is below the 2% target. I feel they simply want to have some wiggle room if/when the economy shows a slowdown - not that it's burning up growth as it is anyway. The positive earnings results can be a result of lower expectations, but thankfully, for now, they are hanging in there. All of this, and me being retired, has reduced my personal risk level and desire to preserve capital (even more than I usually do) in the event we finally have the long-awaited downturn. I do not have time or a paycheck to recoup losses, and I would suggest that anyone who is already retired or has a short time horizon be very aware of the macro issues as well as their portfolio holdings' basic fundamentals on an even higher level than previously. It is not a "set it and forget it" environment for regular investors already in the retirement phase. I am not a "perma-bear" by any means, but this bull market is long in the tooth, and having a contingency plan in the face of a serious downturn should be considered.

Josh Arnold

For dividend investors, the extremely low long-term rates we've seen since the crisis have contributed to very high demand for anything with regular income, and that certainly includes dividend stocks. I've been surprised by how long rates have remained as low as they have, but as central banks from around the world begin to tighten, should long-term rates actually move up - they haven't really yet - that could negatively impact dividend stock valuations. I'm not concerned about dividend payers in general in terms of their ability to finance dividend payments going forward, but if long-term rates do move up appreciably, that would undoubtedly be negative for their valuations and share prices would fall, all else equal. I think dividend investors would do well to keep a keen eye on interest rate developments in the coming quarters because what I would consider stretched valuations for many of the stocks in the group would be at risk.

RoseNose

This quarter and probably the first half of 2017 has been extremely interesting if you like a roller coaster ride. Sectors are volatile, yet the market is not. This past week on so many levels is a defining week along with the activity in North Korea and perhaps with the U.S. Congress and our President. I don't own the big tech growth stocks or non dividend payers in the Nasdaq. The biggest surprise to me has not been the rotation, which is normal, but the quick movement of that rotation. The skittish nature of the market within a day of trading and/or a week and then on some days no reaction what so ever, remains interesting yet is very telling of the market having no real direction. My portfolio contains mostly quality risk-averse, mostly low-beta dividend payers. I always remain thankful for my plan to construct it in that manner. I have been adjusting risk and trying to stick with the best of the best with my high-yield dividend payers. Telco has been hit and utilities are currently being the next to get hit with a downtrend as interest rates rise again. Time to fill up on these if you need or want them in your portfolio. To name a few, Southern Company (SO) is heading to a 5% yield, and Dominion near 4% now is a buy. I have long wanted to add to Alliant Energy (LNT) and WEC Energy (WEC), and the opportunity might just occur. This is seen as opportunity to me, not disaster. The equity REITs are also in the mix for better pricing being HY, and don't forget mREITs and BDCs. When this rotation occurs, I just focus on my dividends and how they brighten my day or month by paying no matter what happens to the stock price. I have trimmed numerous of the more volatile, lower-quality holdings in those type financials or REITs. I have also started to use simple buy options to do my work of the acquisition of new shares and if possible the trimming of some positions. I repeat these are the simple vanilla cash covered puts to own a stock and a covered call to exit a holding. In all of these cases, I pick a strike price with which I am comfortable and then a premium worthwhile to tie up my cash for selling a put. No one can really ever know the future, but they can always buy quality and sit in comfort knowing they have picked some of the best. Any plan must include knowing how your investments will react and be prepared to see it happen. If you don't like what could happen, then don't own it. Best to all, and make your own good luck by buying the best and holding on in comfort. Happy Investing.

So what about you? How did the most recent quarter treat you, and what are you looking forward to? As always, keep the conversation going by weighing in in the comments below.

