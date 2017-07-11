CSS Industries: Cheap But Not Cheap Enough

But that's easier said than done, and a concerning fiscal Q4 means the valuation isn't quite there.

Organic revenue has declined each of the last few years, though a series of acquisitions in the craft space have helped reported numbers.

As far as it goes, CSS Industries (CSS) actually hasn't done that badly over the past few years:

CSS data by YCharts

Revenue for the maker of craft, celebration, and seasonal products has been stable the past three years, albeit with the help of acquisitions. Organic revenue appears to have been negative, but it's not as if CSS end markets are roaring:

Site: CSS investor presentation, June 2016

CSS did have a difficult FY17 (ending March) on the margin front. Adjusted EPS, according to the Q4 release, declined to $1.41 from $1.94 the year. But CSS is guiding for a sharp improvement in FY18 in both profit and margins, with a recent acquisition creating revenue growth. As such, assuming the company meets FY18 guidance, CSS looks like an interesting potential value play.

Normalized FCF at the midpoint of EBITDA guidance suggests a roughly 10x EV/FCF multiple. The balance sheet is cash-heavy (over $7 per share). Acquisition activity has picked up of late, and there likely will be more room to consolidate, particularly in craft, where markets are steadier. CSS seems to have the ability to keep cash flow at least stable, and at a 10x multiple stable is probably good enough for modest upside plus a 3% dividend.

But I think there's just enough here to be cautious - and at least not quite enough to be aggressive. Organic revenue continues to decline, and there are a couple of concerns on the margin front. From here, 10x FCF and 12-13x EPS plus cash looks about right. Those are multiples assigned to a declining business - and from a long-term perspective, that's still what CSS looks like.

A Business In Decline

One of the difficulties in valuing CSS at the moment is that there's quite a bit of noise in the historical financials. The company has spent roughly $50 million on five purchases in the past two years - a not-insignificant amount against a market cap of $244 million (and an enterprise value under $180 million). Segment reporting changed in the FY17 10-K, with the company now breaking out "Seasonal," "Celebrations," and "Craft."

A Halloween business was sold in 2012, and a small gift wrap business disposed of in 2011. And adjusted profit figures only are available for the last few years (a decision likely driven by the large impact of recent acquisitions on GAAP financials).

But it does appear that from a multi-year standpoint CSS has been a business in decline. Using figures from recent 10-K filings (which admittedly appear imperfect), organic revenue appears to have declined 4.5%, 2.0%, 4.0%, and 3.9%, in FY17, FY16, FY15, and FY14, respectively. Earnings, meanwhile, took a notable leg down in FY17. Adjusted EPS of $1.41 dropped 27% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA fell almost 30%.

To be fair, there was a rather large one-time impact in the numbers. A warehouse consolidation project aimed to boost margins going forward added roughly $4.7 million in costs, and created a ~$0.30 drag on EPS, according to commentary from the Q3 release and Q4 results. Backing that out, the EBITDA declines are closer to 16%, and EPS dropped about 12%. Shipping issues caused by the disruption hit sales as well,

Still, even disregarding the noise, it does seem like CSS, particularly from an organic standpoint, is in a decline (albeit a gentle one). And the current valuation does incorporate that pressure to some extent. At 10x forward FCF and sub-6x the midpoint of FY18 EBITDA guidance, flat performance post-FY18 probably is good enough to drive some upside in CSS shares. The question is whether CSS can drive that performance.

Can CSS Stabilize Earnings?

From a revenue standpoint, it still looks like CSS' organic growth is likely to be negative. End markets are tough, and CSS has high share in a number of markets - which in turn limits growth.

In Seasonal (41% of FY17 revenue), Christmas may be a continuing problem. That holiday accounts for 30% of total sales, per the 10-K, implying roughly three-quarters of segment revenue. And the trend there has been consistently negative. Christmas cards alone took almost 2 points off the company-wide growth rate in FY17, and a point the year before. As reported, growth has been stable of late, but the acquisition of Hollywood Ribbon added $8 million in FY16, offsetting 8 points' worth of decline.

Christmas-related weakness doesn't appear to be a CSS-only problem. American Greetings is now private, but still releases 10-K filings. It's seen basically zero unit growth in seasonal cards over the past three years, with a only a modest amount of pricing help. CSS did drive growth in Christmas gift wrap and bags in FY17, but overall that key holiday seems to be heading in the wrong direction. The rest of the business seems reasonably stable, at least according to disclosures from FY16 and earlier, but at ~10% of total revenue probably doesn't move the needle much.

Celebrations (40% of FY17 revenue) revenues have declined modestly each of the last two years. In FY17, the decline came from packaging and floral supplies, with stationery and journals surprisingly higher. (As seen in the graphic above, industry research seems to support a growing market in that area.) One would think the category as a whole would be rather flat, and CSS' results and third-party research appear to support that contention. So does performance at Party City (PRTY), where revenue has been flat the last two years.

Of late, CSS seems to have put a focus on growing the craft category, which generated about 20% of FY17 revenue. Two of the three major acquisitions of late - The McCall Pattern Company in December 2016 and Blumenthal Lansing in February 2016 - targeted the craft space. McCall makes sewing patterns, while Blumenthal manufactures buttons for sewing and craft usage. Craft revenue grew 20% last year, despite an $9.3 million drop in organic sales, which the 10-K attributed in part to the warehouse consolidation project.

That shift probably makes some sense, as of the three segments, craft might have the most promising growth prospects. But it's not exactly a roaring space, either. The leader on the retail side, Michaels Stores (MIK), has seen rather weak comp growth itself the last few years, one reason its stock is at its lowest levels in almost three years. (Obviously, e-commerce concerns and broader retail concerns are part of the story as well.) There's isn't much in the way of third-party research on the craft space, as even Michaels management itself has pointed out, but nor is there a clear tailwind toward sewing or other crafting activities.

In its investor presentation, CSS did cite a new category, which it hopes to drive growth: "pet party & gifts." This category includes collar accessories, pet party products, and pet gifts. It's an interesting move, and CSS does support some data that both supports its efforts and suggests that what Blue Buffalo (BUFF) has called the "humanization" of pets has gone a bit too far. (Among them: 28% of pet owners spend more on gifts for their pets than their spouse.)

Joking aside, I'm skeptical that the category can be a major mover. Organic revenue has declined an average of ~$10 million the last four fiscal years, by my numbers. Expecting that type of performance from the category seems awfully aggressive.

Looking at revenue overall, then, it's difficult to see the recent trend reversing. Admittedly, data isn't great, and there aren't public peers with which to compare CSS' growth over the past few years. CSS itself is guiding for "modest organic growth" in craft and celebrations in FY18. But the $9 million-plus decline cited in the 10-K in craft alone took almost 3 points off the consolidated growth rate. With some of that $9 million coming from shipping problems caused by the warehouse consolidation efforts, the FY18 growth in craft looks more like a case of an easy comparison than the beginning of a trend.

CSS also cited inventory adjustments by customers as a headwind, particularly in a Q4 that appeared rather disappointing. (Seasonal revenue was down 7.6% and Celebrations dropped 4.1%, both rather large step-downs from performance in the first nine months.) That could be a continuing problem - and it could pressure margins going forward as well.

That's a significant concern relative to earnings going forward. Even assuming CSS can stabilize revenue, I'm not sure that necessarily will translate into margin expansion. Gross margins appear to have been relatively stable, removing one-time effects (such as inventory accounting relating to FY17 acquisitions). SG&A on a percentage basis appears to have done the same.

But can that hold up? Wal-Mart (WMT) is responsible for about 30% of CSS revenue, and notoriously looks to bring down supplier pricing. That pressure would seem particularly acute in relatively commoditized areas like gift wrap, cards, and stationery. Target (TGT) drives another 10% of sales, and the next eight customers another 19%. CSS itself cites cost pressure from overseas suppliers as a risk factor in the 10-K, and itself sources 58% of revenue from foreign suppliers (up from 54% in FY10). It does appear that several CSS brands are sold directly through Amazon.com (AMZN) as well, which could help demand but add to pricing concerns.

All told, trying to determine the trajectory of earnings and cash flow here is a bit of a 'feel' exercise, given the lack of public peers and third-party data. But there doesn't seem to be anything on the horizon that implies a reversal of the recent trends. And those trends seem to support the current valuation, for the most part.

Valuation

The bull case for CSS probably comes down to a "heads I win, tails I don't lose much" type argument. The valuation isn't demanding, the balance sheet is cash-heavy, and there is a 3% dividend. Free cash flow has been a bit disappointing the last two years: ~$10 million and ~$9 million, respectively. But working capital and one-time acquisition costs both have hurt those figures.

On a normalized basis, the midpoint of FY18 EBITDA guidance of $31.7 million suggests something closer to $18 million (assuming $5 million in capex, $9.4M in D&A as guided, zero net interest expense, and a 35% tax rate.) As noted above, that's right about a 10x multiple - and it creates additional dry powder for M&A.

CSS ended FY17 with almost $68 million in cash, and less than $1 million in debt. It has plenty of room to continue making acquisitions - and probably can execute a 'mini roll-up', particularly in craft. McCall cost roughly 0.5x revenue, a lower multiple than CSS as a whole receives, and CSS booked a $20 million bargain purchase gain on the acquisition.

CSS in theory probably could patch modest organic declines through similar efforts, creating value either from motivated sellers and/or by synergies gained through sales and manufacturing efforts. Again, flat is good enough for probably 20% upside here, assuming the FCF multiple drifts back toward zero-growth 12-13x. And with the cash on the balance sheet, CSS in theory could go private or make a larger M&A splash.

I'm not quite sold on that case at $26+, however. Adjusted EBITDA is going to be down in FY18 from FY16 levels, likely by 10%+ - even with a reasonable amount of capital already spent on acquisitions. Deleverage seems a continuing risk based on the top-line trend and potential pricing pressure from end customers and/or e-commerce.

A weak Q4 raises concerns for this year. And the valuation isn't quite attractive enough: it appears that American Greetings went private at 5.5-6x EBITDA, depending on the source and the time frame cited. That was a bit of a special situation (the founding family controlled nearly half the vote), but at ~5.6x forward EBITDA, CSS doesn't seem to have a lot of upside in a buyout scenario.

All told, the bull case looks a bit too tough at these levels. There probably is a price where CSS looks tempting: at $24, CSS hits 5x EBITDA and a single-digit FCF multiple, and near $23, the dividend yield hits 3.5%. That price plus a solid, if not strong, Q1 both would make CSS a bit more tempting - even if that combination might be asking too much.

Certainly, there are worse stocks in the market than CSS - but even with valuations stretched in some sectors, it seems like there are better opportunities as well. There's simply too much evidence that CSS is a business in decline - and not quite enough of that evidence reflected in its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.