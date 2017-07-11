ECB Transparency Reveals Qualitative Easing Next

The ECB has tried to be transparent in relation to normalization of monetary policy. Unfortunately, a misunderstanding of the guidance from the ECB on the evolution of QE has occurred. A period of reiteration and clarification is now required to avoid a repeat Taper Tantrum in the Eurozone. The ECB has not been as transparent about the prospect of Qualitative Easing to support the banking sector, but this has been lost in the noise over normalization communication.

The last report noted the ECB Governing Council joining the global debate over how and why inflation remains subdued in the face of healthy economic growth. Governing Council member Jan Smets recently gave a clearer view of how this should back out into monetary policy. He still sees no convincing evidence that price stability can be maintained, in the face of falling inflation expectations, without expansionary monetary policy in place. In the debate over the ending of QE, Smets will continue to drag his heels until the inflation indicators nudge him to take more restrictive action. This view should serve as the baseline, but for now the debate has obscured the picture.

The evolving debate within the ECB, about the conditions for and process of exit from QE, appear to have started in earnest in the eyes of market observers. The ECB's latest economic bulletin set the balanced tone through which the debate should be framed. Whilst talking up economic performance in Q2, the report identified this as being consistent with the tailwind of QE; and pointed out clearly that this economic strength has yet to develop into meaningful inflation pressure. Speaking at the ECB's annual forum in Portugal, Mario Draghi continued to make the case for adherence to the current stimulus as an insurance policy based on global threats to growth. He did however leave some wiggle room for the size of the current stimulus to be reduced, without signaling a direct exit from QE.

The market paid more attention to what it thought Draghi said about the withdrawal of QE. This interpretation comes from a prism through which developed central banks are now seen to be more open about ending QE. This discussion appears to be born out of their fears for asset bubbles, based on the Bank for International Savings (BIS) recent warning that debt levels are now significantly higher than they were at the peak of the last credit cycle. In the absence of strong economic growth and inflation, the sustainability of these debt financed bubbles is coming into question. Thus despite missing their inflation targets, central banks are having to withdraw monetary stimulus for macro-stability reasons.

The controversy surrounding Draghi's communication may also owe something to the current communication issues that the ECB is under investigation for. Draghi and the ECB are still under investigation for their relationships with an elite club of financiers and speculators known as G30. Draghi's previous slip of the tongue with this group, in relation to monetary policy action, has already created a furor in the capital market; when G30 members traded on this privileged intelligence that he privately communicated. Draghi's response to this original disaster has been to overcompensate by trying to be more transparent in the public domain. His attempts to eschew his insider leaking credentials have now resulted in a similar communications debacle in the public domain. His transparency about the normalization has been taken as a signal that QE will soon end.

To counter the violent knee-jerk market reaction to Draghi's comments, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio was forced to provide some further context and set limits around the alleged QE exit signal. He addressed this matter by highlighting the ECB's observation that there is in fact much more slack in the Eurozone economy on aggregate than there is in America's. After highlighting this observation he then tried to infer that this does not mean that the withdrawal of the monetary stimulus is imminent by any means. Constancio failed to say that there is evidence of tightness in some Eurozone labor markets, such as Germany's, which are masked by the high levels of unemployment in Southern Europe. He would have been more specifically correct to say that there is a dilemma within the Eurozone, because some nations need tighter monetary conditions whilst others require easier ones. This kind of transparent guidance would not have resolved the problem created by Draghi, so Constancio dispensed with it.

Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann also took the opportunity of the central bank's 60th anniversary to address the controversy that Mario Draghi had created. In an uncharacteristic speech, Weidmann reinforced the view that the ECB is unanimous in its conviction to apply QE. Since he is already on record for saying that it's time to discuss the end of QE, his unanimous sentiment was without significance for observers. ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger also opined the assumed default German view, that the time is coming to end QE, so Weidmann's Dovish overtones were ineffective. What is most interesting about the German position is that there is no demand for an imminent end to QE and also that there is a tacit acceptance that inflation continues to undershoot. All the German speakers seem to want at this point in time, is for an agreement that the next move will not be to expand QE. The German position is thus softer than that implied by those who were surprised by Draghi's Hawkish turn of late. The German position is even softer than that of the Netherlands, where its representative on the Governing Council Klaas Knot recently opined that: "The economic circumstances at this point are that reflation has clearly replaced deflation -- the deflation risk is gone." In Knot's opinion the ECB is very close to "overdoing it" by not withdrawing the monetary stimulus.

The ECB has become so paranoid about the current damage being done by the market that even a bundesbanker within the Governing Council has reiterated his Dovish tone that seems to still be lost on most observers. This was recently exemplified by Jens Weidmann with his remark that: "This is not about a full braking ... but taking our foot somewhat off the gas."

Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny added a measure of ambiguity into the debate in order second guess those who foresee an imminent scaling back of QE. For him the inflation target "should also include a certain flexibility." His view implies that he is willing to tolerate an overshooting of inflation without any commensurate reduction in monetary stimulus. He emphasized this view by then commenting that a "steady hand" is still required.

The initial tactic of outright denial was deployed by Executive Board member Benoit Coeure. Unequivocally, he stated that "The Governing Council has not been discussing changes in our monetary policy that may come in the future" and also that "I (Coeure) don't think these kind of market reactions that we've seen last week are very significant in the big picture". To re-frame market perceptions after denying their mis-perception, he suggested that focus should be taken back to when the bond buying program was adjusted last December. In the picture visible through his eyes, which he would like observers to use: "We (ECB) scaled back our asset purchases without undermining the support given to the economy; so I would argue that we have already adjusted our monetary policy, and this was made possible by the continued improvement in the economic situation." Coeure would like market observers to see the same kind of scaling back this time around.

In an attempt to sum up the current debate and provide guidance towards a single baseline scenario, Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Glahau member set the context and timeline for discussion about the ECB's balance sheet. His view emphasized the idea that the ECB's policy stance is accommodative and will simply move to become less accommodative but not restrictive in due course. He sets the timing of this potential deceleration in monetary stimulus for the autumn, presumably just after the German elections.

The position of the ECB's Executive Board has been noted in previous reports as uncomfortable with the justification for and execution of QE in the face of economic strength in the Eurozone. Mario Draghi's ability to steamroller all dissent on his quest to buy more sovereign debt, was described as a governance failure that could lead to moral hazard. The Executive Board was said to be uncomfortable with this risk. Given this view, the more equivocal tone recently adopted on QE by Executive Board member Yves Mersch suggests that this dissent is capitulating. At face value his suggestion that the ECB should have a "compositional discussion" on QE looks like an attempt to address the imputed moral hazard from sovereign bond buying. This looks all the more laudable, when it is put into the context of the recent news that the ECB has failed to buy enough German bonds in its latest QE expansion and has substituted them with Spanish and French bonds instead. Evidently Mersch has said that this Capital Key rule bending has become systemic rule breaking that cannot be tolerated.

The problem comes in Mersch's ambiguous hint at the way that this problem will be solved. According to him, this is an opportunity for the ECB to stimulate the Asset Backed Security (ABS) market; which in his words "is, broadly speaking, still anaemic." Mersch is thus suggesting that the future discussion will be about Qualitative Easing (aka ABS buying) rather than an end to QE sovereign bond buying. His vote on the Executive Board does not see any moral hazard in Qualitative Easing ,even though the banks are holding massive amounts of non-performing loans (NPL's). Evidently Mersch wants the ECB to buy up the performing loans so that the banks have room to do more lending. The NPL's will then be addressed at the national level by applying taxpayer funds. The absence of taxpayer funds for normal fiscal stimulus, which is being used to address the NPL issue, will then be made up for by the banks who have been enabled to do so by Qualitative Easing from the ECB.

Mersch's signal on Qualitative Easing , was supported by a signal from Benoit Coeure. The combined signal from both Executive Board members also shows that there is broad consensus on support for the banking sector through Qualitative Easing. Whilst admonishing those speculators discounting the Taper Tantrum and thus tightening capital market liquidity, Coeure hinted that the ECB's solution will be a phase of Qualitative Easing within the overall framework of its inflation mandate. He said that: "If needed, the Governing Council will continue to adjust its instruments both qualitatively and quantitatively. But when this is needed, it should do so carefully and flexibly, and based on what matters for us within the framework of our mandate: the inflation outlook."

Coeure's words provided a discernible signal that the ECB will use Qualitative Easing, to enable the banking sector to overcome the tightening in liquidity that the current Taper Tantrum is having. This will be sold as a mandated response to deflation risk, rather than overt support for the banking sector. The banks will thus have higher interest rates and a willing buyer of their loan assets to drive them onwards. ECB QE is not coming to an end at all, it is going to become Qualitative Easing. The ECB's next mission is therefore to stimulate the banking system to do the heavy economic lifting at higher interest rates in the absence of fiscal stimulus.

This Qualitative Easing pivot towards supporting the banking sector was also confirmed by recent speeches from EU officials. This support will however come at the cost of reform to the banks. Single Resolution Board chief Elke Koenig laid out the picture, of the sub-optimal current situation of banking sector capital adequacy regulation, in order to signal that it needs change. She referred to this regulatory environment as a national patchwork. Signaling reform, she then said that: "Let's try to look at the cases we had and see how to align the rules better," and "Let's see what kind of room to maneuver is warranted."

EU Commissioner for financial services Valdis Dombrovskis then signaled that the reform phase will be initiated by a phase of bank recapitalization. He does not see any changes in the rules on state aid until such a recapitalization has occurred; thus implying that the national governments of the Eurozone will now oversee a period of recapitalization. There is also an implicit assumption that this may involve the use of taxpayers' funds, since the Italians and the Spanish are getting away with applying this form of state aid already.

Vociferous media criticism of the current Italian state aid for banks, confirmed that there is no smoke without fire; and therefore that a systematic aid program for the banking system is in process. This criticism came from Bruno Macaes, Portugal's former EU minister. Macaes implied that the current state aid for the banking sector is a bailout that does not remove the underlying risk of non-performing loans (NPL's) from the system. On the contrary, it allows these NPL's to be hidden and carried rather than worked out or liquidated. The Eurozone banking sector and economy is therefore returning back to the risky status quo of the past rather than reforming. The state aid thus represents nothing more than a wealth transfer from taxpayers to the banks, for which the banks may give nothing in return either in the form of new credit or reformed commercial behavior. The banks may simply use the state aid to buy-back their shares and reward shareholders rather than the Eurozone economy in general. American banks, who were given the all-clear in recent Fed Stress Tests did the same, so the precedent and incentive already exists.

One of the threats that the ECB perceives may be a little closer to home and partly of the its own making. ZIRP/NIRP has inflicted margin pressure on the Eurozone banks' current and new business revenues. At the same time it has paid the banks to keep non-performing loans (NPL's) on their books, as if they were performing, in an attempt to avoid taking capital charges. Draghi's hope has been that the consolidating wave in the banking sector accelerates, so that the larger banks can swallow the problems of the smaller ones, with a little support from taxpayers in the countries involved. What has happened has frustrated his wishes.

As the Eurozone economy has recovered, banks have become less inclined to deal with their NPL's in the vain hope that they will come back onside. At the same time, national governments have pushed back not only against structural economic reforms but also legislation to restructure the banking sector. In consequence, the banks have become more reliant on the ECB to fund their NPL problems. With the exception of headline basket cases, the banks are not consolidating; but rather hide behind protective walls of national banking regulations. The banking system thus remains a structural impediment to economic growth in addition to a systemic risk. Any softening in economic growth will highlight the cracks and the banking sector will once again become a cause for concern at a headline level in the capital markets. Italy is a classic case in point, with over 300 billion Euros worth of NPL's festering away on bank balance sheets. The banking sector could blow up at any time, especially if Brexit exposes some fault-lines, so Draghi remains circumspect.

Highlighting this degeneration in the governance of the Eurozone financial system, back to the national protectionist level, Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann used Italy's national solution to its banking sector as evidence that the drive for deeper integration is in fact dead. This may actually suit Germany, since it has no desire to support its neighbors until they can enact fiscal discipline of their own.

Even closer to home for Draghi is the growing realization that many Eurozone countries, with the notable exception of Germany which has a fiscal surplus, have failed to use the period of low interest rates and QE to apply structural economic reforms. On the contrary, they have subsisted on QE and used the ECB's largesse to avoid having to apply any painful economic reforms. The threat of Populism may have exacerbated this innate tendency to avoid reform. In consequence, only the German economy and political arena are ready for the end of QE and higher interest rates. This state of German preparedness was underlined by Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble who signaled that a fiscal stimulus involving tax cuts is on the agenda to be delivered post elections, assuming that his party is in government.

Draghi however also has to set monetary policy for those who have become dependent upon the ECB in addition to those who have become independent. Spain in contrast to Germany, has about 14% of the Eurozone population but 25% of its unemployed. It is nowhere near ready for QE to end or for interest rates to rise.

Despite the global central bank imperative to scale back the monetary stimulus of risk asset bubbles, ECB Chief Economist Peter Praet is still keen to remind all that growth and inflation in the Eurozone are predicated on QE and its continuation. In his words: "our mission is not yet accomplished" and "measured inflation remains exceedingly volatile and metrics of underlying price pressures continue to be subdued. The entire distribution of inflation expectations still needs to shift a fair distance to the right."

The process of looking beyond the risk asset bubble deflation has thus been kicked off, with Praet raising expectations of a residual monetary stimulus being left in place to deal with the weakening economic fundamentals. The Executive Board has hinted that this residue will in fact be Qualitative Easing to support bank lending. A floor has thus been put under the risk asset bubble correction, just as a ceiling was placed upon it by the central bank talk of QE exit. Markets can thus go sideways and volatility can get crushed again, to create the positive backdrop for more sustainable economic growth and a commensurate rally in risk asset prices from this point.

To further downplay the notion of the global imperative of central banks to withdraw monetary stimulus, unnamed global central bank sources then tried their hands at disinformation. According to said unnamed sources, there is no coordinated pact to pull back the global stimulus. There is however a common view that the global economy is doing considerably better than it has in the last few years. Such an emerging scenario requires a tweaking of the stimulus conditions rather than a tightening in monetary policy. Once again said unnamed global central bank sources are putting a floor under any serious sell-off in risk asset prices, so that Janet Yellen can sleep safe in the knowledge that she will indeed outlive the next big one! Mario Draghi will then be able to build on this platform with Qualitative Easing to enable the banking sector to contribute to Eurozone economic growth. Hopefully the Eurozone banks will do some lending, whilst they are also buying their shares with Qualitative Easing funding.

