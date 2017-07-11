Delcath Systems May Take Off In The Near Future

Even if a reverse split occurs, the company has many near-term catalysts, including two Phase 3 trials and sufficient financing for the rest of 2017.

While a reverse-split is not entirely off the table, it is unlikely even in light of a recent Series B share offering.

There was recently an article published on Seeking Alpha insisting that investors should hold or even consider selling their shares of Delcath Systems (DCTH) for a variety of reasons. I, however, believe this could not be further from the truth and investors should in fact consider buying on the recent dip. The company has a promising future with enough cash to continue operations through at least the end of 2017; thus, a short-term price drop in recent weeks may lead to longer-term gains for those that hold.

Financials

The company has a surprisingly reasonable balance sheet, with liabilities being only slightly higher than assets. As of March 31, 2017, the company reported $31 million in total short- and long-term assets with $31.63 million in total liabilities. In particular, from the previous quarter results reported on December 31, 2016, the company reported an increase in cash on hand from $4.41 million to $6.4 million, and a decrease in total debt from $13.34 million to $9.29 million.

The recent Series B Preferred Stock offering on July 6th, 2017 adds an additional $2 million to the balance sheet, which will be fully revealed in the upcoming earnings report that most likely will be announced shortly for an earnings call to take place early next month.

In terms of financials, I am not worried as there is nothing that strikes me as unusual or exceptionally troublesome. The company has no indicators of bankruptcy anywhere on the horizon.

Potential Of A Reverse Split

The most imminent threat to the stock is the potential of a reverse split. The shareholders' annual meeting that took place on June 16th, 2017 did not get a majority vote needed to perform a reverse split, which strengthened the stock to rise to over $0.30 cents from a low of less than $0.02 cents. On July 6th, 2017, however, the company announced the issuance of 2,360 shares of Series B preferred stock which are convertible to 15,424,837 shares of common stock.

This offering raised net proceeds of $1.9 million, which, according to the 8-K, will be used for “general corporate purposes, including, but not limited to, funding of our clinical trials, commercialization of our products, obtaining regulatory approvals, research, capital expenditures and working capital.”

On page S-10 of the 8-K referenced above, the company stated that they intend to “immediately” seek shareholder approval of a reverse split, which has raised fresh concerns of a reverse split passing after all.

Currently, there are over 400 million outstanding shares of common stock, and the shareholder vote in June only got about 70 million votes in favor of a reverse split. As a result, the results of the shareholder meeting were released in an 8-K filed on June 16th, 2017, and in regards to the reverse stock split, the company stated that:

“such proposal received fewer votes in favor than the required majority of the total number of outstanding shares as of the record date required by Delaware law”

Essentially, out of the outstanding shares eligible to be voted, a majority was not received in favor of a reverse stock split. The addition of the 15 million common stock shares received in the Series B offering on July 6th, 2017 would not automatically bring the vote to a majority in favor of the split, assuming the sentiment against a split remains the same or has gained further resistance in the time since the vote.

There is, of course, the chance that sentiment may have changed and that a new vote may pass the reverse split after all. That is, however, yet to be seen and remains only a possibility, with no further evidence to suggest that this is definite like the market seems to be assuming.

Resilience And Growth

Even if a reverse stock split is approved, the company is in a strong position to continue building value for shareholders and this would not necessarily be the pessimistic threat that Wall Street is assuming.

First, in a letter dated April 27, 2017, CEO Jennifer Simpson made it clear that the company has sufficient funding to continue through the end of 2017. This was well before the issuance of the Series B stock, which raised another $2 million for the company. The company’s financial solvency is not of immediate concern at the moment, and thus, any concerns over bankruptcy or an inability to continue operation is simply a conspiracy theory.

Second, the company currently has its signature product, CHEMOSAT, which is approved and being commercialized across Europe. It saw 18% growth in 2016, pulling in $2 million, and continues to grow significantly in 2017 as reimbursement levels and safety procedures are improved, particularly in Germany. Further, it is important to consider that revenue in Europe will be significantly different and probably lower than potential revenue in the United States, given the profitability differences between medical care in Europe compared to the heavily for-profit industry in the United States.

Thus, the product’s European sales are perhaps a low-balled, limited projection of the product’s potential profits once it reaches the United States. What is essential is the fact that Delcath has a commercialized, European-approved, critically-needed liver cancer treatment that has every ounce of even stronger need and FDA approval in the United States.

In addition, the company needs to bring the stock price over $1 by August 14th, 2017 to avoid being delisted off the Nasdaq, as reported in an 8-K filed on February 15th, 2017. This was the basis for requesting a reverse split; however, the company can file for an extension citing the company’s stable financial position and established CHEMOSAT product potential.

As mentioned above, even if a reverse split were to be approved in a new vote, this would solve the Nasdaq delisting worries while also not necessarily being the doomsday that Wall Street is assuming, given the company’s product potential and solid funding for at least the near future.

Further, the company has near-term promising developments that could increase the stock price sooner rather than later. There are currently two clinical studies ongoing: a Phase 3 trial of the company’s Melphalan/HDS Treatment, as well as a Phase 3 trial of Percutaneous Hepatic Perfusion to treat patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Both of these offer promising catalysts for further stock price appreciation, and, depending on what news can be released and when, this may also help to resolve concerns regarding delisting.

Possible Risks Going Forward

While I believe the company has a lot going for it and the recent sell off is totally reasonable given the recent astronomical rise from $0.02 cents to $0.32 in less than two weeks, there are some points to be cautious on. First, the 8-K filed on July 6th, 2017 regarding the Series B Preferred Stock mentioned that the company would seek shareholder approval for a reverse split. Under Delaware law, this means that a majority-vote is still required before a reverse split could be enacted, which led to my thesis above regarding the unlikeliness of a reverse split.

It is, however, a possibility that sentiment or voting power may have changed since the original down-vote in mid-June, and a reverse split may be approved, at which point investors may consider selling off depending on how high the ratio of the split is. A ratio of 1:500 has been previously proposed, and in my opinion, this would be far too high and thus, I feel a selloff would be justified. As of July 10th, 2017, there has been no re-vote announced though, and thus, it is a waiting game in this regard.

Further, the company seems to be excessively quiet in regards to press releases, as evidenced by the amount of press releases over the last 6 months to 1 year. There have only been a handful of press releases, mostly related to either the shareholders' annual meeting or healthcare conference presentations. The stock rose in June from $0.02 to $0.32 on speculation alone and thus, a positive press release would do wonders for this stock; at this rate, however, investors shouldn't necessarily expect such a press release to come easy, even though there may be plenty of good news to share.

Thus, the lack of press releases and news catalysts is a concern going forward as negative speculation (whether justified or not) and shorting may influence the share price negatively despite positive potential about the company's future.

Conclusion

In summary, Delcath Systems remains a worthy stock that may not necessarily suffer a delisting or a reverse stock split, like Wall Street is assuming. Even if a reverse stock split were to occur, the company is strongly positioned with good financials, a promising, European approved product (CHEMOSAT), and upcoming news regarding Phase 3 trials.

